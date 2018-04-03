The 'Sound-Money-Shock' That Might Be Felt Round The World

The launch of the yuan oil futures contracts that are informally constructively backed by gold may be the death knell for the current hyperinflated global fiat currency superstructure.

A Q1 takeaway could be that the reflexive paradigm of synchronized global debt growth facilitated by central banks and unanchored financial asset inflation has supported a concomitant "buy-the-dip" and the "greater-fool" investing strategy that has resulted in an everything-up market sentiment that is now rolling over - to the realization that fundamentals matter/will matter again and that there will be increasing margin calls, debt deflation, financial asset deflation and accelerating manifest tangible asset inflation. However, any future period of "fundamentals mattering again" might be short lived, as market sentiment may overshoot and invert the current paradigm to an extended reflexive everything-down situation that may last longer than many would care to contemplate.

Contrary to popular orthodoxy, the feared future hyperinflation is NOT going to emerge from an overheating economy, but rather could arise in connection with the open-ended monetary inflation in combination with corresponding induced economic stagnation born out of years of synthetic lower-for-longer interest rate debt accumulation that has financed inefficient and unproductive consumption; and thereby created a pan-economic dependence and corrupt global "too-big-to-fail" humanitarian dilemma. Simply put, inflation plus stagnation equals "stagflation."

The outlook for Q2 is that investors may see the initial signs of the impact of a "sound-money-shock" (reverse Nixon gold shock of 1971) started by the Chinese launch (March 26th) of the yuan denominated oil futures contracts that have currency convertibility to physical gold via a non-USD denominated mechanism (see SA article/video by Alasdair Macleod -Oil Yuan Futures To Start Later In The Month - Implications For Gold) (see also SA article by Alasdair Macleod -The Yuan-Oil Future And Gold). It is important to note that yuan-gold convertibility is NOT via any formal Chinese commitment to redeem yuan currency for physical gold, aka there is no explicit gold-back yuan-oil futures contract (see SA article Koos Jansen - The Gold-Backed-Oil-Yuan Futures Contract Myth).

The emergence of a major sovereign currency used in global trade (for oil) that can be hedged (i.e. constructively backed) with gold futures contracts that are outside of direct U.S. currency controls can be seen to some extent as a step in the direction of a workable informal gold standard (that cannot be as easily subverted by USD centric sovereign authorities) and therefore might be the death knell for the current hyperinflated overextended global fiat currency superstructure.

At this point, China does not have an incentive to pre-emptively back the yuan with physical gold reserves but rather is probably more interested in a longer game of "chicken" regarding easy-money monetary policy and open-ended money printing.

The Chinese launch of yuan-oil futures contracts whereby there is yuan interconvertibility with physical gold (independent of USD centric financial control) is essentially a "reverse Nixon gold-shock" - that is the tip of the iceberg for re-establishing a globally traded sovereign currency that has hard tangible backing/convertability to physical gold - aka a gold standard. Again, it is important to emphasize that China currently is not officially backing any yuan-gold interconvertibility via a formal currency gold standard. What has happened is that there now is an increasing ability for global trading partners to escape USD centric fiat currency and trade controls (risk) - via yuan denominated oil and gold futures contracts. Oil suppliers may now sell oil to China in exchange for yuan and hedge transactions risks with yuan denominated oil futures contracts and yuan denominated gold futures contracts and lessen the need to hold USD currency reserves.

The informally constructively gold backed/hedged yuan-oil futures will have a tremendous competitive advantage over the petro-dollar instruments (perhaps) because as both China and US go further into debt/print money to support respective hyperinflated financial asset markets - China can bolster confidence in the yuan (theoretically if necessary) with gold reserves, whereas the US (probably) cannot do the same to the same degree, and therefore there is the more imminent risk of a loss of confidence in the ever expanding supply of USDs that are being spent for greater and greater unproductive consumption.

Two areas in the world that might be seen in the future as being of geo-economic strategic importance to both the U.S. and China is Australia and India because of their large potential or known physical gold reserves (respectively) that if controlled by USD centric powers could theoretically threaten or attenuate China's rising currency advantage over the USD. This latter point is speculative and beyond the scope if this article.

Conclusion

China appears to be building a competitive currency advantage over the USD - that might trigger longer term devaluation of the USD and global de-dollarization, and essentially attenuate ("cut-up") the U.S. reserve currency (no-limits) credit card. The U.S. may be forced to borrow less, buy less, save more, make more useful stuff and downsize unproductive resource sucking elements in the economy.

