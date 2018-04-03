DTAC: A Thai Growth Opportunity

The stock appears to be somewhat richly valued at its current level but it may be appealing for an investor that believes in the growth story or is content to collect the dividend and wait.

DTAC has faced strong competition from its rivals in the market as they were trying to expand their market share at all costs and this came mostly at DTAC's expense.

In a recent article, I discussed how a Thai telecommunications company known as Total Access Communication Public Company Ltd. (OTC:TACJF), commonly known as DTAC, could be one driver of forward growth for Norwegian telecommunications giant Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF). This is due largely to the fact that the nation of Thailand is still very much an emerging market and as such the telecommunications sector is not a mature industry as it is in developed nations. This allows the telecommunications firms operating in it to grow simply by selling their services, primarily wireless ones, to customers away from other providers as telecommunications companies in developed markets have to do. While Telenor is likely to benefit from the potential in the Thai market due to its stake in DTAC, I felt that a look at DTAC directly would be of benefit for investors looking to allocate their portfolios. That will be the focus of the remainder of this article.

About DTAC

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited is the third largest GSM mobile provider in the South Asian nation of Thailand, after AIS (OTCPK:AVIVF) and TrueMove H. DTAC was founded in 1989 and since that time has grown into a company with THB 114.5 billion ($3.66 billion) in total assets. The company claims to have the second widest wireless coverage in Thailand, after AIS, with more than 13,000 base stations installed across the nation. The company has naturally been upgrading its services over time from 3G and 3G+ earlier in the decade to 4G LTE now. It claims that its 4G LTE service has been available throughout Thailand since late 2016.

At the close of the company's fourth quarter, DTAC boasted a total of 7.9 million subscribers to its 4G services. This represents a 58% increase over the 5 million subscribers that the company had for this service at the close of the prior year quarter. In addition, DTAC saw the number of 4G customers that it has increase in each quarter of the past year:

Source: Total Access Communication



It is relatively common for mobile users to prepay for their mobile services in many areas of the world outside of the United States. This is due to a variety of reasons including a customer preference not to have fixed contracts, limited access to consumer credit, fluctuating consumer incomes from month to month, and a variety of other reasons. While this may be good for consumers, it does make it somewhat more difficult for the service provider's management to predict revenues from one period to the next. Thus, it is somewhat encouraging that DTAC has been seeing a shift from consumers subscribing on a prepaid basis to entering into postpaid cellular service contracts. In 2017, DTAC's postpaid contract revenue surpassed its prepaid service revenue for the first time in the company's history. Should this trend continue, it could result in increasing and more stable top-line revenues for the company going forward, which would be favorable for investors.

Total Access Communication is a very undercovered company here at Seeking Alpha. In fact, other than this one, the only other article on the company was published by Roann Partners last April. In this article, Roann Partners argued that competition in the Thai mobile phone market is leading to falling revenues and by extension net income at DTAC. The author did not see any way for this to change. In actuality however, the opposite happened and DTAC did manage to reverse its fortunes and return its revenues to a growth trajectory over the course of the year. This is shown here, in which we can clearly see that with the exception of the decline in service revenues in the third quarter of 2017, DTAC's service revenues increased in every quarter of 2017 compared to the previous one:

Source: Total Access Communication



In addition, as we can see here, the company's service revenues were slightly higher in 2017 than in 2016, which is also a good sign. It is worth noting however that the company's fourth quarter 2017 revenues were still lower than its second quarter revenues so we may want to make sure that this return to growth is sustained over the next quarter or two.

Thai Mobile Phone Market

As I mentioned earlier in the article, one of the appealing things about the Thai wireless market from a growth perspective is that it is still an immature market. There are still a large number of people in Thailand that have yet to acquire their first mobile phone. Compare this to a market such as the United States in which everybody and their children have a mobile device of some sort; indeed, many Americans have multiple wireless devices.

As of December 31, 2017, the nation of Thailand had a smartphone penetration rate of 72.8%. This means that there were approximately 72.8 active smartphones in the country for every 100 citizens. In addition, the nation had a 4G device penetration rate of 50.5% as of the same date. Thus, barely more than half the population currently has a device capable of utilizing a 4G network. This presents a growth opportunity for DTAC through the provision of these services to those individuals that do not yet have them.

DTAC has clearly been taking advantage of these opportunities as indicated by the company's impressive subscriber count figures. However, it is far from the only company to see the opportunity here. Indeed, with the company's two rivals AIS and True Corp. aggressively competing for this business, the Thai mobile market has become a highly competitive one. For example, over the past few years, True was utilizing an agreement that it had with CAT Telecom (SOE telecommunications company in Thailand) to use the latter's 850 Mhz spectrum to roll out and market a 3G wireless product to the nation's consumers to attempt to capture one-third of the market in the nation by 2018. True's expansion push was largely successful and came at DTAC's expense, which was displaced from the second to the third largest mobile operator in the nation. However, as shown above, DTAC has continued to grow its subscriptions despite the decline in market share. This is due to the fact that the market itself is growing at a very rapid rate.

Another tactic that True Corp. was using to aggressively expand its market share was the use of high subsidies in order to equip new 3G or 4G customers that could not otherwise afford the decline with a new device so that they could utilize the service. While this will certainly have the advantage of attracting new customers as it makes the subsidizing company's service afford more financially feasible for the consumer but it is ultimately a self-defeating practice. This is because the company that is providing the subsidy must pay upfront for the cost of the mobile device and there is no guarantee that this cost will be recouped through service provisioning. This would be one reason why DTAC never engaged in the practice as aggressively to protect its market share. However, the company did participate in it to a limited degree, which naturally had a negative impact on DTAC's bottom line even if it did increase its subscriber base. Fortunately however, the provision of subsidies has been winding down across the Thai mobile industry, allowing DTAC to avoid the need to offer aggressive subsidies in order to compete. This has allowed the company to reduce its costs and increase its handset margins, as shown here:

Source: Total Access Communication

As shown here, while the company did have a negative handset margin in 2017, it was also steadily improving over the course of the year. Investors should appreciate this as it has positively impacted DTAC's bottom line.

Dividends

One of the usual characteristics of telecommunications is the presence of high dividends. This is due to the fact that these companies typically are low growth companies so there is little need for a telecommunications company to plow its earnings into growth projects and so the best use of the money is to give it to the owners of the company. While Total Access Communication appears to have higher growth potential than many other telecommunications companies by virtue of its presence in the rapidly growing Thai market, it does still pay a dividend to its shareholders, albeit a smaller one than some of its peers in more developed markets. Following the close of the fourth quarter 2017, DTAC announced that it will pay a dividend of THB 0.24 ($0.00766) per share. This represents 26.9% of the company's net profit, which looks rather meager when compared with telecommunications firms in developed markets such as Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) and Telenor that routinely pay out 70-100% of their net earnings to investors. In addition, DTAC's dividend can be erratic by American standards, as shown here:

Source: Total Access Communication

As shown here, the company's dividend appears to vary considerably depending both on the company's performance and the conditions in the Thai wireless market. While this kind of dividend payment policy is fairly common outside of the United States, American investors are not as familiar with it so it will likely require a mindset adjustment. In short, shareholders should not come to rely upon the dividend but should instead consider it as a nice bonus when received.

Valuation

When making an investment, it is always critical to known how much you are paying for what you receive. This is to ensure that one does not overpay for those assets. Total Access Communication had a full year net income of THB 2.115 billion ($67.5 million) in 2017 and had 2.37 billion shares outstanding as of the time of writing. This gives the company an EPS of THB 0.89 ($0.02842) for the year. As of the time of writing, the shares trade for THB 44.75 ($1.43) on the exchange in Bangkok (DTAC's primary exchange), which gives the shares a P/E ratio of 50.28 at the current price. Here is how that compares to some other telecommunications firms:

Company

Ticker

P/E Ratio

Total Access Communication

TACJF

50.28

Telenor ASA

TELNF

21.77

Telia Company AB

TLSNF

21.55

Advanced Info Service (AIS)

AVIVF

20.65

AT&T

T

15.17

(raw data sourced from Bloomberg Markets)

As we can see, shares of DTAC are currently richly valued compared to other telecommunications firms. This is at least partly due to the superior growth potential that the company has relative to its peers in developed countries. However, it is also due to the fact that the intense competition in the Thai mobile market has compressed margins and therefore kept earnings low compared to where they would otherwise be. Unfortunately, this seems unlikely to change in the near future; however, the stock is currently trading at close to a five-year low:

Source: Bloomberg Markets

Thus, investors that believe in the growth narrative may want to make a small purchase here and collect the dividends while the company grows into its current valuation. Others may find it a better decision to sit on the sidelines and see if a better opportunity presents itself in the future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Thai mobile market offers substantial growth potential due to the relatively low penetration rates of modern smartphones and similar devices. Companies such as Total Access Communication have moved to take advantage of this as indicated by their impressive subscriber growth rates. However, this potential has also resulted in the marketplace being highly competitive as some companies attempt to increase market share at all costs. DTAC is one of the oldest and largest companies in this emerging market and may be worth a look for investors looking to profit off of the growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.