Swedish Match: An Undervalued Tobacco Stock With Fantastic Potential Upside

The application presents an interesting opportunity for equity investors as the company is currently trading at a relatively low valuation and it could be a good long-term investment bet.

The company has been encouraged by the US FDA to re-apply for the Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) status for its snus products in 2018.

Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAF) (OTCPK:SWMAY) is a fundamentally solid script in the tobacco industry. It has demonstrated good revenue growth and strong margins since many years and it enjoys a good market share in its core markets, namely Norway and Sweden. The company is currently trading at a discount versus its industry peers and is expected to re-file its application with the US FDA for a particular line of products to have the Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) status.

This situation presents an excellent opportunity for equity investors. We have forecasted the earnings of the company and carried out its valuation in order to determine the share price of the company in two scenarios: the first one where the MRTP application fails and the second where it succeeds. Either way, our valuation suggests that there is a decent upside for equity investors with a long-term horizon.

Company Overview

Swedish Match manufactures tobacco-related products and is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Its main products in the smokeless category are snus, moist snuff, chewing tobacco whereas it also manufactures cigars, matches, lighters and so on. Its brand portfolio includes the likes of Longhorn, Timber Wolf, Ettan, White Owl, Garcia Y Vega and so on. The company’s main markets are Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Brazil and the United States of America.

The MRTP Story So Far – Is 2018 a critical year?

In 2014, Swedish Match had made its first application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for eight sub-brands in the general snus product line for acquiring the MRTP status.

This application was filed with the purpose of using a different warning label statement on the company’s snus tobacco products as compared to the other commercially marketed smokeless tobacco products. In its application, Swedish Match provided evidence acquired through various clinical trials and studies stating that its general snus products are relatively less harmful as compared to other tobacco products.

Sadly, the US FDA rejected the application in December 2016. However, the story does not end here. The FDA provided guidance and asked Swedish Match to re-file the MRTP application before December 2018, encouraging them to continue their efforts for the MRTP. The company has also confirmed that it will be filing its amended MRTP application this year.

If the company is successful, then it would be a complete game changer for them. The US FDA has not given the permission to any tobacco product in the past to mark itself as a lower-risk alternative as compared to the others. If Swedish Match succeeds, the revenues and the valuation of the company would go through the roof.

Despite its decent revenue growth and profitability, Swedish Match is trading at a significant discount as compared to its industry peers. Even without the MRTP, the company is expected to have a decent upside for the coming 1-2 years and if the MRTP application is successful then the investors could consider the stock a multi-bagger.

In our working below, we are projecting the financial statements of the company for 2018 and 2019 based on the assumption that the MRTP application of the company is not yet processed by the US FDA. We assume that the application will be processed by the end of 2019 and if it works out in favor of Swedish Match then it is highly likely that the 2020 revenues will rise significantly. However, our 2020 estimates are extremely conservative and they do not take into account, the MRTP success.

Projected Financial Statements & Ratios

P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 1717 1816 1885 1955 2023 2108 Cost of Goods Sold 887 948 980 1016 1054 1096 Gross Income (excl. D&A) 830 869 905 938 969 1012 EBITDA 479 506 537 559 579 605 EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 436 572 501 514 528 554 Pretax Income 381 678 508 508 542 559 Income Tax 88 101 111 117 125 128 Net Income (Adj) 332 598 398 410 415 428

Source: Historical Data from SWMAF; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

The company’s revenue growth is expected be more or less the same in 2018 at about 3.7% and it will taper down further in 2019 to 3.5% based on the revenue trends of industry peers. The EBITDA and PAT margins are expected to be more or less flat over the coming three years as the management has not demonstrated any efforts towards margin expansion in the past. Our assumptions are based on the historical growth and margins of the company and the growth and margins of its industry peers. They can be summarized in the table below:

Growth & Margins 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Sales Growth 5.8% 3.8% 3.7% 3.5% 4.2% EBITDA Margin 27.9% 28.5% 28.6% 28.6% 28.7% EBITDA Growth 5.8% 6.0% 4.1% 3.5% 4.6% EBIT Margin 31.5% 26.6% 26.3% 26.1% 26.3% EBIT Growth 31.2% -12.5% 2.6% 2.8% 4.9% Net Profit Margin 32.9% 21.1% 21.0% 20.5% 20.3% Net Profit Growth 80.1% -33.5% 3.1% 1.0% 3.2%

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

Balance Sheet ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Intangible Fixed Assets 124 138 255 259 263 271 Net Tangible Fixed Assets 266 280 312 317 322 332 LT Investments 575 360 3 2 2 1 Inventories 163 170 170 176 184 190 Accounts Receivable 206 216 32 235 247 259 Cash and ST Investments 205 370 488 430 469 504 Other Current Assets 12 9 420 10 9 7 Other Assets 212 151 0 185 192 205 Total Assets 1764 1694 1666 1614 1688 1769 Equity & Minorities 30 -150 -510 -562 -649 -734 LT Debt 903 899 1255 1264 1372 1489 Other LT Liabilities 374 353 340 343 372 404 ST Debt 77 225 153 126 141 145 Accounts Payable 71 76 76 81 83 85 Other ST Liabilities 308 292 353 362 368 379 Total Liabilities 1734 1844 2177 2176 2337 2503 Shareholders' Equity + Liabilities 1764 1694 1666 1614 1688 1769

Source: Historical Data from SWMAF; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 332 598 398 410 415 428 + Depreciation & Amortization 37 39 39 42 45 49 +/- Change in Working Capital 5 -5 -18 -14 -12 -17 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others 72 -291 -9 -8 7 -22 Cash Flow from Operations 447 342 411 432 455 438 Net Capex -58 -56 -140 -68 -73 -72 Net Financial Investments -3 454 314 1 1 0 Cash Flow after Investments -61 398 174 -67 -72 -72 Free Cash Flow 386 740 585 364 383 366 Dividends Paid -174 -645 -340 -137 -145 -205 Others (incl. Capital Increase etc.) -284 -116 -79 -187 -154 -75 Change in Net Debt -72 -21 166 41 84 86

Source: Historical Data from SWMAF; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Leverage Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Debt/ Equity 25.9 -5.0 -1.8 -1.7 -1.6 -1.5 Net Debt/ EBITDA 1.6 1.5 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.9

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

Operating and Performance Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Receivables Turnover 8.3 8.4 58.7 8.3 8.2 8.1 Fixed Asset Turnover 4.4 4.4 3.3 3.4 3.5 3.5 Total Asset Turnover 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.2 Return on Assets 18.8% 35.3% 23.9% 25.4% 24.6% 24.2%

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

Dividend and Earnings Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Dividend Per Share ($) 0.9 3.4 1.9 0.8 0.8 1.2 Dividend Yield 2.6% 10.1% 4.6% 1.6% 1.7% 1.8% Dividend Growth - 271.7% -47.2% -59.8% 6.2% 41.5% Dividend Payout 52.2% 107.8% 85.5% 33.3% 35.0% 48.0% Earnings Per Share ($) 1.7 3.2 2.2 2.3 2.4 2.6 EPS Growth - 86.3% -31.3% 6.0% 3.5% 6.1%

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

The management of Swedish Match has deliberately sold off its long-term investments in order to generate cash to re-invest in the business. It is likely that they will not be increasing the financial investments in the coming years. Also, their investments in capex and acquisitions are expected to be limited in the next three years given the massive spend in 2017 and the historical track record of the management. The management of working capital is expected to continue smoothly as in the past keeping the Total Assets Turnover ratio at a stable number of 1.2.

The management is following an interesting financing policy. It continues to raise debt in order to buy back its equity shares at a premium from the market. This is a very positive sign for equity investors. It shows that despite the high level of regulation across different geographies, the management is highly confident of the company’s ability to continue its growth in operating cash flows. The cash flows can be used to finance the principal and interest payments. The management has also been extremely generous in their dividend payouts with the yield going above 4% last year. This generosity is expected to go down from 2018 onwards as the management is expected to re-invest a larger portion of profits back into the business.

We are going to value Swedish Match in two different scenarios – the first one involving the company’s MRTP application being rejected by the US FDA and the second one involving the application’s acceptance.

What if the MRTP is rejected? Valuation multiples are already too low despite strong fundamentals

Even if the company continues its steady revenue growth rate and keeps its margins flat, the valuation is expected to grow as the company is trading at a significant discount as compared to its industry peers who have a similar or worse performance. It is a matter of time before the investors see value in the stock and the volumes go up. The good dividend payouts and the management strategy to buy back the company’s shares at a premium are strong points in favor of multiples expansion.

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 35.0 34.1 41.1 48.9 50.6 52.4 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 193.5 187.1 181.2 176.3 172.1 167.3 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 6.8 6.4 7.4 8.6 8.7 8.8 Net Debt ($ Million) 775.0 754.2 919.9 960.6 1044.1 1130.2 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 7.6 7.1 8.4 9.6 9.7 9.9

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

We have used the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method to forecast the company’s Enterprise Value and share price. We have relied on our forecasts of the Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Cash Flows in the tables above sticking to the assumption that there is no MRTP success and no revenue upside. Our DCF assumptions are as follows:

Key DCF Assumptions WACC 6.2% Rd 3.4% Re 6.6% Market Rate 14.1% Risk-Free Rate 2.75% Beta 0.34 Terminal Value 9902 Tax Rate 22.0%

Source: Based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research

We have used the coupon rate of the company's bonds as the cost of debt. For the risk-free rate, we have used the 10-year rate of the US treasury bonds. For the calculation of the Terminal Value, we decided to use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 16.4 for 2020 and we opted for the 60 month beta of the stock as per Seeking Alpha in order to determine the cost of equity.

Our valuation indicates that the company’s share price could go as high as $50.6 by the end of 2019 before the MRTP verdict is announced. In the event that the MRTP application is rejected, there will be a slight contraction in the valuation multiples, causing an initial fall in the price but it is expected to claw back to $52.4. The contraction in the valuation ratios can be shown in the table below:

Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 4.4 3.9 4.4 4.9 4.8 4.7 EV/ EBITDA 15.4 9.4 15.5 17.1 16.8 16.4 EV/ EBIT 15.4 9.4 15.5 18.7 18.5 17.9 Price/Earnings 20.4 10.7 18.7 21.0 21.0 20.5

Source: Historical Data from SWMAF/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

The MRTP Upside Is Very Encouraging

It is difficult to project the 2020 revenues and profits if the MRTP application of Swedish Match is accepted by the US FDA. However, there is a strong possibility that the valuation of the company will shoot up before the end of 2020 and the company will be trading at multiples which could be the highest in the global tobacco industry. Based on the data of industry peers, it is safe to assume a price to earnings multiple of 30.0 for the 2019 earnings. This would make the stock price go as high as $76.7 during the course of the year 2020. The calculations can be shown in the table below:

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 35.0 34.1 41.1 48.9 50.6 76.7 EV/ Sales 4.4 3.9 4.4 4.9 4.8 6.6 EV/ EBITDA 15.4 9.4 15.5 17.1 16.8 23.1 EV/ EBIT 15.4 9.4 15.5 18.7 18.5 25.2 Price/Earnings 20.4 10.7 18.7 21.0 21.0 30.0

Source: Based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research

Risks

The valuation of Swedish Match in this article is specific to the date of the analysis -- i.e., 2nd April 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of Swedish Match are dependent on the realization of the revenue growth, free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances -- e.g., change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding Swedish Match and the tobacco sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and we did not carry out any kind of due diligence processes to comment on the achievability and the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management’s ability to continue its revenue growth and sustain its current level of margins.

Conclusion

Overall, it can be concluded that Swedish Match is an excellent investment bet within the tobacco manufacturing space from a long-term perspective if the entry price ranges from $40 to $44. Over a three-year-horizon, the stock price can go as high as $52.4 even if the MRTP application is rejected by the US FDA. Also, in case the MRTP application is accepted, the share price can go as high as $76.7.

