Will MercadoLibre Maintain Its Leadership Vs. Amazon In The E-Commerce Sector In Latin America?

Comparing the recent movements of Amazon in Mexico and Brazil can offer some clues about the future of current e-commerce players in Latin America.

Latin America has 600 million potential retail customers and spending power of $3.24 trillion. That, together with a burgeoning middle class, makes it an appealing market for e-commerce businesses. Big players such as Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), and Walmart (WMT) have already taken notice. But today, the main players are not yet those global e-commerce players. Despite Amazon becoming one of the leaders in Mexico, MercadoLibre (MELI) and local websites are the main players in most of the Latin American countries.

The Biggest E-Commerce Markets in Latin America

According to Statista, in 2019 151.1 million people in Latin America are expected to buy goods and services online, a dramatic increase from 121.1 million in 2016. Recent figures show that the Latin American e-commerce market is still rather small when compared to the Asia-Pacific or North American regions. However, retail e-commerce sales in Latin America are projected to grow from US$57.02 billion in 2016 to US$84.75 billion by 2019.

On a regional level, Brazil is the market leader with over US$16.58 billion in e-commerce sales in 2016. It's followed by Mexico, with annual e-commerce sales of US$7.19 billion, while Argentina generated US$5.1 billion worth of online product sales revenues that year. The average number of annual online transactions per capita in Latin America in 2016 was the lowest worldwide, with only 9.2 annual online transactions.

In Mexico, the main online marketplaces through which third-party merchants have developed their leadership in internet retailing are MercadoLibre, Amazon, and Linio. We can't forget that at the end of 2016, Walmart de México launched a pilot test to boost sales through its internet retailing division to consumers of its Bodega Aurrera discounter. As such, Walmart is also a good candidate to lead the e-commerce sector in Mexico.

In Brazil, the largest companies in Brazilian e-commerce are MercadoLibre (Brazil accounts for almost 60% of MercadoLibre's global revenue), B2W Cia Digital, Via Varejo SA, Grupo NetShoes, and Magazine Luiza SA. Amazon and Alibaba are in the early stages in e-commerce in Brazil, as their revenues are not yet detected as significant by the main research houses.

When studying the e-commerce sector in Latin America, a good strategy is to approach Latin America country by country. After all, the market requirements for selling to Argentina differ greatly from Colombia or Chile. With this in mind, let's see the recent movement of Amazon in the Latin America's largest e-commerce market (Brazil), and what this movement can represent to e-commerce in Latin America.

Amazon in Brazil



Amazon has waded slowly into Brazil's complex online retail market, as it started selling e-books in 2012 and physical books in 2014. In April 2017, it opened a marketplace for books in the country, allowing other vendors to sell their titles and started offering third-party sales of electronics in October 2017. Yet the company appears to be accelerating its expansion in Brazil. Recently, Reuters reported that Amazon is looking to lease a large warehouse just outside Sao Paulo, what looks like a further step into the Latin America's biggest retail market.

E-commerce accounts for around 5% of Brazil's roughly $300 billion retail market, which is about half its share in the U.S. But that has doubled in the past four years, and it's forecast to keep growing annually at a double-digit pace.

Brazilian E-Commerce Challenges

With nearly 140 million internet users out of an estimated total population of more than 211 million, Brazil is an e-commerce opportunity not to be missed. Don't think that the trajectory of Amazon in Brazil will just be a replication of the successful model Amazon applied in the U.S. and in other developed countries. To be successful in Brazil, any e-commerce payer has to navigate wisely through the particularities, challenges and opportunities.

Logistics

Brazil struggles with complex land shipping logistics and high sales taxes, which slows down the growth of this industry. Logistics poses a particular challenge, given the lack of sufficient infrastructure. According to the World Economic Forum, Brazil ranks 107th out of 144 countries in terms of the level of infrastructure development. In Brazil, shipping is mostly land freight and expensive, sales taxes are high, and the market is fragmented.

Amazon currently relies on third parties to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian marketplace. Amazon has been slow to tackle the challenges of shipping in a country where tricky logistics and tax issues have long made online retail an unprofitable venture. In Mexico, Amazon has already taken a more aggressive approach, launching its third-party marketplace coupled with its own shipping service, called "Fulfillment by Amazon," in 2015.

The contrast has been stark. Nearly 20% of reviews on Amazon's Brazilian marketplace are negative, compared with 10% in Mexico and just 4% in the U.S., according to e-commerce analytic firm Marketplace Pulse. Complaints in Brazil often focus on delayed or canceled orders -- a problem dramatically reduced in other countries when Amazon itself packs and posts orders of third-party goods stored at its warehouse facilities.

MercadoLibre has 90%+ of its shipments through Correios (Brazilian Post). Despite being the least expensive freight systems for consumer delivery, it's not very efficient. That is an opportunity for Amazon if it can build an efficient logistics in Brazil.

Payments

Many Brazilians are still focused on domestic sites because of challenges with Brazilian credit cards. All international payments are subject to a 6.38% tax, enough to discourage many Brazilians from buying on Amazon or Alibaba. Furthermore, Brazilian credit cards issued by local banks can only issue payments in Brazilian reais, meaning international e-commerce retailers have to figure out how to convert currency if they want to operate there.

Online payments continue to be a major challenge for the Brazilian e-commerce industry. Most Brazilians do not have international credit cards. Up to 90% of Brazilian online shoppers do not own credit cards and instead pay via a bank slip.

Return Policy

The biggest opportunity Amazon might have as an advantage in Brazil is the introduction of the no-hassle return policy, an anathema to most Brazilian retailers. Exchanging items is often easy enough in Brazil -- so long as you're within the standard 30-day limit and all tags and receipts are in place. But don't even think of asking for your money back, no matter how high end the store is. And trying to cancel an order is typically an exercise in anger management.

MercadoLibre



MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce player in Latin America with operations in 18 countries (though with about 85% of revenue coming from Brazil and Argentina). MELI is the e-commerce market leader in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela based on the number of unique visitors and page views.

In 2017, MELI reported 81.2 million sold items, up 57.5%; 73.2 million total payment transactions, up 72.2%; and net revenues of $437.0 million, up 70.5% in USD, 99.6% on an FX neutral basis, and a net loss of $67.7 million. Those numbers are good so far, but income from operations grew at a 6% CAGR in the period, with over 20 p.p. of margin contraction -- largely driven by free shipping offering and higher marketing investments in recent years.

MELI has already entered a phase of lower profitability to sustain its fast growth and leadership in Latin America. With the recent movements of Amazon in Brazil, we expect the need of lower profitability will be long lasting. And it might be a serious headwind for MELI stock in the next months.

Takeaway

The trajectory of Amazon in Brazil will probably not be very different from the trajectory that Amazon had in Mexico. Just three years after launching its full e-commerce platform in Mexico, Amazon has become a regional market leader in 2017 together with MercadoLibre. Amazon enjoys a strong brand reputation, supported by its international presence. The likely intention to have a strong presence in the Brazilian e-commerce market can be a great opportunity for Amazon if it navigates wisely through the particularities of the Brazilian e-commerce.

For Amazon, success in Brazil will represent further gains in their global presence. But it will not move AMZN stock so much. On the other hand, the success of Amazon in Brazil could represent a serious threat to MercadoLibre. It's important to monitor the next steps of Amazon in Brazil, which are mainly continuous marketing campaigns on the radio, social media, and billboards, among other places.

