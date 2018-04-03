Tesla's 21% Q1 Sales Miss Means Estimates Will Be Coming Down

This 21% miss on the unit top line ought to mean that we will see reductions in analyst estimates in the coming hours.

Tesla stated on February 21 that Model S and X were seeing an increase in demand. Considering a 23.3% sales decline, make of that statement what you wish.

Model 3, which carries negative gross margin, fell well short of the 13,800 consensus estimate, at only 8,180 units sold. That’s a miss of more than 40%.

Model S and X combined were 21,800, down 23.3% from 28,425 last quarter. Those are the products with positive gross margin.

Tesla’s Q1 unit sales were flat compared to 4Q: 29,980 compared with 29,967. However, you have to look at the mix and compare with the promises and guidance.

Tesla (TSLA) announced Q1 sales and production numbers early Tuesday: Tesla updates on Q1 deliveries. Per the numbers, 29,980 units sold were flat with Q4 and well below Wall Street's consensus, reportedly in the 38,000 to 42,000 range.

Round numbers, using the most favorable comparison for Tesla, it represents a 21% unit sales miss for the quarter. Think about it: Tesla was flat compared to 4Q despite the Model 3 sales ramp.

That means that profitable Model S and X sales were sacrificed in favor of unprofitable Model 3 sales. Tesla stated in its Q4 earnings release that Model 3 has negative gross margins.

In 4Q 2017, Tesla sold 28,425 Model S and X combined. This quarter, 21,800. That's a decline of 23.3% sequentially.

Keep in mind that on February 21, Tesla said in commentary: "Tesla confirmed to Business Insider that the Model S and X delays are due to an increase in demand." Tesla is pushing back Model S and Model X delivery dates - but that may actually be a good sign for the company.

So with Model S and X sales down 23.3%, what was that statement from Tesla on February 21 worth? It appears to have been, at a minimum, grossly misleading. There was no increase in demand. Demand fell 23.3%, capische?

As for the Model 3, Tesla stated in its 4Q sales update (Tesla Q4 2017 Vehicle Production and Deliveries) that its Model 3 production "extrapolates to over 1,000 Model 3's per week."

Considering that Tesla made only 9,766 Model 3 units in 1Q, that meant Tesla couldn't even come close to sustain a 1,000 per week rate in 1Q, and of course it sold even fewer Model 3 units. Keep that in mind when Tesla now says it's making 2,000 Model 3 units per week exiting 1Q, and talks about getting to 5,000 per week by mid year.

Model 3 sales of 8,180 units fell short by over 40% compared to the reported analyst consensus of 13,800 units.

Considering that Q1 sales were flat compared to Q4 but interest expense will likely be up a lot - higher borrowings and higher interest rates - we should see the interest expense per car sold increase from just under $5,000 per car, so somewhere north of $5,000 per car. That's a millstone around Tesla's competitive neck, akin to the old pension and healthcare obligations from the Detroit Big 3 that caused their financial troubles a decade ago.

Conclusion: Tesla's analyst estimates must be coming down.

By the most generous calculation, Tesla's Q1 sales fell short of analyst estimates by 21%. Adding insult to injury, the only products with positive gross margin - Model S and X - were down 23.3% compared to Q4.

It will be hard to construct a scenario in which Tesla's analyst estimates improve after this 21% unit sales shortfall. Expect to see analyst estimates revised downward in the coming hours.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.