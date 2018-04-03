Equity CEFs:  Sell SPXX, Buy CII

Oh, and about those distributions increases? Nuveen might want to take those back since I believe that is going to come back to haunt SPXX.

Because if they did, they would immediately swap over to a fund that trades lower but yet has a higher NAV and better longer term NAV performance.

Shareholders of the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite fund clearly have no idea of how CEFs work or what their fund's NAV is.

I'd be willing to bet not too many current owners of the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite fund (SPXX), $17.30 market price, $15.51 NAV, 11.5% premium, 6.5% current market yield, would even know what the previous symbol and name was for this fund back in late 2014. Anybody?

<crickets> I didn't think so.

But before you start thinking that, "There goes Doug, getting all hot and bothered by SPXX trading at a premium again," you should know that I wasn't always this negative on SPXX.

In fact, Before SPXX became SPXX, I wrote this about the fund:

However, the real winner in the long run I believe will be the one Nuveen equity-option fund that is not merging with another, the Equity Premium & Growth fund (JPG). That's because JPG, which will be renamed the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite fund with the new ticker symbol (NYSE:SPXX), will go from an 80% option overwrite target down to a 55% overwrite target, varying between 35% to 75% depending on market conditions.

That was taken from this article I released back in November of 2014 titled, The Long-Term Beneficiary Of The Nuveen Equity Option Restructurings, in which I analyzed all of Nuveen option fund restructurings and predicted which ones would be the most successful in the short run and in the long run.

I even predicted that SPXX, (JPZ back then) would narrow its discount substantially though not even I could imagine how shortsighted investors could get in these funds and how truly ridiculous a price an investor might pay thinking that SPXX was probably just a high yielding ETF.

Take yesterday for example. The S&P 500 was down -2.2% and as you might expect for an option fund, SPXX's NAV (XSSPX) was down a little better at -2.1%. And what did SPXX do? It was actually up 1.1% to $17.30, now almost $2 higher than its liquidation value $15.51 NAV. Unless some institution was covering a short position, this is just more evidence of how utterly clueless many investors are.

Does SSPX deserve to trade at a premium since it's been raising its distribution and owns nothing but S&P 500 stocks? No, SPXX doesn't even deserve to trade at par. In fact, most option funds should be trading around a -5% discount, which would put SPXX's market price closer to $15 rather than $17.30. It certainly doesn't deserve to be trading at an all-time high 11.3% market price premium. Not when there are other option income CEFs that are also S&P 500 focused that have greater NAV upside in an up market and that have had better total return NAV performance over the years.

A Better S&P 500-Like CEF

Let's use my favorite and 2018 Top Pick, the BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income fund (CII), $15.39 market price, $16.30 NAV, -5.6% discount, 6.5% current market yield. Though CII does not specifically call itself an S&P 500 fund and does have about 5% European stock exposure, it essentially has the same sector exposure weightings in technology, financials, healthcare, etc. as SPXX and many of the same top holdings actually. So what's the difference and why do I favor CII? There's no obvious difference other than SPXX sells index S&P 500 options against roughly 55% of its portfolio value while CII sells about 47% individual options against individual positions in its portfolio.

I believe it mostly comes down to BlackRock being more equity/stock focused while Nuveen is more of a fixed-income fund manager. In other words, BlackRock is more active in its portfolio management and has better holdings performance over time whereas Nuveen is more passive and runs SPXX, and indeed all of their option income CEFs, pretty much like a stagnant index fund.

But the real difference has to do with valuation, which was the primary reason why I picked SPXX back in late 2014 to be the long term winner among all of the Nuveen option funds. And right now, a better valuation is decidedly tilted towards CII. The first thing you will notice comparing SPXX and CII is that even though CII has a higher NAV than SPXX, $16.30 vs. $15.51, it trades significantly lower at market price, $15.39 vs. $17.30 for SPXX. That should be your first clue that something is not right here.

But let's look longer term at SPXX (JPZ before 2015) and CII over the last 5-years for example and see how their NAVs have performed including all distributions added back. Here is a running quarterly comparison showing each fund's actual NAV, each quarterly distribution and the total return resulting. Note: Green means it was an up quarter for the broader market averages while red means it was a down quarter.

Here we can see that CII's NAV total return over the last 5-years is 53.3% while SPXX's is only 38.1%. That's almost a 40% difference. And yet, when we look at SPXX's total return market price over the same period, it actually beats CII's over the last 5-years, 64.8% to 61.3% (below table).

Now if you're a smart CEF investor, you may be asking yourself why would a fund that has clearly outperformed at NAV be lagging at market price over the years? Well, it wasn't like that earlier in the table above so it must have been something fairly recently that caused SPXX to overtake CII at market price.

There's one reason and one reason only. SPXX has raised its distribution twice over the last year from $0.24/share to $0.2525 and then to $0.28/share just this last quarter. This has led investors to pile into SPXX thinking that it is doing so gosh darn well. The problem is, it really isn't and yet here is SPXX's 5-year Discount/Premium graph showing the fund's dramatic rise to a premium valuation just over the past year.

The issue I have is that CII's NAV hasn't just been beating SPXX's over the past 5-years, it's been beating it over the past 3-years, 1-year and even YTD. So why aren't investors piling into CII since theoretically it should be the one in the position to raise its distribution since it has a very conservative 6.1% NAV yield.

Well, this is why I recommend investors swap out of SPXX and into CII. Not only do you pick up a fund that has a higher NAV, lower market price, but you also pick up a fund that has a lower NAV yield which means it's easier for CII to cover its 6.1% NAV yield than SPXX at a 7.2% NAV yield.

Not only that, but the market price yields are exactly the same right now at 6.5%, only CII's is a windfall yield while SPXX's is a yield at a discount, i.e. a current investor won't even get the yield the fund has to pay. Oh, and the final kicker? CII pays its distribution monthly, which is a big advantage over quarterly pay CEFs like SPXX.

Conclusion

Clearly, there are many unsophisticated investors in SPXX who only see a rising distribution and who do not even look at the NAV performance of these funds. CII may not be in a position to raise its distribution right now and I wouldn't want BlackRock to raise the distribution anyway. But think about a fund manager who raises the distribution of its fund during the worst market upheaval in years (declared March 1st). Do you think that is very smart of a portfolio manager when SPXX's NAV is now down -4.1% YTD? I realize it's the board that ultimately decides distribution levels and a managed distribution policy may be part of the reason, but the long term consequences of raising SPXX's distribution during a more defensive market environment will be a net negative IMO.

Yesterday, CII's NAV was only down -1.9%, better than SPXX's -2.1%, but yet some truly brilliant CEF investors decided that CII was the fund to sell down -2.3% at market price. Frankly, if you are this bad at investing in CEFs, please move on to something you can figure out, like ETFs.

No one can predict day-to-day how these funds will trade at market price but do yourselves a favor and go over the longer term history of these funds and tell me which one should be trading at a higher valuation. You can find that performance information at each fund sponsor's website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.