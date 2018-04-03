ADT: New Management Making The Right Moves, But Watch The Debt

Although I think ADT is probably worth a little more than the current stock price, the leverage here means I'd want a really big margin of safety to consider investing, which I don't see today.

So, debt is $600MM more than my prior estimate, despite the share count being about the same.

For reasons I can't quite figure out, there's a large gap between the pre-IPO pro forma proceeds number and what actually occurred.

I'm more positive on ADT's new management team after hearing what it had to say, but much of the financial improvement isn't its doing.

As I hoped for in January, ADT (ADT) provided incremental color on operating metrics with its Q4 earnings announcement, as well as a more helpful/useful discussion of their strategy than what was provided in the official filings. Although I continue to believe that it's difficult to attribute all or the majority of improvements since the buyout to actions taken by new management, I do come away incrementally more positive on new management and the opportunity set.

On the flip side, there is a large gap between the company's actual pro forma net debt ($9.75B) and what the pro forma on page 80 of the 2018-01-17 stated it would have ($9.1B debt, $658MM of Koch securities more than offset by restricted cash). It seems like the gap is driven by it actually raising less money ($1.5B) than that pro forma table implied (closer to $1.9B to additional paid-in capital), and part may be driven by prepayment penalties.

I haven't dug into it, although the 10-K does imply that I modeled the share count correctly, so I'm not sure where the money went (transaction fees?). Regardless, the long and short of it is that ADT ends up with ~4.1x net leverage rather than ~3.8x, which is not only meaningful to the equity valuation but also increases the risk/volatility of valuation/makes the interest payment issues and interest rate risks more meaningful.

Ultimately, while my best guess is that the current valuation is reasonable and even perhaps a little undervalued, I see no reason to take on the leverage risk with plenty of other opportunities available.

New Management And Opportunity Set: More Positive Than Last Time…

Numbers and guidance were unremarkable. The company's "M&S" revenue (i.e. recurring monitoring revenue) grew ~2% in 2017, and it looks like the company is expecting low single digit growth in M&S revenue in 2018, with slightly higher growth in EBITDA, thanks to attrition and SAC improvements. More interesting, to me, was the qualitative commentary on ADT's strategy and how its results have been (and will be) achieved.

Pretty early on in his first conference call as a public company CEO, Timothy Whall - who led Protection 1 prior to its merger with ADT, as I'll reference momentarily - noted that he "literally grew up in this business since I was 13 working in a small family business. I've had a chance to compete with ADT almost my entire life."

The highlights of ADT are no surprise: recession-resistant recurring revenue, one of the best-recognized brands this side of Coke and Apple, and so on.

Slide from ADT's Q4 2017 Investor Presentation

Perhaps more interestingly, Whall cut right to the chase and provided what I view as a credible defense of the continuing need for professional security monitoring notwithstanding the rise of DIY or monitoring-light solutions like Amazon Key. In Whall's words on the recent call:

Our mission is to protect what matters most to people. Trust is the key attribute of our service. Our typical customer buys professional installation and maintenance of those homes. We are not a manufacturer. It works well for us because we are product-agnostic. Jim and the team have done a terrific job expiring some of the contracts that we inherited as legacy equipment and have done a great job partnering with some manufacturers to deliver what is kind of best-in-class products that we will roll out in 2018. We do partner with a lot of brands you know, whether it's Amazon for the Alexa or whether it's Google with their Nest. Schlage with their locks, Honeywell, etc. We are in a unique position because we can partner with the largest brands, whatever's popular in that home for security or home automation. We are compatible as we move forward. Our average install, just to give you some facts and figures, takes us about 6 hours. And we put in 15 to 30 devices in that time. And we maintain those systems after we do the initial installation, whether that is with scheduled maintenance service, preventive maintenance, or service on demand. Those are all things that we provide.

I continue to believe that for at least a meaningful portion of ADT's customer base - working professionals with families, homeowners with tangible assets to protect, etc - DIY solutions aren't really a true competitor. I think what ADT sells more than anything else is peace of mind; one of my friends who manages a fund has floated the idea (a few times) that homeowners can use DIY products to simply do the monitoring themselves.

I think that's true, but it's also true that most people in ADT's target demographic go out to eat fairly regularly when they're perfectly capable of preparing food themselves, and choose to get their oil changed and their houses cleaned and lawns mowed rather than investing the time in those activities. Who wants to spend their vacation tethered to their phone watching for intruders on a video camera they installed themselves?

Who, for that matter, wants to spend all the time (and frustration) it would take to get everything set up and properly talking to each other? I don't think saving $50 a month is really worth the hassle for most of ADT's customers.

There's a bit of a disconnect between this industry being recession-resistant (suggesting, in my mind, that customers view this expenditure as non-discretionary), and assuming that clients are suddenly going to spend a dozen hours researching what equipment they want, buying it, installing it, trying to get it to talk to each other, and then being responsible (themselves) for monitoring the security of their house and notifying relevant authorities if something goes wrong.

In fact, later in the call, Whall made the point that the DIY trend may simply create a new funnel for future ADT customers:

Toni Kaplan, Morgan Stanley - Analyst [2] Hi, good morning. Could you talk about the potential impact that you see from Amazon's acquisition of Ring? Do you think that this increases the threat from new tech offerings, just given Amazon's scale? Are you able to go after the monitoring for those contract? And just maybe discuss how you see your positioning in the market, just given that Amazon and Google are in this home automation space and just sort of encroaching into home security. Thanks. Tim Whall, ADT Inc. - CEO [3] Yes, I think you see a little difference -- a little change in the competitive landscape. When we were trying to put this deal together a few years ago, it was more AT&T, Verizon, Time Warner, Comcast coming in more of a service offering. Now you see Google Nest coming out there with products. You see Amazon, potentially Apple coming out more on the hardware side and kind of getting things started with more of a DIY offering, if you will. Some of what I would term a less-sophisticated system with a few devices that comes out there. So again, our typical buyer is -- our technician is in the home for 6 hours with 15 to 30 devices. So I think it provides -- our hope is that it gets people buying systems sooner. And with more people in apartments, and some of these applications are very good. That's why we have partnered with Samsung to make sure ADT was participating in that market space as well. But the idea that someone can buy a couple pieces of gear, put it in themselves, and get started and then perhaps even want to get the professional monitoring, we think that's positive. Haven't had a conversation with anybody about doing the monitoring for them at that point. Have been in conversation with Amazon with Amazon Key and some of the other features. But again, I think this is positive. You see a change going from a service provider to trying to sell equipment at a DIY in kind of an entry-level offering. So hopefully that's the thing that -- for years we've talked about driving penetration rates past 20% and perhaps this is one of the things that will help us with that.

Meanwhile, from a management perspective, it sounds like it is doing the right things. I referenced Whall's leadership of Protection 1 since 2010, and this interview from 2014 (surprisingly good considering it's Cramer) is pretty much a dead ringer for the go-forward playbook at ADT. In particular, Whall was then focused on items such as reducing variance between the best and worst performing locations/territories, and making the customer experience positive.

As I'll note later, this resulted in Protection 1 having much lower attrition characteristics than ADT did at the time of the merger, and (at least per Cramer, so take it with a grain of salt), Protection 1 had been doing quite well after going private, despite struggling prior to that.

Whall appears to be doing the exact same things at ADT. In two separate places on the call (separated by ellipses), he made pretty strong statements about the company's commitment to customer service:

The second parallel lever we've used to improve attrition is related to customer service. Most notably, nothing short of transformational improvements in our call center performance as well as field service. That is, on-site service to the customer's home or place of business. [...] Tim Whall, ADT Inc. - CEO [24] Yes, so for us, as we said, what we like to have a best-in-class customer experience. A big part of our sales pitch right now is to have -- if you are looking at a competition or a competitor, just dial their 800-number and see what happens. And then say if that was an emergency what would you do. So a lot of focus on our end in terms of our call centers answering the phones with live bodies in one or two rings. A lot of improvement in the past year under Jim's leadership to deliver technicians inside of 24 hours to the house. This year what they are focused on is really every time the customer calls: why are they calling, what can we do to make that -- I think the word is a frictionless experience so that we are smooth in and out of the transaction. Customers typically don't want to be bothered with having to call about their electronic security systems or home automation system. So what can we do to really maximize that experience when we do get them on the phone. And as we look out, we see technology helping us under Don Young's leadership. Can you go to your app, can you say I'd like a technician at 6:15 on Tuesday. I'd like to have a technician 11 a.m. Saturday. Get a quick response, here is your tech, etc. So I think we have to keep raising the bar in terms of what our customers can expect from us from a delivery standpoint. And then, as Jamie keeps thinking through, what services can we bring them that make it more part of their daily lives. And we've been focusing heavily in consumer and commercial on protecting people against cyber attacks. As we go forward, I think we have got some good things planned for 2018 in that arena as well as security outside the house. I think it's a little bit of delivery, Jeff, as well as the services we provide. But we anchored in 2017 on the experience in the phone and with the technician at the home. This year, we are doing a better job with analytics: why are they calling, what can we do to stop the calls proactively? As we look out a little further, it's developing the apps and the capabilities to extend our hours of service delivery and being more customer-friendly with when they'd like us to be there. When they are asking us as opposed to inside our schedule. That is how we are looking forward on this. And again, I think we should make it hard to compete with ADT on the service delivery. That is kind of our cornerstone.

It seems like a lot of this improvement is attributable to "managing the middle" - i.e., reducing variance between the best-performing and worst-performing locations. For example, in response to an analyst question, Whall mentioned:

David Ridley-Lane, BofA Merrill Lynch - Analyst [50] Sure. So we've gotten a lot of questions about the longer-term opportunity for you on attrition. We are looking at ADT versus peers, ADT versus the independents, and so on. But I wanted to ask about the variance within ADT, sort of ADT versus itself. If you looked at attrition at the top 20% of your branches, top 25% of your branches, what is attrition at those branches today? Tim Whall, ADT Inc. - CEO [51] Through the fourth quarter -- I'll give you some general guidance. We started at a range of 10 to 24. I would say that current range is 8.5 to 16.5 is kind of where we are. So upper ones are -- again, it's current versus trailing 12 is the question. So I think trailing 12 would be a little higher. But I would say the upper ones are still in that 14, 15, 16 range as we continue to drive that down. And again, we measure it as gross and there is a reason for that. Approximately 400 basis points better when you look at it. If you are going to deduct for many of the things that our competitors are saying is their net attrition that we don't use. So again, it's a gross attrition metric that we are using here.

Ultimately, as laid out nicely in the company's slides below, the focus is on continuing to improve attrition characteristics through a combination of targeting the right customer profile and delivering stellar customer service; the company also seems relatively focused on subscriber acquisition cost - for some reason, they're using "revenue payback period" rather than "creation multiple," but either way, they're focused on the right things.

Slide from ADT's Q4 2017 Investor Presentation

… But Still Not Drinking The Kool-Aid

I fully admit that I might be biased here because I owned ADT prior to the Apollo buyout and never thought it was horribly mismanaged, so perhaps my quasi-skepticism about the new management team's impact can be attributable to protecting my own ego.

However, I don't think it's that hard to string together a series of statements by new management and facts from ADT's pre-Apollo public-markets days to put serious questions around the story of declining attrition being driven by great decisions by new management.

To review, first of all, management is really focused on reducing attrition, specifically gross attrition. Whall on the call:

Take the first one at the top: gross attrition. The customer is at the center of all we are doing. Jim is going to talk more about this. We do measure gross versus net attrition. Some conversation about that. To me, it's simple: gross attrition just is what it is. The fact that net attrition can improve if gross attrition actually goes up, that's not intuitive to me. Gross attrition: how many dollars left, how many customers left. It's a very pure; it's true north. And I don't know about you, but I like to read the stats with as few footnotes as possible. And again, this one does it for me. Number two, in terms of acquiring customers more efficiently. Again, for us, this is RMR. And again, another discussion in terms of unit versus total dollars. I have never looked at it as unit. Whether we've got our general managers out there in the field and they are paid and compensated to grow their market. Whether they bring me one customer that pays me $1,000 or 100 customers that pay me $10 a month, it's still $1,000 for them. And again, we don't limit the way they go to market. Each one of those people runs their own business. They understand where the sweet spot is and how to achieve that for us. RMR growth is a core to what they are expected to deliver for us.

The company's investor deck has a (prettier and more informative) version of the attrition chart from the S-1. Here it is:

A few things to point out. First of all, as I expected, a decent chunk of the attrition improvements that happened immediately after the acquisition date were due to the integration of Protection 1, which had lower attrition by far.

Second of all, management themselves admitted that they were "just getting started" making their own improvements, similar to my questions last time about how improvements started happening before they'd even had a chance to get settled in:

Jeff Likosar, ADT Inc. - CFO [14] One thing I would add there, too, just to remember is that we are very early days on a lot of these improvements. Through 2016, the companies came together; a lot of time and effort focused on integrating back-office G&A functions. Last year a lot of effort integrating the field operation and these tools like the scorecard we've talked about, the concept of variance performance management and the cultural changes to get the organization more focused on the customer. Those happened during the course of 2017 and aren't even complete yet. So we think there's a lot of opportunity in front of us.

Third, and most importantly, I think two of the major drivers of lower attrition really aren't new management's doing. Surprisingly, the company didn't really talk specifically about home automation or "Pulse," which used to be a major point of discussion for the "old" ADT because the higher-ARPU, higher-margin Pulse subscribers tended to have not only better IRRs, but better attrition as well. Indeed, Whall noted on the call (in response to an analyst question) that Pulse has basically become the de facto offering:

Peter Christiansen, Citigroup - Analyst [44] Thank you, good morning. Nice trend slide. So you have a general benefit here with attrition-wise, but I guess the majority of that proportionally of customers you are losing are the lower ARPU, more traditional packages. Can you talk about what that proportion is? Or maybe even perhaps outlay what the Pulse attrition rate is relative to the traditional? I think that would be helpful in describing that tailwind. Tim Whall, ADT Inc. - CEO [45] Yes, so for us, Pulse is our interactive service. That's those customers that want to be able to interact with their service from a remote location, a cell phone typically. The adoption of that has become more the norm in the last few years in terms of what people buy.

Well, at old-ADT's investor day in 2015, they presented this slide on Pulse vs. non-Pulse attrition, noting that Pulse automation subscribers saw (after 24-36 months) attrition levels 30-40% lower than legacy customers:

To the extent that penetration of this offering has clearly continued to increase, it's no wonder that attrition has improved.

Meanwhile, new management also attributed lower attrition to tougher credit checks: much of the attrition in the first three years is due to non-pay, and (unsurprisingly) customers with better credit scores tend to be more dependable in making payments. Whall on the call again:

Tim Whall, ADT Inc. - CEO [5] And again, when we look at our model out there, we run a general manager model as opposed to a siloed model by our sales channels. We look for RMR growth. Obviously plenty of feedback in terms of what are the subscriber counts. I think as we shared on the roadshow, we specifically instituted tougher credit checks. I think you saw kind of a 9% drop in adds from 2015 to 2016, and 2016 to 2017, it was 5%. But very pleased in the fourth quarter. It was kind of up 2%. So we feel like we got where we needed to go with that piece of the business. And I really was answering a comment, a question that was being brought to us out there. In terms of how we look at the business, RMR growth is what I am anchored on, Toni. That is what we ask our branches to deliver. And if they are particularly good in small biz versus commercial or national in their area versus resi, what they are accountable for is deliver RMR growth for us.

Well, they might have pulled the trigger on tougher credit checks, but prior management had already loaded the magazine, chambered the bullet, and pointed the gun downrange at the target. Again, here's a slide from ADT's 2015 Investor Day presentation:

As you can see, tougher credit checks back then had already led to a 100 bps decline in non-pay attrition.

Conclusions

New management appears to have been doing and saying all the right things, and I appreciate its focus on customer service as well as its clear awareness of what's going on in the technology landscape with potential disruption.

That said, they're not miracle workers, and I believe a meaningful portion of ADT's improved metrics today, relative to when Apollo bought them out, would have happened anyway, either due to trends like Pulse and credit screening filtering through the base over time, or due to old management making many of the same moves that new management has made.

I continue to believe that's relevant because ADT, today, has a meaningful amount of leverage and doesn't trade for the bargain-basement valuation that it did last time - and to the extent that "low-hanging fruit" has been picked, it's not that future improvements can't be made, but they certainly won't be trivial.

I think ADT can continue to generate modest/accretive revenue growth and make improvements to important metrics like creation multiples and attrition curves, but I'd want/need a large margin of safety to take on the balance sheet risk (as well as the other risks engendered by the new tax bill and the questions around interest deductibility).

Although shares trade modestly below what my spreadsheet spits out as a reasonable valuation, it's important to remember what that output number is - just a number, one point in a wide range of possible outcomes.

Notwithstanding that shares are down meaningfully from the IPO, the valuation is still higher than what Apollo paid for the business a few years ago and way more than the public markets paid for the business. I happen to think it's about the right valuation, but any missteps - or simply disappointment of investor expectations - could certainly lead to a lot of downside considering the balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.