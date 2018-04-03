Yearly S&P 500 Outlook: The Remaining 9 Months

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one. - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

As noted in my previous articles, C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails and serial correlation. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication is that by using the normal distribution to explain movements in the stock market, traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) the downside risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems of fat tails and serial correlation. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains the fractal nature suggested by Mandelbrot, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point in time. My interest is in managing the risk in my investment portfolio, particularly the large negative tail events which can have devastating consequences for my portfolio. Furthermore, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating".

The First Quarter 2018

The S&P 500 Index finished the month of March at 2640.27. After a 5.62% increase in the S&P 500 Index in January 2018, and a record high of 2872.87, the S&P 500 fell 3.89% in February to close the month at 2713.83. That was then followed by another decline in March, this one a decrease of 2.69% to take the S&P 500 down to 2640.87. Put it all together and the market experienced a 1.22% decline for the quarter with two consecutive monthly losses to end the period.

So as I began thinking about writing this article three questions came to mind and I decided to use those as the focus of this piece.

How likely are the declines to continue? Will we end the remaining quarters of 2018 in correction territory or worse? What about 3000? At the beginning of the year lots of analysts were calling for a 3000 S&P 500 in 2018. How likely is that result?

To help answer those questions, the simulation results for the remainder of 2018 are shown below.

Second Quarter 2018

In answer to the first of the three questions, the table above suggests a 31.8% chance that the S&P 500 Index will be negative for the second quarter. Or a more optimistic view of the results suggests a 68.2% chance the S&P 500 increases with the median simulation calling for an increase of 2.84%. For those of you interested in the month of April in particular, earlier this month I published the April results from this simulation here on Seeking Alpha. That article notes a 30.4% chance the S&P 500 will decline in April.

Second, given the January high of 2872.87, a correction would take the index down to 2585.58. C-J estimates a 20.2% chance that the second quarter of 2018 will end with the S&P 500 in correction territory or worse.

Finally, at the end of 2017 there was so much talk about the S&P 500 reaching 3000. C-J estimates a 3.8% probability that the S&P 500 will end the second quarter at 3000 or above.

Third Quarter 2018

The results in the table above show C-J's simulation results for the next six months. First, there is an estimated 27.6% probability that the third quarter of 2018 will end with the S&P 500 at 2640.87 or lower. From the 2,000 simulations, the median simulation suggests the index will increase by 5.49% over the next six months. In regards to the magnitude of a possible decline, C-J estimates a 21.5% chance the index will be in correction territory or worse at the end of September. And finally, the simulation results suggest a 16.8% probability that the S&P 500 Index will end September at 3000 or higher. With that said I find it interesting that C-J is almost evenly split between what is more likely to be true at the end of September, correction territory or a 3000 S&P 500.

Fourth Quarter 2018

On January 3 of this year I published the simulation results for the year in its entirety. Those results suggested a 76.8% chance the S&P 500 would increase in 2018 with a 33.2% chance the index would end the year above 3000. The more recent simulations tell the following story:

The nine-month results suggest a 26.2% chance that the S&P 500 will end the year lower than the 2640.87 close of the first quarter. The median simulation result suggests a 7.36% increase in the index from now until the end of December. That increase would have the S&P 500 closing out the year at 2837.17, still short of the record high recorded in January. But on the optimistic side, C-J's results now suggest a 28.7% chance the index ends the year above 3000. Finally, the simulation results suggest a 21.2% chance the index ends the year in correction territory or worse. Also noteworthy in this regard is that with recent declines in the S&P 500, as well as continuing improvements in trailing and forward earnings, in only 67 of the 2000 simulations does valuation become excessive to the point that it reduces gains in the market through the end of the year.

