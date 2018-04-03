Performance Of Factor Tilts: March 2018

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

No strategy outperforms in all market environments. With smart beta, investors are looking to invest in factors that have generated outperformance over the course of a business cycle. In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have demonstrated how the factors - size (IJR), value (NYSEARCA:RPV), low volatility (NYSEARCA:SPLV), dividend growth (NYSEARCA:SDY), and equal-weighting (RSP) - have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY, IVV) historically. This series is providing updated performance data and a discussion of performance drivers, so that investors can assess the relative valuation of these factor portfolios in regular intervals.

Hopefully, this periodic tracking of the performance of these factor tilts can help investors assess which factor might outperform based on the stage of the business cycle. As I stylistically depict below, and have described in a recent article, these factor tilts outperform in different parts of the economic cycle.

The table below shows the historical performance of the underlying indices depicting these five factor tilts. I would draw readers' attention to the annualized returns for the past 10 and 20 years at the bottom of the table. These five factor tilts have managed to outperform the S&P 500 over multiple business cycles.

Of course, you cannot invest directly in the underlying indices. Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I will show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

For these five factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility; unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings. Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

The first quarter of 2018 was the first quarter of negative returns for the S&P 500 since the third quarter of 2015. After a strong start to the year, the S&P 500 has produced negative returns for the past two months. In March, the S&P 500 lagged all of the five factor tilts.

Much of this relative underperformance was driven by a reversal of the driver of recent outperformance for the capitalization-weighted benchmark versus the factor portfolio. The recent weakness of some of the tech heavyweights, which are under-represented in the factor portfolios, led to the lagging performance by the cap-weighted benchmark last month. Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) - four of the five largest components of the S&P 500, representing 11% of the index - all lagged the benchmark return in March.

In March, the leading sectors were real estate, utilities, and energy, the only three sectors that produced positive returns on the month. REITs and utilities are over-represented in the low volatility and dividend growth categories. Gains in these sectors benefited from the modest rate rally in the month as these more rate-sensitive sectors saw a tailwind from a reversal in the recent fixed income sell-off. Energy still continues to have nearly a 2x weight to the cap-weighted index in the Value category, which helped that sector outperform as well. Equal-weighting has a natural underweight to the aforementioned underperforming tech sector.

The performance of large cap tech - underweight in small cap, value, dividend growth, low volatility, and equal weighting - will continue to be a driver of the relative performance of these factor tilts versus the broader market benchmark. The underperformance of tech on the first trading day of April was a continuation of that trend, and an interesting one for investors in under-represented factor portfolios to continue to watch.

