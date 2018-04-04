Heard On The REITs - Have REITs Turned The Corner?

The last month was a welcome reversal as REITs outperformed the S&P by over 6%. Is there more to come?

The last several quarters have been painful for REITs as rate hikes and expectations of further rate hikes have caused a sell-off in income producing securities.

Are we finally seeing the end of REIT underperformance in a rising rate environment? I've mentioned on several occasions that REITs tend to underperform when rates first start rising because they sell off along with other income producing securities, like bonds, utilities, and dividend paying stocks. But because REITs are driven by the underlying fundamentals of real estate, and real estate tends to perform well in a strong economic environment, REITs usually perform quite well over the long-term in a rising rate environment.

Timing this shift from loser to winner is difficult and I wouldn't even suggest it but performance over the last month has certainly been positive for REITs, and especially so compared to the broader S&P 500 index.

The one week return for the MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) was 1.8% compared to a decline of 0.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which tracks the S&P 500. Manufactured Homes and Lodging REITs posted returns of 4.1% and 3.2%, respectively, to lead all REIT sub-sectors. Apartment REITs also performed well with a return of 3.1%.

For the month, Manufactured Homes had an 8.2% return followed by Data Center REITs, with a 7.5% return. There are only three REITs in the sub-sector and all three posted strong returns for the week, but UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) returned 14.9% for the month. This is good news for Monmouth (NYSE:MNR), which as I've covered in other articles, holds a considerable amount of UMH stock in its portfolio.

On the downside, Single Family Homes lost 2.9% on average, continuing its decline for the month, which was 9.9% and was the worst performing sub-sector for the month as well. Regional Malls also declined for the month, but with only a 2.4% decline, the drop was modest compared to that of Single Family.

Performance as of 03-30-2018:

Note: 1-Week Price Returns are based on the average returns all REITs within each sector. Not market-weighted.

Top and Bottom Performers

Top 5

Bottom 5

REITonomics

S&P/Case Shiller Composite

The S&P Case Shiller Composite continued to climb with a 6%+ year over year increase. Prices on residential real estate continue to increase as inventory levels remain low and affordability remains modest at best. This is good news for the apartment REITs and single family home REITs, although you wouldn't know it from last month's performance from the latter.

Conference Board Consumer Confidence

The job market remains strong and that usually leads to strong consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment indicator reached its highest level since January 2004 led by the Current Economic conditions component, which reached an all-time high of 121.20 this month.

GDP Growth

GDP growth continues to be positive albeit modest, which for many economists is not such a bad thing. Growth that is too strong could lead to more rapid rate hikes and could have a more abrupt impact on the economy. Slow and steady seems to be quite fitting and despite three or four rate hikes in 2018; they are already priced in and should have minimal impact. Now, if growth, or inflation, surprises to the upside, things could change rather abruptly. Housing is one of those areas that has lagged on a relative basis in this cycle and strong improvement there could tilt the balance we have enjoyed. Historically, housing has led economic recoveries but while housing has improved in this cycle, it has been tepid at best and might face additional headwinds.

MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate

One of the few negative indicators for housing is the 30 year mortgage rate, which has spiked recently to 4.5%. It actually sounds a bit comical saying 'spiked' when the 30 year rate is still near all-time lows. I think we have gotten a bit spoiled with sub-4% mortgage rates which I believe are now a thing of the past. Interested home buyers that haven't pulled the trigger yet will find their financing costs much higher than they were just over a year ago when rates were treading along at 3.5%.

Despite rates still remaining relatively low, the combination of the recent spike with price increases may soon lead to even slower home buying. I recently updated my view on Apartment REITs due to the decrease in affordability of new homes and lack of wage growth to compensate.

Meanwhile, condo supply once again declined to almost 3 months, indicating a lack of inventory in the multi-family space as well. Even consumers interested in, and able to afford to buy, are finding it difficult to move out of their current rentals.

Pending Home Sales

As the chart below indicates, pending home sales can be volatile from month to month but with the exception of a few positive months scattered throughout the period, there have been quite a few more declines in pending home sales than increases. Part of the problem is the previously mentioned lack of inventory but with interest rates rising as well, we might be looking at lack of affordability as an obstacle for further growth.

Core PCE Price Index

Meanwhile, the Core PCE Price Index recorded its 6th consecutive month of accelerating growth. It is still well below the 2% target and recent increases have failed to reach the 2% level. I couldn't say if this time will be different but do think it’s a matter of time before we cross that 2% level.

Michigan 5-year Inflation Expectations

That said, the University of Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations gauge is on a downward trend despite the most recent uptick. Rising PCE with declining inflation expectations don't make sense. It could be that consumers haven't yet witnessed any price appreciation to warrant a spike in inflation expectations, in which case the UM measure could be understating imminent inflation.

Analyst Upgrades/Downgrades

Upgrades

Baird initiates coverage on both American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) with an outperform rating. The analyst cites supply constraints, labor market improvement, and rising rates as drivers in the space.

and with an outperform rating. The analyst cites supply constraints, labor market improvement, and rising rates as drivers in the space. DA Davidson upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Buy from Neutral. The average analyst price target is $63 and the stock currently trades at $52

to Buy from Neutral. The average analyst price target is $63 and the stock currently trades at $52 Raymond James initiates coverage on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and KKR Real Estate (NYSE:KREF) with an Outperform rating. The average analyst price target is $24. RJ also initiated coverage on iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) with a Market Perform rating, and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) with a Strong Buy.

and KKR Real Estate (NYSE:KREF) with an Outperform rating. The average analyst price target is $24. RJ also initiated coverage on with a Market Perform rating, and with a Strong Buy. Morgan Stanley sets price target of $65 on Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and an Overweight rating and also upgrades American Assets Trust to Overweight from Equal Weight.

and an Overweight rating and also upgrades American Assets Trust to Overweight from Equal Weight. Goldman Sachs initiates coverage of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) with a Buy rating.

with a Buy rating. JP Morgan upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Overweight from Neutral.

to Overweight from Neutral. Bank of America upgrades Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Neutral from Underweight and raised the price target from $19 to $20.

Downgrades

Zachs added several REITs to its Strong Sell list this week including Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) , and Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR).

, and DDR (NYSE:DDR) price target is cut to $7.50 by Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile the average price target among analysts is $10.

price target is cut to $7.50 by Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile the average price target among analysts is $10. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) price target is cut to $23 from $27 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan also downgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Underweight from Equal Weight and lowers its price target from $19.50 to $13.

price target is cut to $23 from $27 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan also downgrades to Underweight from Equal Weight and lowers its price target from $19.50 to $13. JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) downgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) , Macerich (NYSE:MAC), and General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) to Neutral from Overweight.

downgrades , to Neutral from Overweight. RBC Capital Markets lowered the price target on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from $47 to $44.

from $47 to $44. Mizuho initiates coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) with a price target of $31.

Upcoming Dividends

Below is a list of REIT dividends to be paid in the next month or so. Keep in mind, some of these dividends will be return of capital, ordinary dividends, capital gains, or some combination thereof.

Disclaimer: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. Readers should carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Investing in any security has risks and readers should ensure they understand these risks before investing.

Real Estate Investment Trusts are subject to decreases in value, adverse economic conditions, overbuilding, competition, fluctuations in rental income, and fluctuations in property taxes and operating expenses.

This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services.

Information on this blog is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein, nor is the author compensated by any of the products mentioned.

Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the topics or subjects discussed.

Information presented is not believed to be exhaustive nor are all the risks associated with the topic of each article explicitly mentioned. Readers are cautioned to perform their own analysis or seek the advice of their financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on this information.

Investment decisions should be based on an individual’s own goals, time horizon, and tolerance for risk. Nothing in this content should be considered to be legal or tax advice and you are encouraged to consult your own lawyer, accountant, or other advisor before making any financial decision.

All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information

Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BXP SLG DRE MNR KIM REG SPG GGP SRC O EDR IRT AIV UMH AMH AAT HPT CUBE HTA SNR WY AMT UNIT CCI CORR DLR QTS IIPR BXMT