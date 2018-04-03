NextEra Energy: A Lifelong Investment

By Zane Laws, Timothy O'Brien, and Quinn Peebles

We recommend a long position in NextEra Energy (NEE) at a price of $152.70, with a 12-month target range of $192.00. According to the Deloitte Center for Energy Solutions, by the end of 2017, the United States became regarded as a major energy exporter by setting a record for renewable energy production. For the first time ever, wind and solar power accounted for 10% of all electricity generated in the country. A positive outlook on the electric utilities industry is justified by declining wind and solar power prices and rising demand throughout the renewable energy and natural gas segment. We see three potential catalysts that will drive intrinsic value growth for the company.

First, NextEra's pricing advantages offer company-wide stability with additional plans to lower costs for consumers by the end of 2018. Second, the company is poised to grow with the overall positive outlook on the electric utilities industry. NextEra is a chief provider in the electric utilities industry of natural gas and renewable energy, both industries that hold high expectations for 2018 and beyond. Finally, NEE has plans for growth in various regions and segments of the company that extend through 2023. The companies pricing advantages, industry outlook, and plans for growth justify holding a long position in NextEra Energy.

Company Background

NextEra Energy is an investment holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides sustainable energy generation and distribution services both domestically and internationally. These services focus on the usage of renewable energy such as wind, solar, and nuclear power. Wind accounts for 52%, nuclear 30%, natural gas 13%, and solar 5% of revenues. The company also specializes in cleaner non-renewables, like natural gas, that maintain significantly lower rates of greenhouse gas emissions (relative to the average rates of the U.S. electric and power industry).

As an investment holding company, NEE owns and provides funding for their two principal businesses, Florida Power and Lighting (FPL) and NextEra Energy Resources (NEER). FPL focuses on providing energy generation services to residential and commercial customers within the Florida region while NEER acquires clean energy companies with stable and long-term cash flows throughout North America. FPL accounts for 67% of total revenue, with NEER contributing 30% and the rest attributed to other activities.

Recently, NEER has benefited from new renewable energy federal tax credits. Furthermore, they plan to continue capitalizing on this incentive by building additional solar and wind capacity that is increased by continued decline in renewable energy costs. The company has generation facilities in 30 states within the U.S., 4 provinces in Canada and Spain which amount to a total generation capacity of 45,900 MW (megawatts) with an EV to MW of 2.341. Thus, making the company the largest generator of renewable energy in the world (all numbers taken from NextEra's 2017 Annual Report).

Profitability

Source: Created by the authors with data from Seeking Alpha

Industry

The electric utilities industry has experienced declining wind and solar power prices, growing demand in natural gas, and speculation on the possible tariff that could disrupt the solar panel market. The United States has advanced in the natural gas segment due to its rising demand. This is seen through the increase in natural gas drilling production amounting to 40% over the past nine years. By 2020, another 29% increase is expected.

Speculation on President Trump's new tariff concerning solar panels may affect the solar energy market. If the tariff gets passed, it will consist of a 4-year 30% tax on imported solar panels in which the rate will drop 5% annually. One view on this tariff is that it has the potential to cause a dramatic rise in the price of foreign-made solar panels causing a loss of jobs as well as a halt on upcoming projects. A second viewpoint believes that the boost in American productivity will provide enough employment to offset any jobs lost by the tariff. Regardless of the outcome, industry analysts at Deloitte still hold high expectations for the electric utilities industry.

Investment Risk

NextEra has a net debt/EBITDA of 4.19. Typically, this is a sign that a company is relatively unable to handle the burden of heavy debt. This poses a risk as the company has many capital-intensive plans to grow. With these capital expenditures, they also open themselves up to interest rate risk. Utility companies are notorious for being highly debt financed which means that in a rising interest rate environment, the cost of borrowing is significantly impacted. This is particularly important for NextEra given their plans for expansion.

A second risk that is more industry-specific, is that electric utility companies have been facing recent succession challenges over the past four years. Succession challenges have proven more than present due to recent drops in commodity prices, thereby driving people in high positions to other industries. It is also being affected by the explosion in other industries and the demand for the new and top talent they draw, specifically the pool of top engineers.

Another risk that has risen over the past few years is natural disasters. With one of NEE's largest subsidiaries (FPL) operating primarily on the eastern coast of Florida, they expose themselves to the destruction of the company's existing infrastructure. Natural disasters have been ever more prevalent as NEE reported a storm restoration expense of 1.255 billion this past year.

Catalysts

NextEra uses a company-wide strategy that develops and maintains a low-cost position through various saving initiatives. This can be seen through FPL, NextEra's primary subsidiary, which provides customers with substantially lower costs. When comparing the average monthly bill, FPL has a 31% lower bill than the national average and a 20% lower bill than the Florida utilities average (data taken from NEE's 2017 Annual Report). Even still, NextEra has plans to lower the customer bill to around 30% below the national average to take effect as of March 1. While cutting the customer bill may disrupt revenues, FPL seeks to maintain attractive rates for consumers offering pricing advantages against competitors.

Wind, solar, and natural gas have been at the forefront of growth for the company. We see opportunity in these segments as declining wind and solar prices have proven beneficial for companies operating in this segment. According to Environment New York Research & Policy Center, solar and wind prices have fallen by 54% and 41% respectively since 2008. Forward-looking estimates have prices for the two sources to drop between 24% and 30% by 2030. Natural gas popularity has taken off in the United States as well. An article by The American Oil & Gas Reporter has reported a 40% increase in drilling due to rising demand over the past nine years. This is in line with company's focus of developing a larger natural gas portfolio.

By 2023, NextEra plans to add 10 million solar panels to increase capacity and lower consumer cost. 2.5 million of these units are already online and generate a capacity of 600MW, enough to provide to 120,000 households. NextEra Energy Resources was selected by Tucson Electric to develop, construct, and run the largest combined solar and storage unit in the United States. This project will add 100MW of capacity and 30MW of storage to NextEra's operations by the end of next year.

Valuation

NEE's Competitors by EV/EBITDA

Calculations

Upside

Source: Created by the authors with data from Seeking Alpha and Morningstar

We chose to prepare a relative analysis measuring NextEra Energy with their top competitors in the electric utilities industry. The competitors consisted of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). We found that the company is trading at a significant discount to its competitors on an EV/EBITDA basis. Therefore, we find that NEE is 26% undervalued and derive a one-year price target of $192.

Conclusion

With the Federal Reserve increasing the fund's rate, NextEra Energy may be too leveraged to support expansion projects the company has put in place. In addition, the solar panel tariff President Trump plans on imposing has the chance to flatten line top-line expectations management has for NextEra. Although the future may seem bleak taking these two factors into account, we believe our catalysts outweigh the risk associated with NEE. The company's risk will be hedged against strong, strategic, pricing advantages that are aided by the various power price declines as well as nationwide expansion involving substantial MW capacity growth. NextEra Energy is reliable investment, proven to deliver value even amongst uncertainty in economic outlook, therefore, we recommend a buy and hold on NextEra Energy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.