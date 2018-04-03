Our 2 Best Macau Gaming Stock Ideas

In this clip from a recent presentation, Jordan reveals his top two stock picks on the long side in the Chinese gaming space.

Fresh off his trip to China, Hedgeye Gaming, Lodging & Leisure analyst Todd Jordan says he likes what he sees happening in Macau’s casinos and resorts.

Fresh off his trip to China, Hedgeye Gaming, Lodging & Leisure analyst Todd Jordan says he likes what he sees happening in Macau’s casinos and resorts.

In this clip from a recent presentation, Jordan reveals his top two stock picks on the long side in the Chinese gaming space. He likes Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO).

Here’s what he said about his top overall pick, MLCO:

“It’s the best long-term situated company in Macau. It has a tremendous balance sheet, it’s way under-levered and has a real good opportunity to get into Japan. And, they have a huge amount of free cash flow.”

Jordan describes his other top pick, LVS, as a “great turnaround story.”

Watch the video above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.