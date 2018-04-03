Sell At End Of March, Buy At Beginning Of April? March And April Seasonalities For S&P And Nasdaq

In like a lion, out like a lamb. That's the proverbial phrase typically associated with the weather in March, but it could also be applied to the markets, in particular Technology stocks which have suffered through botched compliance policies (Facebook), credit downgrades due to supply shortage and failed automated car tests (Tesla), and criticism from a president (Amazon). In fact, the Nasdaq Index finished the week down -2.7% to post a -4.4% return in the month of March. Meanwhile, the S&P Index did not perform well either, also succumbing to investor outflows, falling -2.85% in March. Not surprisingly, many of the poor performing stocks had exhibited crowded positioning and were liable to a move lower given the extent of positioning, a risk CrowdThnk pointed out in our 10 Most Crowded Trades in the Stock Market.

As the calendar turns to April, we're reminded of a peculiar market seasonality around the end of March and beginning of April, a time period associated with month-end and quarter-end flows. These flows, usually coming from the real money side, sometimes temporarily distort the longer-run trend as real money investors prune their investments, harvesting winners and picking up losing assets. What occurs typically results in a deviation from a long-run market trend. This seasonal phenomenon can sometimes provide opportunities to get into fundamentally-sound investments at advantageous prices.

Delving further into the end-of-March and beginning-of-April seasonalities since 1985, we analyzed the average Last 3 Trading Days in March as well as the First 3 Trading Days in April to observe price patterns in trading behavior. The results corroborate the hypothesis that the end of March tends to see negative returns (-0.45% S&P and -0.64% NASDAQ) and the beginning of April tends to see positive returns (+0.58% S&P and +0.49% NASDAQ). By comparison, an average 3-day period (any given consecutive 3-day period throughout the year) for the S&P produces a 0.10% return while the average NASDAQ 3-day return produces a 0.12% return. When comparing the S&P Index to other "normal" 3-day time periods, the results seem to corroborate a statistically significant pattern as the 3-day return at the end of March lies on the 39th percentile of the distribution and the 3-day return at the beginning of April lies on the 60th percentile of the distribution. Likewise, compared to an average 3-day return for NASDAQ, the last 3 days of March lies on the 38th percentile of the distribution while the first 3 days of April lies on the 57th percentile - a significant difference. This seasonal pattern can provide investors with opportune entry points in assets that may have been indiscriminately sold at the end of the month & quarter.

One other probable contributing factor to this end-of-March/beginning-of-April phenomenon includes tax selling into fiscal year end (some companies, especially Japanese) or quarter end. As equities are sold off into the quarter end of March, it generates a buying opportunity for long-term investors who are savvy to discount this unfounded, forced selling pressure as only a seasonal pattern. While this seasonal pattern, which uses data since 1985, doesn't occur every year and doesn't always hold true, this year's end of March price action resembles that of historical episodes. Of course, as the calendar turns, the start of April could see a continuation of the sell-off, but if history is any guide, at the very least, the performance over the first 3 trading days should mark an improvement over the end of March. Full results below:

Last 3 Trading Days of March (since 1985):

First 3 Trading Days in April (since 1985):

