BlackBerry Crashes After Earnings

When I discussed a potential valuation of $10.55 a share for BlackBerry (BB) after its recent earnings report, I didn't expect shares to find that level in less than a week. However, as the chart below shows, we fell below that number in early Tuesday trading, with investors clearly changing their minds on one of last year's biggest winners.

The $13.45 pre-market high on earnings day didn't last long, and overall market weakness has not helped the situation. Part of the reason was some technical selling, with the 50-day moving average lost around $12.50 and then the 200-day crossed around $11.00. BlackBerry is now more than a dollar below the average analyst price target of $11.68.

So why have shares done so poorly? Well, the first reason in my opinion is because management hasn't found a way to stop bleeding revenues. With hardware and service access fee segment revenues going to zero, growth initiatives are not enough to offset these losses. After $967 million in non-GAAP revenues for fiscal 2018, the street is looking for $889 million in the current fiscal 2019 period. BlackBerry management did not provide revenue guidance for the year, but on the conference call we saw this statement:

Sure. So, if we look at our gross margins, there is a cost of goods sold, which is relatively stable. So, as you look at the gross margins, if our revenues were in the $200 million range there will be – that should fall in the low 70s and in the $225 million, it starts to move to mid and then it starts to obviously ramp to the high 70s with the numbers that you have seen this last quarter. So, net-net, I would see the beginning of the year being in the low 70s moving up through the high 70s, but once we work through the year, I think it will be in the high 70s going forward.

That seems to imply revenues in the low $200 million range for this Q1 quarter, compared to $244 million in the year ago period. CEO John Chen hinted that acquisitions may be possible during the year, which could bring in some much needed growth. However, BlackBerry bulls were telling me nearly 12 months ago that acquisitions would be coming soon after the huge Qualcomm (QCOM) award was announced. We're still waiting, and thus revenues are still dropping.

The second reason I see for the decline is the lack of profitability and free cash flow. Management again is only citing non-GAAP profits, which hides the fact that in the most recent quarter, true operating losses were nearly $50 million. Bleeding off the remaining high margin service access fee revenue won't help, and operating costs need to rise further to help with software and service growth initiatives. I don't see how the company can be truly GAAP profitable anytime soon, excluding the impact of any legal decisions. It was also a disappointment that management had to exclude legal fees and restructuring costs to get guidance to a positive free cash flow scenario for the fiscal year.

With shares now at $10.40, we are approaching a key level. The company's convertible bond can be traded for equity at $10 a share. If shares fall into the single digits, management would be smart to buyback shares if they believe the stock is ultimately worth double digits, because it will offset dilution in the coming years. When you are selling shares at $10 effectively in the bond deal, you want to buy them back as low as possible, not at $12 or higher as they have been. At this point, management isn't really even offsetting dilution from stock based compensation either.

We also have had some troubling news on the autonomous vehicle front recently with a fatal accident causing many companies to halt self-driving tests. With a part of the BlackBerry bull case relying on the future of these vehicles, the push back of some potential revenues is surely a disappointment. It likely was going to be a few years anyway before the company achieved any major financial impact, but this still is not good news.

In the end, it has been a terrible week for shareholders of BlackBerry. While the headline again showed a top and bottom line beat, management signaled more revenue declines are coming. The company has not put its cash to use yet, continuing to collect dust on the balance sheet, and it really didn't buyback many shares when they were under $10, but they may have another chance soon. Operating losses remain large, with no positive free cash flow in the end. With shares fairly valued at this point, I really don't see a major move higher unless management changes the status quo.

