U.S. Economic Growth Could Be Turning

The US economy is still very strong but a growth slowing trend could be around the corner.

New orders seem to peak while prices are further accelerating.

The ISM manufacturing index declined from 60.8 in February to 59.3 in March.

Where are we headed in terms of economic growth? The answer to this question opens a door to tremendous investment opportunities. That being said, in this article, I am breaking down the leading ISM manufacturing index to give you a better picture of the current economic trend. The presentation contains all major segments as well as a sentiment overview of all 18 manufacturing industries.

Last month's presentation can be accessed via this link: February ISM update

In case the slides do not work, you can visit this link to download the full presentation: ISM-0318.pdf

Please let me know whether you like this way of presenting macro indicators or if you prefer the classical article style. Especially since I am planning to further increase my macro coverage through presentations and articles. Your opinions are appreciated.

