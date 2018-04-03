Conrad Industries: A Big Margin Of Safety With The Potential To Double

In this article, I'll discuss a small shipbuilder from Morgan City, Louisiana. Conrad Industries (OTCPK:CNRD) builds steel and aluminum marine vessels mainly consisting of barges, tug boats, tow boats, ferries, lift boats, and aluminum crew/supply vessels (annual report 2017). The company was founded in 1948 operating just one shipyard in Morgan City. Now, it owns 5 shipyards of which four are in Louisiana and one in Texas.

(Source: screenshot from company video Deepwater South facility)

Summary

After experiencing some very good years during the period of 2011-2014, Conrad slumped because of a big downturn in orders from oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, caused by the plummeting oil and gas prices. It also commenced a daring new project in 2015 building the first, U.S. build LNG barge. It has incurred large losses on this project thereby understating the earnings of the 'normal' business. Its assets offer great downside protection making this stock a good value play with a large margin of safety.

Business Overview

As said, Conrad is in the business of building a different kind of vessels. New construction accounted for little more than 80% of revenue in the last three years. The rest of its revenue comes from repairing and converting existing vessels. In 2017, almost 90% came from the construction of ships. Last year, the share of its revenue derived from oil and gas activities in the Gulf has been almost none. Because this sector was Conrad's main customer in the repair segment, it is logical that revenue from this segment has declined steeply.

Gulf of Mexico oil and gas industry government customers Other commercial customers 2017 4.4% 8% 87.6% 2016 3.2% 9.2% 87.6% 2015 15.6% 13.3% 71.1% 2014 35.3% 2.7% 62% 2013 35.2% 20% 64.6% 2012 16.2% 7.7% 76.1% 2011 7% 17.3% 75.7% 2010 10.4% 14.1% 75.5%

(Source: Annual reports)

As you can see, the sudden and recent decline in revenue from the Gulf has resulted in Conrad largely relying on other commercial customers to keep its construction schedule filled.

Shipyards

Its original shipyard is based in Morgan City, Louisiana, on approximately 12 acres of land. The yard has an enclosed shipbuilding area and includes offices for management. The company has modernized this yard in recent years, and in 2016, it purchased land and buildings to increase office and construction space (annual report 2017).

Amelia Shipyards:

This location contains three facilities in Amelia, Louisiana, 5 miles from Morgan City.

Conrad aluminum is in service scene 2003 and has been updated extensively in the last years. In this facility, the company is able to construct and repair aluminum vessels for commercial and government customers. Conrad Deepwater is also in service since 2003 and consists of six dry-docks on a 52-acre property (the largest with a capacity of 12,500 tons). Also, this facility has been extensively upgraded in the last years. Conrad Deepwater South is its newest shipyard on a 50-acre plot of land next to Conrad Deepwater. Operations started in 2013, and this facility enabled the company to handle even bigger projects up to 600 feet in length.

Conrad Orange Shipyard

Its only shipyard outside of Louisiana in Orange Texas. It is used by the company since 1997 and sits on 18 acres of land. Also, this facility has seen extensive renovation and improvements in its 20-year history.

All these shipyards and land are fully owned by the company, and it only leases its executive office in Morgan City for a total of 10,500 sq. feet. To get a full overview of the company's shipyards, click here.

Management

As last part of the business overview, something has to be said about management since this is in essence a family-owned business with the rest of its stock trading on the OTC market.

(Source: Annual report 2017)

As you can see, the board of directors is quite old with the CEO, John Conrad (son of founder Parker Conrad who died last July) being the most senior. Luckily, the executive officers are all a bit younger, with John Conrad's son Daniel Conrad in place to continue his father's and grandfather's legacy (he joined the company in 1997). (Source: Annual report 2017)

In my view, management is great for such an unknown and small company, providing detailed, to-the-point and thorough annual (and quarterly) reports, even though it is not obliged to do so (it delisted from Nasdaq in 2005). It still provides shareholders with all necessary information. With John Conrad holding 42.3% of the shares, you have to be comfortable with the family's leadership since a change in ownership is very unlikely.

(Source: Annual report 2017)

For me, this is not a problem because I think management has been very friendly towards the other shareholders, something I'll address in my valuation. If you want to learn more about the company in general, I strongly recommend visiting its website and to read at least one annual report. It will cost you two hours, maximum, but it's worth it if you really want to grasp in full how Conrad operates.

Operating History

Before turning to my valuation, I always want to get a sense of how the company performed in the last decade or so and what has influenced the company's performance.

Competition

As you may know, Conrad won't encounter any foreign competition due to the Jones act of 1920. This law requires that all vessels, transporting products between U.S. ports, must be constructed in U.S. shipyards. This effectively eliminates almost all possible foreign competition for Conrad. A repeal of the act would therefore hurt Conrad immensely. In the long term, this doesn't seem likely since a high-profile senator like John McCain has tried several times to repeal or alter the act, but without any success. And, with a protectionist president in the White House threatening with a trade war, it seems unlikely the status quo, regarding this act, will change in the coming years.

With its competition consisting of only U.S.-based shipbuilders, this doesn't mean it has an easy time. It says the following about its competition in its most recent annual report:

"U.S. shipbuilders are generally classified into two categories: (1) the two largest shipbuilders, which are capable of building large scale vessels such as aircraft carriers and battleships for the U.S. Navy and oceangoing cargo vessels for commercial customers; and (2) other shipbuilders that build small to medium-sized vessels for government and commercial markets. We compete in the second of these categories. We compete for U.S. government contracts to build small to medium-sized vessels principally with four to six U.S. shipbuilders, which may include one or more of the two largest shipbuilders. We compete for domestic commercial shipbuilding contracts principally with approximately ten to fifteen U.S. shipyards. The number and identity of competitors on particular projects vary greatly depending on the type of vessel and size of the project, but we generally compete with only three or four companies with respect to a particular project. We compete with approximately ten shipyards in our repair and conversion business. Competition is based primarily on price, available capacity, service, quality, and geographic proximity." (Annual report, 2016 p. 11)

While this isn't very specific, it offers some insight in how big the competition is. Luckily, the U.S. maritime industry is very well documented and covered by the media. For example, this website offers great insight in Conrad's possible competitors.

This website is a private database of a very knowledgeable maritime enthusiast with a large history in the industry. As he states himself, there may be errors on the website, but the thoroughness and detail throughout seem to implicate errors will be rather scarce. I found this website by accident while researching Conrad, but it is very useful site to get insight in whole of the U.S. shipbuilding industry as well. If you visit the website, you see that Conrad has around 12 competitors in the Gulf area. I recommend you visit this site to get a bit more insight in what Conrad is up against. Visiting the website of these companies and looking at their operating history, it is fair to say that Conrad ranks in the top of this list. It is not that it has a definitive competitive advantage over these competitors, but I do think it is one of the best run. And, with the barrier of entry in this industry being pretty high, Conrad is in a good competitive position for the future.

Raw Materials

Another issue that must be addressed is Conrad's need for certain raw materials, specifically steel and aluminum. It discusses its past problems in finding certain steel sizes and rising prices.

"…in late 2003, the price of steel and steel delivery times began to increase substantially and we were experiencing challenges in finding certain steel sizes." (Annual report 2016)

And what similarity does 2003 have with 2018? Indeed presidents imposing steel tariffs. And while Trump is constantly exempting countries from his tariffs and changing the deadlines, it is something to take into account. I couldn't find any direct mentioning of the 2002 Bush tariffs in its annual reports, but it is likely that it did have a material effect. In its latest annual report of 2017 (released last week), it does mention the Trump tariffs:

"On March 8, 2018, President Donald Trump signed an order imposing new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively. The tariffs went into effect on March 23, 2018. We believe these tariffs could further increase steel prices and adversely impact our business."

Operating History

Income Statement 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Revenue Vessel Construction 168,280,000 135,721,000 235,118,000 241,717,000 224,814,000 186,002,000 198,586,000 92,291,000 94,667,000 119,983,000 Revenue Repair and Conversions 20,866,000 28,695,000 28,691,000 67,292,000 78,517,000 47,628,000 47,868,000 46,550,000 49,525,000 71,071,000 Total Revenue: 189,146,000 164,416,000 263,809,000 309,009,000 303,331,000 233,630,000 246,454,000 138,841,000 144,192,000 191,054,000 Cost of Revenue 188,429,000 160,893,000 248,895,000 269,197,000 253,765,000 196,497,000 211,918,000 118,092,000 119,017,000 149,231,000 Gross Profit: 717,000 3,523,000 14,914,000 39,812,000 49,566,000 37,133,000 34,536,000 20,749,000 25,175,000 41,823,000 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 6,152,000 6,483,000 7,153,000 8,558,000 7,102,000 6,408,000 5,416,000 4,780,000 6,250,000 5,480,000 Operating profit: -5,435,000 -2,960,000 7,761,000 31,254,000 42,464,000 30,725,000 29,120,000 15,969,000 18,925,000 36,343,000 Non-Operating income 542,000 555,000 -1,364,000 235,000 1,610,000 830,000 867,000 348,000 771,000 173,000 EBIT: -4,893,000 -2,405,000 6,397,000 31,489,000 44,074,000 31,555,000 29,987,000 16,317,000 19,696,000 36,516,000 Interest -505,000 -44,000 -82,000 -11,000 -30,000 -37,000 -50,000 -96,000 -159,000 -484,000 Earnings before tax: -5,398,000 -2,449,000 6,315,000 31,478,000 44,044,000 31,518,000 29,937,000 16,221,000 19,537,000 36,032,000 Income Tax 3,274,000 755,000 4,303,000 -8,657,000 -15,418,000 -10,676,000 -10,770,000 -5,936,000 -6,688,000 -13,023,000 Net income: -2,124,000 -1,694,000 10,618,000 22,821,000 28,626,000 20,842,000 19,167,000 10,285,000 12,849,000 23,009,000

(Source: Annual reports)

A few things stand out in its last 10 years. Revenue is quite unstable with highs of $309 million in 2014 and as low as $138 million in 2010. And while revenue is important, net income, in Conrad's case, may even be a better indicator. Since it doesn't 'mass produce' its ships, net income, in relation to revenue, can diverge quite a lot. Ships on which it makes big profits aren't necessarily high in revenue, and vice versa. And, as you can see, net income never dipped below $10 million until 2016 (albeit 2015 only reached the threshold because of a 4 million tax benefit). And with net income as high as 28 million in 2013, its profit margins, FCF margins, and return on equity haven't been bad either.

(Source: annual reports)

Note: I calculate return on equity a bit different than just net income divided by shareholder equity. I use FCF divided by shareholder equity minus all goodwill intangible assets. Reason for this is that I want to know how much cash the business generates for me as a shareholder. I use only 'tangible shareholder equity' since I want to know what my return is if the business has to sustain its tangible assets. Seen over 10 years, this metric provides me with a good indicator as to how much income investors can possibly generate from the shareholder equity they buy into when they purchase the common stock. I got this approach from Buffett's appendix on goodwill in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) annual report of 1983.

With an average ROE of 11.5% over 10 years and net profit and FCF margins of 6.4% and 5.3%, respectively, Conrad is capable of providing better-than-average returns, especially for its industry. In its good years, profit and FCF margins are in the high single digits, and ROE was as high as 27% in 2011-2012.

These are great returns, especially if you factor in that I included all CAPEX instead of just maintenance CAPEX. My reason for doing this is that I want to know how much cash the company can distribute to me as a shareholder, and since I have no direct benefit from Conrad's CAPEX, I include it all. Of course, this approach is pretty conservative for the long run, but I'd rather be too conservative than overpay for a company. I went through the annual reports of the last 10 years and split out maintenance CAPEX and growth CAPEX. Sometimes, Conrad provided figures to determine growth CAPEX, and when it did not, I tried to figure out the most likely number for that year.

Cash Flow From Investing Activities: 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Maintenance/essential capital expenditures -1,736,000 -1,554,000 -2,580,000 -6,471,000 -9,532,000 -9,693,000 -3,102,000 -2,401,000 -3,676,000 -4,892,000 Growth capital expenditure -750,000 -5,300,000 -14,900,000 -3,400,000 -2,900,000 -5,600,000 -1,200,000 -500,000 -1,000,000 -1,000,000 Sale of assets 2,000 0 0 5,000 0 0 106,000 11,000 0 33,000 Net Cash Flow From Investing Activities: -2,484,000 -6,854,000 -17,480,000 -9,866,000 -12,432,000 -15,293,000 -4,196,000 -2,890,000 -4,676,000 -5,859,000

(Source: Annual reports)

In the last 5 years, Conrad, in total, spent $49 million on CAPEX with $27.25 million in growth and $21.8 million in maintenance CAPEX. With a current market cap of $86 million, this is a big reason why I think the company is undervalued. And with these large expenditures, Conrad is also in the position to slow down CAPEX for the upcoming years. With the Deepwater South location completed and the rest of the facilities having got extensive upgrades and improvements, Conrad's yards are in a good condition. Management seems to underwrite my point since it decided to spend $1.8 million on CAPEX for 2018. And that brings us to depreciation expenses. Because of the last years of extensive upgrading and yard improvements, depreciation has more than doubled in the last 10 years.

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Depreciation 7,529,000 7,074,000 6,261,000 5,676,000 4,807,000 4,067,000 3,619.000 3,459,000 3,324,000 3,020,000

(Source: Annual reports)

So, for 2018, FCF will be approximately 5 million higher than net income (all other things equal) because of the difference between depreciation and CAPEX. This was already the case for 2017 as we can see in the difference between the net loss of $2.1 million and free cash flow of $2.5 million (excluding working capital gains for the year).

All in all, this summary of Conrad's operating history is the first argument why the company is very undervalued. With CAPEX of $49 million in the last 5 years, of which the majority was used to extend and grow the company, making up a staggering 57% of the company's current market cap. Furthermore, earnings will likely be understated by at least a 2-5 million in the next few years in relation to cash flow, due to these large CAPEX in the last 5 years.

Note: A lot of you will immediately say: "but depreciation has been invented to 'smooth out' large CAPEX so that earnings may not be overstated or understated". And I fully agree with this thought. However, Conrad is currently priced as if it has a chance of going bankrupt. And to assure myself that this isn't the case, it is important to see what free cash flow will be in the coming years. And since FCF will be understated relative to net income, this gives me extra assurance that Conrad will easily survive this downturn and maybe even add to its cash position because of this diversion.

Thus, Conrad, which has proven to have good margins and returns on average, is priced like the company may not be around in 10 years from now. To me, this seems absurd since it has one brand new and four modern and updated shipyards on its balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

While Conrad's operating history may be good, without a strong and clean balance sheet, this might prove to be useless. So, let's have a look:

Balance sheet fiscal 2017 Cash 29,470,000 Receivables 29,054,000 Inventory 1,039,000 Costs and estimated earnings, net in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 23,283,000 Other receivables 5,512,000 Other Current assets 5,751,000 Total current assets: 94,109,000 Property, Plant and Equipment 67,355,000 Total intangibles and goodwill 0 Other fixed assets 84,000 Total fixed assets: 67,439,000 Total Assets: 161,548,000 Accounts payable 11,514,000 Accrued expenses 411,000 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings, net on uncompleted contracts 15,705,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,500,000 Accrued employee costs 2,968,000 Total current liabilities: 32,098,000 Deferred income tax 5,647,000 Long-Term Debt 11,875,000 Total Liabilities: 49,620,000 Common stock 73,000 Additional paid-in capital 29,104,000 Treasury Stock (At cost) -38,892,000 Retained Earnings 121,643,000 Shareholders' Equity: 111,928,000 Total Liabilities and Equity 161,548,000

(Source: Annual report 2017)

With only $13.4 million in long-term debt and cash of $29.4 million, Conrad has net cash of $16 million at its disposal lowering enterprise value (EV) to 86-16= $70 million. And with the debt maturing in 2026 (it pays it off in equal installments of 1.5 million a year), Conrad is in an excellent position to sit out this downturn while even collect some more cash in the coming years. If this margin of safety isn't big enough, you will get all assets at a discount to book value of 23% (at the current share price of $17). These assets consist of $16 million in net cash, $67 million in PPE (of which 75% is less than 5 years old) and receivables from customers they had for years. Therefore, I think book value is a fairly good indicator for Conrad's possible liquidation value.

Before coming to the main argument of my thesis, one other issue has to be addressed; How shareholder friendly is management? With John Conrad owning 42.3% of the shares, can he be trusted that, when business gets better, the profits will also be distributed equally to the minority shareholders? The first indicator is how much management rewards itself. Especially with the directors being in control of the company, they could give themselves excessive paychecks and stock options. This is not the case luckily. In fact, salary of management has decreased a bit in the last three years.

(Source: Annual report 2017)

With the four executives getting less than a $1.0 million combined, I think it is fair to say this is actually quite conservative. However, what about bonus payments during their better years. These bonuses are quite high if you look at the great years of 2012-2014. But all in all, there is no need to be concerned. While executive pay was a total of $2.8 million in their best year, 2013 net profit totaled $28 million. And, when in 2015, profit declined to $10 million, no bonus payments were given. For me, this is an assurance that management is honest and straightforward in rewarding itself for good years and cutting pay during downturns.

(Source: Annual report 2014)

This is not an indicator, however, that management is also shareholder-friendly. For that, we have to look at dividends and share repurchases. Beginning with the first, Conrad started paying dividends in 2012. When business got worse in 2016, it stopped paying its dividends beginning in 2017. So, in holding Conrad's common stock during this period, you would have got $7.40 a share.

Dividend regular (quarterly) Dividend special 2017 U.S.$ 0.00 U.S.$ 0.00 2016 U.S.$ 0.40 U.S.$ 0.00 2015 U.S.$ 1.00 U.S.$ 1.00 2014 U.S.$ 0.00 U.S.$ 1.00 2013 U.S.$ 0.00 U.S.$ 2.00 2012 U.S.$ 0.00 U.S.$ 2.00 Total amount: U.S.$ 1.40 U.S.$ 6.00

(Source: Annual reports)

With the share price at $15 at the end of 2011, that would have resulted in a decent 50% return. Besides this, however, Conrad is also a consistent buyer of its own shares. Since 2010, it has repurchased 1.44 million shares for a total of $29 million. Shares outstanding are currently 5.07 million. With 6.95 million outstanding in 2008, that is a 27% decline! While its current buyback program ($1 million remaining) is almost finished, I would not be surprised if it initiated a new one. And while shareholders won't benefit as much from the buybacks during the current downturn, when business improves, however, earnings will be substantially higher than during the last 2011-2014 boom.

Concluding, Conrad has a good balance sheet, a good history regarding ROE and profit margins and management is very shareholder-friendly for such a small business. But in my title, I mentioned that Conrad has a lot of hidden earning power... what is that all about?

Conrad LNG: A New Growth Story Or A Total Bust?

In March 2015, Conrad decided to enter into a contract to build the first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunker barge for the marine market in North America. It first mentioned it in its 2014 annual report,

"During March 2015, we entered into a contract to construct the first LNG bunker barge to be built for the marine market in North America. The barge is scheduled for delivery in early 2016. We have been actively pursuing increased opportunities to produce different types of vessels for new markets. Some of these vessels, including the LNG bunker barge, are larger, take longer to start production and take longer to complete than vessels we have constructed in the past. Some may require additional capital expenditures." (annual report 2014, P. 24 "We believe we have sufficient related experience to perform these contracts profitably. However, the risks of cost overruns or delays in delivery on those contracts are greater than for contracts for vessels that we have built in the past."(annual report 2014, p.15)

(Source: company website)

In being the first in North America to build such an LNG barge, Conrad hoped to establish an early lead in a growing LNG business. In the last few decades, engine makers, shipbuilders, and shipping/ferry companies have come to believe that LNG is a cheaper, more efficient and more environmentally friendly fuel than oil. A lot of companies are investing in LNG and try to figure out how to use this fuel in the best way to power new ships. Conrad is in the business of building barges that can transport LNG and refuel bigger ships running on LNG.

While I credit Conrad, as a relatively small player, for being the first to get into this growing business things haven't played out as expected. Since the signing of the contract, delivery of the barge has been delayed from early 2016 to the latest estimate being second quarter of 2018! Apart from this delay, it incurred really, really big losses on this vessel.

Losses on LNG Barge Loss on LNG project per year Profit for the year without the LNG project 2017 11,900,000 9,776,000 2016 13,200,000 11,506,000 2015 4,000,000 14,618,000

(Source: annual reports)

As you can see, Conrad currently has incurred losses of $29.1 million in three years on this LNG project! To me, this fact underscores financially how strong Conrad is. Because without this project, nobody would have spoken about a downturn in its business. So, with these steep losses on this LNG project and almost total loss of revenue from the Mexican gulf oil and gas business, Conrad's loss for 2017 was only 2.1 million and 1.7 million in 2016.

But what does management say about this financial fiasco itself?

"The losses on the LNG barge primarily relate to vessel changes required by regulatory authorities, which increased costs and caused delays, and higher than expected equipment costs and production hours, resulting from the vessel being the first of its kind produced in North America. While most of the regulatory review process has been completed, we continue to have regulatory and execution risk associated with completing the vessel. We have adjusted our anticipated delivery date to the second quarter of 2018. Despite the losses we have incurred on the construction of the LNG barge, we believe that we have developed the resources to establish ourselves as a leader in LNG marine-related construction in North America." (annual report 2017)

So, despite all the losses, Conrad is still positive about this business. While there is of course no guarantee that the LNG barge will be delivered in the second quarter of 2018, it is becoming more likely. And when that happens, Conrad's normal earning power should surface again (all other things equal). If Conrad was essentially able to generate $10-11 million in net income during the downturn of 2016-2017, with its 'normal business', it is probable that it can match that performance in 2018. If Conrad returns to profitability in 2018, it depends for a large part on the LNG project and how soon it will deliver this barge.

Up to this point, I essentially stated why I think Conrad's recent downturn is not that bad and that the underlying company is financially sound and in very good shape. However, a lot of my arguments can also be turned upside down, so an assessment of possible risks is a must.

Risks

To start off with where we finished, the LNG barge. The whole project caused a huge understating of its earnings on the 'regular business'. I believe this is one of the biggest reasons the stock has fallen by more than 50% from its highs in spring 2014 ($39 a share). And while this positively has created a big opportunity for (value) investors, it is of course pretty negative if a company is losing $29 million on a single project. I think management can be praised for thinking long term and investing early in this very significant industry, but its execution is of course poor. While the worst for this first project seems almost over, my concern is with regard for the second barge and the third. Management predicted at the start in 2015 that this project could become more expensive than expected, but it is hard to believe it figured it would lose 29 million on it. So, when it begins with its second LNG barge (although there is no indication it will start with this until the first is delivered), that one as well could become a financial disaster. I get the point that management thinks it knows all the nuts and bolts by now, but since the first one was such a bust, I'm not entirely assured about the possible follow-ups. Another risk is of course that the first LNG barge will be delayed again this half year, possibly depressing earnings for the full of 2018.

I don't know how valid my concerns are, or how big the possibility is that it will materialize. I do know that everyone, thinking about investing in Conrad, should investigate these probabilities and make their own assessment. For me, the risks with the LNG barge are a concern, but I believe management will be even more careful with a second one and that losses on future barges won't be as great as this first one.

A second downside to Conrad's business is already mentioned, but too serious not to mention again. We still don't know exactly how Trumps tariffs on steel and aluminum will play out this year, but the fact that Conrad explicitly warns that it could impact its business means it is a serious risk for it. It specifically mentions the tariffs, and it already mentions steel prices rising sharply in 2018 which could adversely affect it (annual report, 2017, p. 3). While this steel price increase will not put it out of business anytime soon, it can depress earnings in 2018 which would make a fast earnings recovery unlikely. Since I'm in no hurry to sell my holding in next year or so, I'm not too concerned about this, but it underscores the fact that Conrad isn't for investors expecting a quick turnaround.

Lastly, a possible retirement of CEO John Conrad (75 years old) could also affect the business negatively. Conrad says it is "engaged in a succession planning process" (annual report, 2017, p. 15). While most of the rest of the management is with the company for more than 20 years, losing a CEO who has transformed Conrad in a modern and historically very profitable company is a big deal. Possibly, Daniel Conrad will be put at the helm with John in an advising role. This was also successful when John Conrad became CEO in 2004 with his father, John Conrad Sr., remaining as advisor until his death in July 2017. Because it is in essence a family company such a succession would seem the most likely option. I could of course be wrong but, regardless who will succeed John Conrad, it remains to be seen if his successor will be as able as John Conrad.

Valuation

Coming to the most important part of any investment thesis, what is the company worth? For me, any valuation is at least twofold. First, I want to see how big my downside protection/margin of safety is with the current stock price. Secondly, I want to know at what price I could sell my shares when any known (or unforeseen) catalysts materialize.

Margin of Safety

Conrad Industries has big downside protection, in my opinion. This margin of safety is derived from 3 factors:

Its market cap of $86 million is a 23% discount to book value. As indicated, during my balance sheet analysis, I view Conrad's assets as worth at least book value (net cash of $16 million and $67 million in PPE of which $49 million is at maximum 5 years old). If Conrad where to be liquidated, which I see as very unlikely, book value would be a very fair minimum target. Because of the large CAPEX program in recent years, FCF will be at least a couple of million higher for the coming years than net income. So, even if Conrad will keep losing money in the range of $1-5 million a year, this won't affect its balance sheet, and it might even be able to grow its cash pile a bit. With the LNG barge likely to be completed, at the latest, somewhere in 2018, Conrad should see its profitability rise. This further underscores the fact that Conrad essentially can only go up from this 2017 low in terms of cash flow and the state of its balance sheet.

It seems like 2017 is Conrad's low in terms of profitability and income. And even if Conrad would operate in the same conditions as 2017 for the next 5 years, as soon as the LNG barge is delivered, Conrad would already return to being a pretty profitable company. And in the case that business will get even worse than in 2017 (which I see as very unlikely), the 23% discount to book value will give you a sufficient margin of safety.

Upside

For the upside, I see 3 potential catalysts which investors could profit from:

Foremost I believe that a significant increase in oil and gas prices will cause a big improvement in Conrad's business, with repair revenues coming largely from this sector as well as large ship orders. When this will happen is of course uncertain, but if oil and gas prices return to their historical highs, Conrad could profit handsomely. For the short-term finishing, the LNG project has the potential to unlock the approximately $10 million in net income that was 'hidden' in the last two years. While not a certainty, it seems likely that 2018 will see improved earnings if the barge is indeed completed in the second quarter of 2018. And with Conrad already awash in cash, if it returns to earning $5-10 million a year, a reinstated dividend or large buybacks are not unlikely. With the Conrad family owning 43% of the business and the company in a net cash position of $16 million, taking the company private is a real possibility. I don't have any indication it plans on doing so, but the financial position of the company and the large family ownership make this a viable scenario.

One other possible bonus I'd like to mention is the fact that it has a pending claim of $22.6 million against BP (NYSE:BP). This text is present in all of their last annual reports.

"In December 2012 and February 2013, the Company submitted claims to the BP Settlement Fund in accordance with the Deepwater Horizon Court-Supervised Settlement Program, totaling $22.6 million. Certain of our businesses are located within the economic zones included in the class settlement and we believe that the damage calculations have been made in accordance with the guidelines established for the BP Settlement Fund; however, the amounts awarded to us may be less than the amounts we submitted and some or all of our claims may be rejected." (annual report, 2017, p. 5).

This is because of the large oil spill in 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico. However, this claim process has dragged on for more than 5 years now, and there is still no end in sight. So if and when it may receive a settlement payment is very unsure. But it is always nice to have some wildcard in the background that could provide the company with more than 25% of the current market cap in cash.

Conclusion

So, while the margin of safety is very clear in this case, I'm not so sure about a possible sell price. If the company were to return to the $20+ million profits of 2011-2014, the stock price could easily increase threefold. However, such big improvements are not likely in 2018-2019. Even if the company were to generate the indicated $10 million a year in net income after the LNG project is finished, 1.5 times book value seems like a fair valuation. This would imply almost a doubling of the current share price. My position is to rethink the potential upside every two quarters or so, to see which scenario is most likely. If I see a prolonged upturn in oil and gas prices I'm more likely to hold on to Conrad longer. If I only see net income increase because of the finishing of the LNG barge, I might sell sooner. But it could also be that I hold my position in Conrad for many years to come. Since this is a well-run company, capable of providing great shareholder returns, I wouldn't mind either to hold Conrad for the long term.

The fact that the upside is not so clear as the downside protection doesn't bother me, however. Because it is easy to find companies that could possibly have huge upside potential. But in those cases, it is very, very unlikely that a sufficient margin of safety will present itself out of the blue.

But it DOES work the other way round. If you can find a company with a sufficient margin of safety, in many instances, the upside will eventually present itself. And to me, that is the marvel of value investing. I mostly worry about how to protect my principal, and when I find a company that does just that, the upside will follow in most cases. As they say, "opposites attract", and that is definitely the case with downside protection and upside potential. But note that the former almost always attracts the latter and not the other way round!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNRD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.