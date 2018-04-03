8 Facts On Q1 Market Performance And Potential Impacts

This article looks at historical data for the S&P 500 to assess examine how stocks have tended to perform in those bounceback quarters.

The first quarter of 2018 was the first down quarter for the S&P 500 in over two years.

After a strong start to the year for stocks, the elongated period of rising share prices and low volatility ended. This article gives ten observations about the broad market benchmark, and examines historical data to see if any assertions can be made about forward direction for markets.

The first quarter of 2018 marked the first time in nine quarters, dating back to 3Q15, that the S&P 500 (SPY) produced a negative total return.

The last six quarters with a negative total return - 4Q15, 4Q12, 2Q12, 3Q11, 2Q10, 1Q09 - were followed up by a quarter with a positive total return.

None of those bounceback quarters produced a return lower than 6.3%.

The last period of consecutive negative quarters for the S&P 500 was the six quarter negative streak between 4Q07 and 1Q09 during the Great Recession.

Dating back to the beginning of 1927 for the S&P 500 and its predecessor indices, the market benchmark has produced positive total returns in 244 of 361 quarters (67.6% of the time).

Of those 116 periods of negative returns that pre-dated this quarter, 70 of the 116 down quarters (60.3%) were followed up by positive returns.

Despite the fact that we have seen positive returns on average after negative quarterly returns, those bounceback quarters have still produced below-trend returns with higher variability on average.

Quarters that follow negative return periods for the S&P 500 have produced returns roughly 60% of the long-run average for the S&P 500 with nearly twice the variability of returns.

Since the Great Recession, the S&P 500 has tended to produce strong returns after quarters of negative performance. Over a longer time horizon, returns have historically been positive after down quarters. However, quarters subsequent to down periods have been less likely to be positive, have produced below trend returns, and have had a wider distribution of returns.

Said more simply, buying the dip has been a winner post-crisis. Over a longer time horizon, quarters following down periods have been been positive, on average, but returns have been below long-run averages with a wide range of potential outcomes.

