Why You Should Invest In Consol Energy

The company has 27 years of proven coal reserves. Being a low-cost provider, the company is perfectly positioned to take advantage of improving coal prices.

The company’s mine operations are planned to operate at maintenance capex so earnings are higher than they appear allowing the company to de-lever its balance sheet.

Following Consol Energy's (NYSE:CEIX) recent spin-off from its parent company, CNX resources, there is significantly more visibility behind the company's operations. While I have absolutely no idea what the stock price will do tomorrow or where the company will trade next week or next month, I am certain that the stock price will be significantly higher a couple of years from now.

While the broader stock market is slightly on the expensive side, Consol Energy trades at an incredibly cheap valuation. The company is not even valued at four times its last four year's earnings, despite showing a proven track record of generating significant free cash flow.

A key component of Consol Energy's ability to generate significant amounts of operating income is the fact that the company intends to operate its mining complex at maintenance capex for the rest of the company's life. This means that earnings are significantly higher than illustrated by simply looking at net income.

Consol Energy's ability to continue generating free cash flow is not at all speculative. The company has already confirmed that it is 95 percent committed by contract for 2018 and 70 percent booked out for 2019. The committed value of the portfolio provides significant sales visibility and serves as a reliable predictor for estimating how much the company will earn. Additionally, Consol Energy has 27 years of proven coal reserves with production at full capacity, meaning that the company does not need to invest in expansion projects if it chooses not to.

Untapped Avenues of Shareholder Value

In addition to the strong cash flows generated by the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, Consol Energy also has 1.6 billion tons of undeveloped reserves which the company has already begun to monetize. Consol Energy also owns a 60% percent interest in the Coal Resources limited partnership which it can monetize or continue to receive distributions from.

Balance Sheet

The biggest risk facing Consol Energy is the company's onerous balance sheet debt and obligations. The company has long-term debt of $856 million dollars and other accumulated liabilities totaling around $1.3 billion dollars. These are mostly legacy liabilities such as post-retirement benefits, workers compensation and asset retirement benefits.

Not exactly a pretty picture…

However, while Consol's balance sheet is far from pristine, the company is significantly well capitalized. It has $153 million dollars of cash on hand, which allows it to pay back near term commitments, in addition to having a robust enough business to de-lever the balance sheet gradually. Management has already shown that this is one of their key priorities and has authorized a $50 million dollar buyback which can be used to purchase senior notes or shares back in the open market.

Given the fact that the majority of the company's revenue is guaranteed by contract until 2020, it seems unlikely that debt servicing will be a major complication for the company. It seems likely that Consol will easily be able to meet its debt repayments and may even be able to refinance a large part of its obligations at a more attractive rate.

Coal Is Here to Stay

While it is clear that renewable forms of energy will replace coal over the long run, coal will not be disappearing anytime in the near future. In fact, there is rising demand for coal globally at present, despite the fact that there has been a major lack of investment due to a number of years of oversupply in the coal sector. Coal has also shown to be competitive with natural gas and it is clear that our reliance on coal is not going anywhere in the immediate future. The Trump administration has also shown to be more supportive of the industry and this should serve as a tailwind for all coal companies.

Consol Energy also operates in the Pennsylvania mining complex. Its coal is the best in class in terms of BTU content. This means that the company is a supplier of choice for clients who look to obtain the cleanest coal possible.

An Experienced Management Team to Lead the Way

Consol Energy also has a very experienced management team that holds significant amounts of stock and has extensive experience overseeing the company's operations. As an investor, seeing a management that is alignment with shareholders is crucial to me. Consol Energy's executives are more than competent to lead the company forward after the spin-off. I am confident that they will be able to achieve further efficiencies for the company and maintain financial discipline.

Key Takeaways

Consol Energy is clearly undervalued. The market has recently punished the shares of Consol Energy inexplicably; however, there is no reason for the company to trade at such a low multiple. While the balance sheet does require some de-levering and there is always the risk that coal prices remain low, the contracted nature of Consol's businesses means that the probability of a material degradation in the business remains low. The market is currently too pessimistic on the company given the sustainability of the business model.

