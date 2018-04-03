Boeing's Tariff Troubles Are Overblown

By The Valuentum Team

The Boeing (BA) "story" is one of tremendous pride. This age-old company represents the bread-and-butter of human ingenuity, and its stock has been flying high just like the planes it makes. Though considering stocks "at the right" price (i.e. at a discount to intrinsic value) will always be paramount, we think Boeing has the best visibility of any industrial stock out there, even in light of threats of a "trade war" between the US and China (FXI). Most traders are probably using ("selling") Boeing's stock as a "vehicle" to play the impact of any retaliatory measures on US companies as a result of President Trump's recent implementation of tariffs on some $50 billion of Chinese goods. We think concerns that the Boeing "story" will be derailed are overblown, however.

Boeing's Resiliency

Boeing has been through a lot. Not only did it survive and then thrive following the Great Recession, where credit markets effectively seized up and customers found themselves more worried about survival than expansion, but the company rarely is threatened by material commercial airplane cancellations, seemingly under any environment. Even following the disaster of 9/11, there weren't many commercial airplane cancellations to dent Boeing's backlog. We think a "sticky" backlog will be the case in the event of any US "trade war" with China, too. Even if there are some commercial airplane cancellations from China-based airlines, Boeing has tremendous flexibility to pull forward deliveries from other customers to fill any open slots that are created in the near term, that is if they ever open up. Airlines can't get planes fast enough!

Image Source: Boeing (pdf), Current Market Outlook (2017-2036)

As shown in the image above, the number of new planes that the world will need in the next 20 years is simply incredible. Boeing estimates that airlines and lessors across the globe will demand more than 41,000 new airplanes, revealing a market that will total north of $6 trillion (not all planes are sold at list prices, but even after a nice discount, the market size is huge). Though the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for a large portion of those new airplanes, the rest of the world makes up more than 60% of the total.

Its possible that China's first narrow-body jetliner, the Comac C919 could jeopardize a part of Boeing's potential in the Asia-Pacific region, but there is considerable "reputational" dynamics at play. For starters, it's unlikely airlines and flyers are going to trust anybody to make their planes, and while the Comac C919 won't even enter service until the next decade, we don't think its going to top Boeing's technology at first lift-off. That's why Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) have effectively shared a global duopoly for all these years. Capital restrictions aside, new entrants have a hard time gaining traction, as failure at 35,000 feet is not an option.

Another important element that seems to be overlooked when it comes to a "trade war" is that Boeing has already been competing with a Chinese state-owned enterprise and the Comac C919 for some time now, and it is likely that China may need Boeing more than Boeing needs China, if you could imagine. Not only does China benefit from Boeing's intellectual property, which it still needs to understand better to compete more effectively against, but this could take years, if not decades, and it's possible that when it comes to commercial aerospace technology, China may never completely catch up without Boeing's help. We think Boeing will continue to grow with China, and traders' concerns about the tariff impact on Boeing's operations are likely misplaced. Just a couple weeks ago, for example, China Sourthern Airlines (ZNH) bought 30 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbodies.

Boeing's Inherently "Hedged" Business

It's interesting how the recent surge in Boeing's stock hasn't exactly coincided with a surge in orders, per se (Boeing's stock price is positively correlated to order performance in most studies). Dividend-growth considerations aside, the latest run higher in Boeing's shares may be the result of a realization of the company's enduring fundamentals than anything else. Not only is Boeing's commercial backlog already over-filled, but the company also has a nice "hedge" with its defense business. In the event of increased geopolitical uncertainty, for example, it's likely Boeing will see more defense business, and should commercial orders slow under this scenario, tapping into its huge commercial backlog can only be expected.

As its commercial business ebbs, its defense business may flow, and at the moment, it looks like both its commercial and defense operations have a very bright future, even considering the well-documented risks of both (commercial aerospace cyclicality and competing budget priorities). Perhaps one of the most interesting developments in the past few months, however, was a huge $6.56 billion contract for missile defense. As tensions heat up between the US and North Korea, Boeing will remain a prime beneficiary of increased defense spending in this regard. President Trump may be a tough negotiator when it comes to negotiating deals, but it seems obvious that he will continue put American companies first. Boeing is in a sweet spot.

Boeing's Tremendous Visibility

There seems to always be a lot of news surrounding the pace of orders between Boeing and Airbus, and we think the rivalry is fun to examine, but from where we stand, Boeing has already won the game that started long before the beginning of this decade: the 787 Dreamliner versus the A380 Superjumbo. In September 2016, we proclaimed, "It's Official: Boeing Declares Victory," and we think a reiteration of that view today is warranted, particularly in the face of widespread concerns about a "trade war." Here's what we wrote then:

Nearly a decade ago, Boeing and Airbus made some big bets on the future. On one hand, Boeing envisioned a world of increasing point-to-point travel requiring wide-body aircraft with ultra-fuel efficient economics, laying the groundwork for the blueprint of the 787 Dreamliner, a mostly-composite aircraft. Airbus, on the other hand, had a different view of the future. The European plane maker believed that air travel would be dominated by the hub-and-spoke system where massive planes would be needed to transport passengers between global hubs. It decided to build the massive A380 superjumbo. If Boeing had not already declared victory, it can probably do so now. In mid-July (2016), Airbus announced that it would cut its production of its once-prided superjumbo to just one plane per month by 2018. Airbus had once believed that airlines and lessors would scoop up as many as 1,200 of this giant plane in the next 10 years after first delivery, but it has so far only delivered ~190 A380s with just ~125 more on its order books. The company spent a whopping 25 billion euros developing this massive plane, and it looks like it's going to be a bust. Many are calling for the death of the double-decker A380, and it looks to be headed that way. Without sufficient production to scale costs, the economics just doesn't work. Boeing also implied that it is considering ending production of its iconic 747 jumbo, perhaps best recognized as Air Force One. The age of the mega-sized commercial aircraft may be over.

In January 2018, Boeing released fourth-quarter results that showed a backlog remaining robust at $488 billion, with more than 5,860 commercial airplane orders just waiting to be fulfilled in coming years. You have to remember that Boeing delivered 763 planes during 2017, one better than the mark in 2016, meaning that we're looking at annual run-rate delivery coverage of nearly 7.7 times. That's incredible, but the executive team at Boeing thinks things will only get better. By 2020, Boeing is targeting the delivery of 900+ planes per year, implying continued growth in deliveries through at least the end of this decade. That is a tremendous amount of visibility, almost unheard of. When it comes to airplane making, management teams have to think long term, and Boeing has hit the ball out of the park with this. Investors continue to rewarded today from Boeing's planning 10, 15, 20 years ago.

Boeing's Fundamentals and Cash Flow Strengthening

Boeing's outlook for 2018 isn't too shabby either. Cash flow from operations is expected to advance to ~$15 billion, up from $13.3 billion in 2017 and $10.5 billion in 2016, and revenue guidance of $96-$98 billion implies commercial deliveries of 810-815. 2018 GAAP earnings per share in the range of $15.90-$16.10 appears to be achievable, but we do feel it appropriate to mention the flexibility of program accounting:

...Boeing can largely dictate how profitable a program is by setting the initial accounting quantity and then adjusting it going forward. In doing so, it allows the massive upfront costs of building a brand new airplane to be spread out over many, many years - and to some degree, disguise cost overruns and potentially record savings from productivity initiatives that perhaps may never come to fruition. Importantly, the results that Boeing reports in every quarter are in part based on projected averages from program accounting - not actual costs or revenues. In other words, it sets its own profit margins for programs based on its own estimates. This is important for aerospace investors to understand, especially those that own Boeing.

Program accounting is nothing new, however, and the strong cash flow generation gives us confidence that earnings are of high quality. As the company delivers more and more planes in coming years, we expect cash flow from operations to continue to expand, as it has for some time now. Boeing's balance sheet isn't nearly as leveraged as one might think either, with the company effectively boasting a net-neutral cash position, even after considering the debt of Boeing Capital Corp, its financing arm. The market for airplanes is so healthy that Boeing has been able to shrink its financing arm quite a bit during the past decade, helping to reduce its overall risk profile, in our view. It's dividend growth potential is solid, too.

Image Source: Valuentum

But What Are the Risks?

Though there may be some cancellations stemming from a "trade war" with China, we think that risk is overblown, and any slots that open up will be readily filled. There are still a number of other risks, however, that come with a cyclical industrial tied to aerospace and defense. For starters, competing budget priorities and perhaps a movement by Congress to lasso in the US national debt could put a dent in long-term defense spending, but we view this as unlikely. Geopolitical uncertainty will always plague the globe, and we expect the US and its allies to continue to be a top spender on defense for the foreseeable future.

Management could mis-allocate capital and lever up Boeing in a large acquisition, but we think the executive team won't jeopardize a future that seems so good right now. Its pursuit of Embraer (ERJ) is a manageable one, and while we may hesitate at news that it could go after General Electric's (GE) aviation business, we wouldn't necessarily be against it, at the right price, of course. Over-spending on an acquisition is probably the biggest risk to the Boeing "story," and we hope that this will stay contained as its cash coffers swell.

Long-term investors always have to consider that Boeing will be building new planes in the future, and anytime that there is new plane development, there is always risk. Boeing bet right during the past cycle with its 787 Dreamliner, but it has to keep innovating to stay ahead of the curve. We think it will, but the global aerospace duopoly may have a number of players in coming years, all vying for that huge $6 trillion market.

Conclusion

We think Boeing will be able to handle anything that comes at it, including a "trade war." The market seems to generally agree, though the sell-off appears to be driven more by traders looking to "play" the tariff-retaliation trade somehow. Boeing has a lot of things going for it, but there are still myriad risks to the story. We value the company at $276 per share. It has a Valuentum Buying Index rating of 5 and a robust Dividend Cushion ratio of 2.2, not to mention that its Economic Castle is attractive. View the 16-page report on Boeing here for more information about our estimate of its intrinsic value. Image shown: Page 1 of 16.

Image Source: Valuentum

