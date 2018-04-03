Buy This MLP For The Yield And Stay For The Improving Natural Gas Market

CSI Compressco (CCLP) is a leader in the natural gas compression industry, with customers in every major region of the country that is a gas-producer. Strong potential industry tailwinds, combined with the company's depressed price and 10.5% distribution yield, make CSI a solid pick for investors looking to generate extra income in their portfolios.

The Business

Compression is necessary during every stage of getting natural gas to market. It is used to help extract more gas from the ground quicker. It is used to move natural gas from wells to gathering and processing stations. It is used to prevent storage tanks from leaking natural gas into the atmosphere. And finally, compression is used to move gas to storage facilities and customers.

CSI creates compression equipment and sells it to oil and gas producers and midstream companies. Instead of buying this expensive equipment, most energy companies will actually prefer to completely outsource the compression process, which is where CSI makes 70% of it's annual revenue. They call this their compression-service business.

Customers will generally enter into a month long, fixed-fee contract for these services. These contracts renew automatically at the end of each month and according to the company, most of their customers have been around for five years or more.

The other 30% of CSI's annual revenue is made up from equipment sales (15%) and aftermarket services (15%), which is repairing and selling the parts to maintain and repair compression equipment.

The Opportunity

CSI's compression-service business is cash generating monster. It's 20% cash-profit margin is one of the best in the industry, so why is the stock down over 50% since January 2017? Two reasons. The first, and biggest problem with CSI's business is that is is tied heavily on the health of the natural gas market. The second reason is because CSI was forced to cut its distribution in half in April 2017.

The Henry Hub Natural Gas and CSI tracked each other relatively well from 2014 through 2016, but CSI failed to bounce back as the price of natural gas began to recover.

This is where the opportunity lies. As oil and gas prices bottomed in early 2016, demand for the company's services and equipment decreased substantially. CSI's revenue dropped by almost a third from $458 million in 2015 to $311 million in 2016. During this period, the company took aggressive steps to protect its cash. They slashed their workforce by 35% in two years, which saved them over $100 million in cash-operating expenses in 2016. Also, they significantly reduced their capital expenditures. CSI only invested capital necessary to maintain their existing equipment. This lead to an over $80 million decrease in capital expenditures in 2016.

Despite revenue falling almost 33% in 2016, the company still managed to generate one of its highest free cash flow numbers ever that year. Given the circumstances, this is an incredible milestone and shows that CSI looks out for its shareholders. Without cash, the company wouldn't be able to reward its shareholders with dividends.

So what about the distribution cut? That was certainly an unfortunate event for the shareholders at the time, but it saves the company $25 million a year in cash and was a smart move by management. The dividend cut, and price drop that followed, is one of the reasons why I ultimately purchased the MLP.

MLPs pay out most of their earnings as distributions to their shareholders, so it's no surprise that CSI cutting its distribution in half in April 2017 led to a 50% drop in the price of the shares over the next two months. At the same time of the dramatic drop in the stock price, the price of the company's publicly traded bond only fell 3%. This is a clear sign that the bond market greatly disagreed with the stock market, and is something that always gets my attention.

The new quarterly distribution of $0.19 per share costs CSI about $7 million a quarter. This yields an extremely attractive 10.5% at current prices, which compares favorably to the 8.5% average yield for energy MLPs today.

In Q3 2017, the company reported about $11 million in distributable cash, which is over 1.5 times higher than the $7 million required payment. This means that CSI has plenty of room to cover its current distribution payment while still retaining some cash to help grow the business. Also, it means that a future dividend cut is extremely unlikely.

Future Growth Potential

In early January, the EIA released its short-term outlook for oil and gas. It predicted record oil and gas production in 2018 and 2019, which is great news for CSI. More specifically, the agency is forecasting a 9% increase in natural gas production this year, as well as a 13% increase in the price.

The rise in demand for natural gas is due to most power plants converting from coal to natural gas. The International Energy Agency ("IEA") predicts that the global gas demand will climb to 4 billion cubic meters by 2022. That's up from 3.6 billion cubic meters in 2016.

CSI will have plenty of opportunities to attract new business in the years ahead if these predictions and forecasts come to fruition.

While the 10.5% distribution yield is nice, as CSI continues to recover from the energy bear market, don't be surprised if we see a distribution hike in the near future. The chairman of the company, Stuart Brightman, hinted at the possibility of this in a recent earnings call. He said, "We believe we have line of sight to better earnings and a good coverage ratio that will support funding growth capital to keep improving earnings and distributable cash flow."

While the dividend increase is nothing more than a (somewhat) educated guess, you should buy CSI today for the 10.5% dividend yield and likely increase in future business of the company.

