Allegiance Bancshares Growing, But Margins Are Under Pressure

Shares will underperform if the bank can't find a way to either improve margins or grow at a more profitable (inexpensive) pace.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) has a discounted valuation (based on P/TBV) compared to peers and it's possible that shares continue to trade within this lower range because of margin pressures. Allegiance has an attractive growth profile, but profitability headwinds are building, and I expect the discount to stand until significant improvements are made.

ABTX Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

Overview

Allegiance is a fast-growing bank that is approaching the limits of what the current balance sheet is capable of producing. Because of this, improving the efficiency ratio and scaling fixed costs is key to higher profits. In this article, we review this opportunity, as well as the items that are major headwinds to growth and interest margins in 2018.

Efficiency Risk and Opportunity

Shares quickly snapped back from hurricane season lows, but they have traded in a narrow range for the better part of a year. There are several reasons why this might be the case, and a few of them are holding back the efficiency ratio.

As you can see below, the bank has as many employees as Green Bancorp (GNBC) but operates more like Prosperity Bancshares (PB) as far as assets per full-time employee equivalent (FTE) is concerned. Note that GNBC's efficiency ratio (above) fell below 60% at around the same time that assets per employee shot past ~$8 million.

Operating like PB without a meaningful amount of noninterest income is holding up the efficiency ratio. On the surface, this may not appear to be a big issue, but I think leveraging human capital (like Green Bancorp has) is the easiest path towards long-term margin improvements. And, it's an issue management appears to be ready to tackle head-on.

In the 4th quarter report, management said that:

We made a strategic decision to implement a new core technology platform in the first half of 2018 to a more integrated technology solution reflective of our vision to better leverage technology to achieve our goals and realize operational efficiencies in our super community banking model. This new platform will not only better position us to meet the current and future needs and demands of our customers, but also enhance the user experience for customers and employees alike.

If investors are looking for long-term solutions that could drive margins higher this new strategic decision and plan is a major one. And one, it's worth pointing out, that could prove my short-term thesis (only modest upside over next 2-years) wrong if implementation offers more immediate upside. We'll soon get into the other 3 reasons I think that shares could continue to trade sideways, but while we are at it, they relate to my views on 1) coverage, 2) the bank's ability to attract core deposits, and 3) the premium available to banks in the state.

Interest Income, Portfolio, and Asset Quality

Finding a way for Allegiance to increase margins with cost-side improvements is important because the company is already capturing higher levels of net interest income in relation to total assets.

Higher levels of net interest income are a product of the bank's loan to deposit ratio. Based on FDIC data, gross loans to deposits were as low as 79.5% at the end of 2013, which compares to 102.3% at the end of 2017.

Acquired loans are the reason for a somewhat volatile portfolio composition (last purchase on January 1, 2015 - $569 in assets), but the bank is clearly allocating a large percent to construction and commercial real estate loans (both CRE-Nonowner and CRE-Owner) while backing away from commercial and industrial (C&I) assets.



Allegiance targets small to medium-sized businesses and not just a specific asset-type, so it makes sense that part of what has been pushing down the percentage of C&I loans is diversification into other lines; namely agricultural, farmland, multifamily, and non-consumer loans classified as 'Other' on FDIC Call reports.

The bank's coverage ratio has slowly improved from 0.78% in 2015 to 1.04%. This is a move in the right direction, but most banks are reporting historically low-levels of nonperforming assets, and in a relatively quiet period we find net charge-offs increasing to $7.5 million. This lifted the 5-year net charge-off ratio to only 0.108%, which is impressive, but demand for higher levels of coverage is likely going to require another above-average provision charge in 2018 - like we saw last year ($13.18 million in 2017, up from $5.46 million in 2016). Slowing portfolio growth could provide some relief, but 1.04% is relatively low considering levels of construction lending and the number of new assets that have never been 'stress-tested.'

Growing Pains

As we've already established, the main source of revenue is the loan portfolio that has grown from $837 million in 2013 to $2.27 billion at the end of 2017. The fruits of this labor are shown below.

Chart from 4Q Presentation

Driving loan growth is a strong (and recovering - Harvey) economy and a large pipeline of future assets. The most imminent and Allegiance-specific amounts are quantified in off-balance sheet loan commitments. Based on FDIC Call reports, unused commitments to total assets mirror the steady growth we found in the loan portfolio - there is an absence of consumer-related items like HELOCs and Credit Cards, retreating C&I, and a steady supply of CRE and construction.

These commitments are in line with plans to capture market share, but they are also pressuring deposits just as interest rates are starting to lift-off.

As a consequence, the company had to issue subordinated notes of $40 million at the end of 2017 (counts as Tier 2 Capital). These notes bear a fixed interest rate of 5.25% per annum until December 15, 2022, after which they change to a floating rate of interest equal to 3-month LIBOR + 3.03% until they mature in 2027 or are redeemed (redeemable on or after December 15, 2022).

The bank might prove me wrong, but I am heavily discounting its ability to attract core deposits at this point in the rate cycle. Adding core accounts is key to not having to continue to add more expensive debt to support the loan portfolio. This is a major margin headwind, and as you can see below, 5.25% is only slightly more than the loan portfolio is earning (5.3%).

Also, note that these yield calculations are based on average balances outstanding. At year-end, subordinated notes were $48.6 million (compared to $11.2 million - the amount on the graph that was used for the calculations).

Raising debt instead of equity is a positive in that it doesn't dilute shares, but while the intended use is to support growth, the notes are so far only supporting a small portion of a major drawdown in deposits that accompanied them in the 4th quarter (net issuance of subordinated notes was $39.382 million vs deposit drawdown of $72.6 million or 3.1% from 3Q17). The rest of the shortfall and additional portfolio growth was made-up with borrowed funds (added $75 million - 2.6% of assets). If you look back at the yield chart, borrowed funds are less expensive than the new Tier 2 capital, but they are becoming much more expensive - the average annual yield increased 140% to 1.08%.

Note: I was unable to find any reason or justification for the change in deposits (highlighted below) in the 10-K or earnings announcement.

Bottom Line

Helping 2018 earnings will be a lower tax rate (from 35 to 21%) and efficiency gains that the bank hopes to capture with the new strategic plan. Allegiance shares have been profitable due to an effective market penetration strategy, but they could continue to cool off while management pumps the breaks to learn how to extract margin where it can from the assets it already has.

2016 earnings were artificially high due to a one-time branch sale (gain of $1.3 million after-tax), and last year's had to contend with a negative $2.6 million deferred tax asset valuation adjustment. However, this variability doesn't distract from what has been unimpressive earnings growth - 4-year CAGR of 1.8% (and only 5.3% after adjusting for 2017 deferred tax asset)

Diluted EPS:

2013 - $1.22

2014 - $1.26

2015 - $1.43

2016 - $1.75 (includes $1.3 million non-recurring gain from branch sale)

2017 - $1.31 (includes negative DTA adjustment of $2.6 million, adjusted earnings were $1.50)

Analysts are looking for 2018 EPS to fall between $2.45 and $2.64. On the low-end, this equates to a forward P/E of 15.97. $2.45 earned on tangible equity of $19.97 would approximately yield a ROTCE of 12.26%, which compares to 2013-16 averages of 9.35% (I excluded lower returns in 2017 due to one-time items).

A 21% tax rate in 2017 would have produced EPS of ~$1.54, well below earnings projections that I think might be expecting too much from efficiency gains and a lower provision charge. $2.45 per share equates to just under $33 million after taxes and $41.7 million pre-tax, an 87.5% and 58.5% improvement, respectively. And, it doesn't help that I'm doubtful that hitting those projections would be enough to move shares higher (based on the forward valuation and returns calculated in the last paragraph).

This again allows for a positive surprise, but insiders are major sellers and I too think that there are better options. With that said, this is a work in progress with a great location, but upside appears to be limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.