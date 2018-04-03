Constellium: Overlooked High Moat Business In A Commodity Market

Constellium is an overlooked value-add business in a commoditized industry, offering superior FCF generation and margin resilience while trading at a discount to peers.

Business Overview

Constellium (CSTM) is a global leader in designing and manufacturing rolled and extruded aluminum products with over 22 facilities worldwide. CSTM performs technologically advanced value-add services in three key segments:

Source: Constellium Investor Presentation

Packaging (52% of Revenue): CSTM is Europe’s 2nd largest producer of can stock and rolled products. Reputable end-market customers include Coca-Cola, AB InBev, and Rexam/Ball. Can stock offers a recession proof business model with stable cash flow generation. As a point in case, can stock volumes decreased by 10% from 2007 to 2009 as compared to 24% for flat rolled volumes over the same period. Aerospace (27% of Revenue): CSTM is the world’s #1 producer of aerospace plates, wings, and body structures. CSTM’s partnerships span every single sizable market OEM, including Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Dassault, and Embraer. Aerospace operations offer a key point of differentiation between Constellium and commoditized upstream players. CSTM’s access to expedited certification procedures (6 months vs. 3 years for competitors) and 5-year contract plans create customer stickiness and strong barriers to industry entry. Automotive (27% of Revenue): CSTM is 2nd in market share for the high-growth body in white, automotive extrusions, and crash-management systems market. In 2017 alone, supply contracts have been forged with Audi, BMW, Ford, and Daimler. With automotive contracts lasting for the entire lifespan of selected vehicles, CSTM offers yet another economic moat in a key product category.

Aluminum Industry Value Chain: From Mine to Mill

The aluminum value chain begins with mining bauxite ore, from which aluminum oxide (alumina) is refined. Alumina is then smelted to produce primary aluminum in standardized forms (ingots, billets, etc.). After smelting, CSTM processes raw aluminum into different forms. Most commonly it is rolled (passed through a series of rotating mills to reduce its thickness) or extruded (forced through a shaped opening into a die). Aluminum is then processed into a wide variety of semi-finished products, from beverage cans to aluminum foil to automobile parts.

The Street groups CSTM with low-margin, low-multiple upstream players, overlooking proprietary technology and expertise that offers superior margins. Miners, refiners, and smelters produce standardized products, and their economics are driven largely by metals prices and cost efficiencies. CSTM, on the other hand, works directly with clients to create specialized products and has built a sustainable economic moat through high switching costs. This results in long-lasting relationships with major customers (averaging over 25 years across aerospace and automotive segments). Consider the difference in pricing power between common aluminum alloys produced by smelters versus CSTM’s proprietary AIRWARE (aerospace plate) technology:

Source: JP Morgan Research

Superior research and development underscore the differentiated nature of CSTM’s business, with AIRWARE contributing 17 times to CSTM’s margin/ton over commoditized coil. CSTM invests €30-40mm in R&D annually, holds over 180 patent families, and has three research facilities to develop new products in partnership with customers. We believe that industry consolidation and product differentiation offer Constellium a strong position to extract economic profits from suppliers and customers in the aluminum value chain.

From Distressed to Deleveraging

In Q4 2014, CSTM purchased Wise Metals, the largest hot strip mill in North America, for $1.4B. Management planned to invest an additional $750mm in capex to convert existing can stock capacity to BiW. By switching to higher margin automotive products, management promised to quadruple EBITDA at the mill located in Muscle Shoals. Consequently, management paid ~15x EBITDA and assumed $945mm in debt.

Source: 2014-2016 10K Estimates

As shown above, these projections proved overly optimistic. Repurposing of plant assets took 2 years longer than expected, and a 75% collapse in LME premiums caused Muscle Shoals EBITDA to come in at a third of street expectations. Poor earnings, high leverage, and pessimism about the Muscle Shoals turnaround led credit agencies to downgrade the company’s debt to junk.

Brought to the brink of bankruptcy, CSTM cleaned its entire C-Suite and instated Jean-Marc Germain as CEO. Jean-Marc, with over 30 years of executive roles in companies such as Novelis and Alcan, reoriented CSTM around 3 pillars: capital allocation, prudent financial management, and high ROIC projects. With the Wise Metals acquisition in mind, the Sell-Side has overlooked new management’s hyper-awareness of tactical capital allocation. In 2017 alone, Jean-Marc refinanced Wise PIK debt with senior notes, extended debt maturities to 2021, and saved CSTM from distress. With Capex declining by $79 M in 2017, excess FCF delevered the balance sheet from 5.4x EBITDA to 4.4x. Jean-Marc’s LBO-esque improvement in shareholder value drove discount rates below 13% in equity and bond markets.

Source: Author's Work

All in, Jean-Marc’s “Project 2019” has generated run-rate savings of $22 million as of December 31 st, 2017 and increased adjusted EBITDA by 14% to €431 M. Unlike Sell-Side’s emphasis on historic blunders, new management has turned CSTM around from financial distress with a stronger balance sheet and a double emphasis on capital allocation.

Investment Theses

Cars Thesis 1A: ABS/BIW Adoption

The Street believes current automobiles have reached maximum aluminum content, overlooking landmark emissions regulations. For instance, aluminum is already over ~58% of the average car, mainly in the chassis and powertrain parts. Sell-side analysts believe aluminum implementation will not expand to car hang parts (doors, hoods, trunks), which currently rely on advanced steels two to three times stronger than common aluminum alloys. Aluminum is also up to 20% more expensive than steel to repair, build, and redesign. With 25% of vehicles experiencing an accident per year, repair costs and crash management strength represent sensitive selling points for weight-intensive trucks and cars.

However, U.S. CAFE standards require average corporate fuel economy to double from 27.2 MPG in 2011 to 54.5 in 2025. It is impossible to further improve MPG efficiency without aluminum light weighting. To reduce vehicle weight by over 30%, aluminum content will increase from 350 to 547 pounds per vehicle by 2025, a 56% cumulative increase. Advanced aluminum alloys boast 1/3 rd the density of steel with equivalent strength dynamics, mitigating durability concerns. Aluminum’s penetration into the “Body in White” market covers every key automotive component in modern cars: Auto Body Sheets ("ABS"), extruded products, and crash management systems.

By 2020, there will be between 1.5MM and 3.2MM mt of announced demand for aluminum Body in White, severely outstripping the less than 1.1MM mt of capacity announced today. Constellium is at the forefront of future BiW capacity. CSTM has invested nearly $2.4 billion in BiW refining capacity, more than double peer average of $800 million. CSTM’s auto shipments increased by a breakneck 35% in Q4 2017, with major partnerships announced with BMW and Volkswagen. In 2017, CSTM secured €1.1 billion of automotive structures nominations, more than twice the current level of annual sales. CSTM #1 globally for bright sheet and #1 in Europe for extruded profiles: sticky commitments for lifetime of car production.

Case Study: The mass market prospects of aluminum penetration are best illustrated through the Ford-Chrysler media war. Ford introduced a fully aluminum model for its best in class F-150 truck in 2014, shedding over 700 pounds. Chevrolet's public assault on Ford's use of aluminum started one year later, with a marketing campaign that included commercials showing the F-150's bed being easily punctured by a metal toolbox and concrete blocks. Unsurprisingly, the Chevy Silverado uses a steel bed. When asked about the future of aluminum in trucks, G.M. North America President Alan Batey responded, "We don't believe in it. We fundamentally don't believe in it.”

The facts, however, attest to the F-150’s stunning success. In 2017, the F-series logged its 41st consecutive year as the nation's best-selling pickup. The F-150 outsold the No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado by more than 300,000 vehicles, the largest gap ever between the two pickups. As of July, CSTM has delivered over 10 million parts to Ford, and is beginning production on all-new aluminum Expedition. Ford’s success has sparked a revolution, with the aluminum-intensive 2018 Lincoln Navigator named Truck of the Year and the redesigned 2018 Honda Accord named Car of the Year. CSTM’s end markets will only further grow from the precedent set by Ford.

Cars Thesis 1B: The Electric Vehicle Revolution

Electric vehicles will permeate every single link in the demand value chain for automobiles, presenting a major market turning point. Not a single sell-side research report has factored in the market opportunity available for the introduction of 100% aluminum EVs by 2025. From a macroeconomic perspective, countries such as Norway, France, and the United Kingdom will be switching to a wholly electric fleet by 2040 (IHS Markit). By 2025, China aims to ensure that at least a fifth of total vehicle sales will come from electric battery cars and plug-in hybrids. India, on track to overtake Germany and Japan as the third biggest auto market by 2020, recently enacted a 31% tax subsidy to promote the conversion of half its auto fleet to EVs by 2030. Cumulatively, these countries represent over 50% of the 100 million annual world car sales.

Given these seismic country-wide initiatives, leading auto companies begun preparing for mass production of electric vehicles. BMW has pledged to have 12 purely battery-powered models available by 2025. Mercedes-Benz has committed to offer at least 50 new electric or hybrid versions of its cars by 2022. Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, and Chevrolet have pledged to go fully electric by 2020. Constellium fully services each and every one of these brand names in the Automotive Structures segment.

In aggregate, the International Energy Agency projects a 4000% increase in the number of EVs on the road from 2 million today to 80 million by 2025. Correspondingly, there will be a fivefold increase in the number of available EV models from 24 today to over 100 in 2025. J.P. Morgan supports these forecasts, noting that that EVs will penetrate 35% of the global auto market by 2025, compared to 0.2% today.

EV Adoption Per Country

EV Sales By Region

As declared by CSTM’s Managing Director of Automotive Structures Lionel Chapis, “Aluminum will not be an alternative for an EV, it will be mandatory.” Why are electric vehicle’s inseparable from aluminum? One major enduring issue is weight. We fit a generalized additive model ("GAM") of Weight vs. MPG from Auto Association data. For every additional pound of weight, MPG decreases by 8 units. According to the European Aluminum Association, a fully aluminum frame would reduce vehicle weight by over 150 pounds (launching MPG into the stratosphere). For EV’s, aluminum induced weight savings improve battery capacity by 9%, or 3.3kWh. Assuming a cost of 500 €/kW per hour, aluminum-generated battery savings total over $16,500 over a vehicle’s lifetime, or 20% of EV sticker price!

Source: Auto Association

With aluminum pounds per vehicle rising from 186 to 565 PPV by 2020, aluminum-based auto demand will grow at a 12% CAGR between 2016-2021. With CSTM partnered with all major EV players, the Sell-Side is overlooking over 4% of incremental CAGR growth in CSTM’s Automotive and Industry segment volumes.

Planes Thesis: Global Military Spending Uplifts Aircraft Production

A record shift in global military expenditures, not factored into Street estimates, will be a key driver for record aircraft backlogs. With CSTM’s Q4 2017 aerospace volumes declining over 10%, the Sell-Side continues to anchor around commercial aircraft destocking. As customers wait for completion of next generation airlines, analysts forecast soft demand in aircraft deliveries and flat volume growth. Exacerbating the issue, scarcity in scrap metals increases input costs as aircraft demand falters, compressing operating margin from a cyclical peak of 7.3% to 5.2%. Meanwhile, the Street projects a continued stagnation in defense budgets at 2.2% of global GDP.

Despite these factors, Deutsche Bank still projects an increase in aerospace deliveries of 6% CAGR to 2020 due to strong growth in passenger airline traffic. Airbus and Boeing currently boast a backlog of 12,589 planes, represents 8 to 9 years of production at current build rates. The Airline Monitor (Jun-15) expects global revenue passenger miles to more than double from 3.9Tn to 8.7Tn between 2015 and 2030.

Chinese airlines alone will invest $1.0 T in 6,800 aircraft through 2035 (50% of industry backlogs).

While it is true that short-term airline destocking hampers growth and commercial aircraft growth has factored into CSTM’s price, the sell-side is glossing over 40% of the aerospace market: military deliveries! In February, President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act, allocating over $700 billion to national defense spending in 2018. The program represents an unprecedented 30% increase over the previous defense spending cap of $549 billion. Meanwhile, Trump’s criticism of NATO has prompted global defense spending to hit a forecasted post-Cold War record of $1.67 trillion in 2018.

To quantify these landmark changes, we turn to the the Defense Security Corporation Agency website for global arms transactions from 2000 to 2018. From a broader perspective, we noted that U.S. Foreign Military Sales ("FMS") between 2010-2017 doubled: $21.36 to $41.9B. However, the key finding was that foreign military sales hit over $7.5 billion in January of 2018 alone. Annualizing January’s arms deals would project over $80 billion figure for 2018 foreign military sales, double historical standards.

Most importantly, CSTM’s most crucial competitive advantage is centered around aerospace R&D. CSTM’s proprietary AIRWARE technology, with 25% frame weight reduction, is the material of choice for Boeing, Airbus, and Bombardier. CSTM is also one of only two suppliers with facilities in both the U.S & Europe, optimally primed for the global increase in military expenditures. With the sell-side yet to catch on to the global wave in military expenditure, we can expect superior aerospace market growth of 8% CAGR versus existing 6% estimates.

Supply Constraints Thesis 3: A Tainted Industry Past

The current disconnect between constrained processing capacity and steep increases in end market demand will drive CSTM’s asset value higher. In years past, the aluminum industry faltered as upstream capacity surpassed global demand. China, the world’s largest aluminum producer, dumped excess supply into the market and drove prices down 52% from 2011 to 2015. Companies were forced to shutter plants, exit the industry, or enter bankruptcy (over 75% of miners non-profitable in 2017). Aluminum prices have since recovered, but the memory of low prices and overcapacity tarnishes the sell side’s view on the industry.

As prices continue to normalize, we do not believe overcapacity will return due to industry consolidation and plant economics. For example, building a new ABS plant has a 10% lower IRR than expanding an existing plant at the same capex intensity per ton. Potential new entrants will face slow plant ramp-up, high lead times, and lower alloy yields. As unit economics favor current capacity over new development, industry consolidation will increase CSTM’s price control and strengthen existing moats. As in real estate, you would not build a new building when replacement value is double prevailing market prices. The same dynamics apply to aluminum plants.

Even can stock, traditionally seen as a slow-growth business with no barriers to entry, is benefiting from restored plant dynamics. As flat rolled capacity converts from can stock to BiW and only 3 players controlling 75% of the US market, we believe market dynamics will shift favorably for producers.

When CSTM’s can sheet contracts with major customers are up for renegotiation in 2018 and 2019, CSTM will be able to leverage limited competition to increase prices given limited newbuild capacity.

Table compiled from SEC filings by the Author

As a point in case, consider recent transactions in the aluminum manufacturing space. CSTM’s €1.5B book value of PP&E obscures the €9B replacement cost of CSTM’s plants, offering an attractive margin of safety compared to EV of €3B. Recent private market valuations (12-13x EV/EBITDA) are also 50% higher than public market multiples (8-9x) for the same companies. In summary, current industry dynamics highlight CSTM’s stellar downside protection and rising asset values in the face of historical-cost accounting.

Valuation

We value the company through three different methods. Our primary method focuses on the unit economics of production in the three key operating segments. We also build a full, three-statement model and perform a discounted cash flow model.

As of 12/31/2016, Constellium had a disclosed production capacity of 1,837.5kt across 22 production sites and an average disclosed capacity utilization of 84.6%. In addition to the Wise Metals build-out, CSTM is building one new facility in Bartow County, Georgia, USA, and one new facility in San Luis Potosí, Mexico (totaling 25kt). In 2016, CSTM expanded the scope of their joint venture agreement to include investment in two additional 100 kt finishing lines, to be funded 51% by Constellium and 49% by Tri-Arrows Aluminum Holdings, a U.S. affiliate of UACJ. Constellium also celebrated the grand opening of a 220kt automotive plant in White, Georgia in May of 2017, capable of enhanced advanced prototyping and development capabilities to better serve automotive customers in North America.

Net-net, the company has added 203kt of auto-based capacity since 2015, with plans for further extensions to total 350kt of auto-based capacity by 2020. Conservatively assuming no further plant enhancements until 2023, additions to the current 1,850kt production ability as of 2/19/2018 (1,300kt of legacy capacity and 450kt of added Wise capacity) will total at least 2,200kt by 2023, representing an 8.8% capacity CAGR over five years.

With 80% of its Wise Metals can stock output is under long-term contract, and most of CSTM’s incremental BiW capacity contracted before production comes online, a 90% capacity utilization by 2022 is reasonable for base case purposes. In terms of adjusted EBITDA per metric ton of product sold, this figure stood at €275.63 at 12/31/2016. By 2023, we conservatively assume a revenue distribution of 40% P&ARP, 25% A&T, and 35% A&I (undershooting management expectations of 45% A&I revenue composition by 2022). U.S. newbuild BiW capacity should fetch north of €500 in adjusted EBITDA per metric ton. A&T capacity also commands a robust €480 EBITDA per metric ton, while P&ARP is conservatively projected to decline 18% to €200 EBITDA (25% below management expectations of $250 EBITDA per metric ton). Our base case assumes some improvement in the company's legacy metrics due to utilization improvement to arrive at a 2022 figure of €375 in adjusted EBITDA per metric ton shipped.

This produces 2023 adjusted EBITDA of €825.5 million. Using an industry-average 8x EV/EBITDA exit multiple produces a target enterprise value of €5.94 billion, which reduces to a 2022 equity market value of €3.926 billion when backing out the company's €2.014 billion in existing net debt. Our base case then discounts this figure to present using an estimated 13% cost of equity to arrive at a 2018 implied equity value of €2.130 billion. Converting this to dollars using the current $1.24 EUR/USD cross produces a dollar market value of $2.642 billion. Finally, the company's recent equity capital raises will cause the company's shares outstanding to increase by some 10%. Assuming 141 million shares outstanding produces a fair market value of $18.74 per share with 46.4% upside.

In our bear case, we assume an average capacity utilization of just 80%, an average adjusted EBITDA per metric ton of just €325, a 2023 exit multiple of just 7x, and a 14% discount rate to arrive at a fair market value of $9.09 per share. Finally, our bull case assumes an average capacity utilization of 92.5%, an average adjusted EBITDA per metric ton of €385, a 2023 exit multiple of 8x, and an 11% discount rate to arrive at a fair market value of $25.62 per share. If you'll notice the similarities between our base and bull cases, you'll see we were less optimistic in our bull case than we were pessimistic in our bear case. Key model sensitivities stem from our adjusted EBITDA per metric ton assumption, which we raised a minimal 2.6% in our bull case.

Source: Author's analysis from SEC filings

Weighting our bear/base/bull cases 20%/60%/20%, respectively, we arrive at a blended fair market value of $18.18 in today's terms, providing 42.1% upside from existing prices. We expect this price target to be achieved in two to three years as capacity expands and the product mix shift to higher margin A&T and A&I segments progresses.

We further built a discounted cash flow model to corroborate our capacity-oriented analysis. Volume growth in each operating segment was driven by specific fundamental drivers; for example, automotive and industrial product was driven by projecting lightweight vehicle production, aluminum content per vehicle, and electric vehicle adoption to 2023. We are extremely conservative in our projection of 13 million EVs by 2023, compared to prevailing estimates of 40 million. Our primary margin levers included: (1) A mix shift to higher margin A&I products (2) EV Adoption (3) A&I Pricing power (4) Specialization in BiW and next-generation Aerospace products.

Catalysts

Political tailwinds provide robust demand for new end markets, while key OEM production decisions strengthen existing relationships.

The White House will allocate $140 billion in Federal funds to spur at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments with partners at the State, local, Tribal, and private level. CSTM is breaking into Transportation, Industry, and Defense ("TID") markets, directly benefiting from $160 billion total investments in U.S. highways and railways. Toyota / Mazda announced a $1.6bn plant in Alabama to produce mainline vehicles. The new plant is expected to produce 300,000 vehicles a year and employ 4,000. CSTM’s partnership with UACJ, which holds primary relationships with Japanese automotive OEMs, will help fill the order book of Muscle Shoals to 2022. CSTM is selling previously leased assets to Novelis for $200M. Cash infusions from asset sales improve CSTM equity value and reduces BS leverage. Management has set a target net debt/adj. EBITDA ratio (4.0-4.5x), already hitting targets in FY 2017.

Risks

Falling soft drink consumption threaten legacy aluminum can business, compounded by higher input costs.

Sales of carbonated soft drinks dropped for the 13th consecutive year in the U.S. in 2017. PepsiCola (key CSTM client) and Coca Cola saw annual per capita consumption of soda at 650 8-ounce servings at the lowest level since 1985. Mitigants: Craft brewer sales growing at 6.2% CAGR, driving aluminum demand. Aluminum replacing glass bottles for packaging of soda and water, counteracting slowing sales. After price of aluminum dropping over 15% to $1500/ton, electricity costs rose to 30% of smelting costs. Mitigants: CSTM is a downstream manufacturer with 25 year relationships with suppliers; metals pricing constrained to undifferentiated miners.

Summary Our variant views across all of Constellium’s end markets, informed by alternative data, reinforce the company’s turnaround. (1) Not a single sell-side report covers the impact of EVs on the demand value chain for automobiles, missing a major market turning point. (2) The sell-side is overlooking a paradigm shift in military expenditures as a key driver for aircraft backlogs, with orders setting records in Jan. 2018. (3) The sell side is missing the tremendous underlying value of CSTM’s assets despite strong private market valuations and high replacement cost. Constellium is truly the restructuring rebound at the forefront of aluminum’s bid for global product penetration.

Co-Written by Christopher Weeks

