Oversold MLP To Buy Now: 14% Yield, 40% Upside, Asymmetric Risk/Reward, Solid Coverage

In the following piece, we will analyze the current state of affairs and come to a conclusion for potential investors.

Even so, I posit those selling are making a mistake. ETP units currently represent an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity with an exceptional yield.

Energy Transfer Partners units have nosedived approximately 16% in just the last month and 32% over the last 52 weeks.

What Happened?

When it rains it pours. A series of highly negative headlines and events have occurred as of late regarding the Master limited partnerships (MLP) sector. MLPs tumbled across the board after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced it will no longer allow MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service rates. You can read about it here.

Nonetheless, Rob Thummel, who manages MLPs at Tortoise Capital Advisors stated:

“The initial sell off was an overreaction that assumed all pipelines in the U.S. are FERC-regulated and that their cash flows were immediately going to fall. The reality is the majority of pipelines in the U.S. are not FERC-regulated. They’re regulated by the market, and the market will determine the rates.”

Furthermore, BMO Capital Markets' Danilo Juvane stated he sees the group's weakness is a buying opportunity, believing most MLPs only will be minimally affected by the new ruling. Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) management’s response to the news reiterated this point.

Energy Transfer Expects No Material Impact

The following is ETP’s response to the new FERC regulations.

“DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 15, 2018-- Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) is aware of revisions the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) is proposing to its 2005 Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax Costs, which if adopted after a public comment period, would no longer allow interstate pipelines owned by master limited partnerships to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service. These revisions are not expected to have a material impact to ETP’s earnings and cash flow. Many of ETP’s rates are set pursuant to negotiated rate arrangements or rate settlements that it believes would not be subject to adjustment, or would be limited in terms of adjustment. In addition, many of its current transportation services are provided at discounted rates that are below maximum tariff rates, many of which it believes would not be impacted by a change in the maximum tariff rate.”

My perception regarding the units at this point is they represent an excellent buying opportunity for long-term high yield income investors looking for capital gains as well as income. You see I am a contrarian investor at heart. One of my favorite quotes from investing icon Sir John Templeton is the following:

"Invest at the point of maximum pessimism."

Templeton is known as a contrarian investor. He referred to his investment philosophy as "bargain hunting." Templeton's guiding principle was:

"Search for companies that offered low prices and an excellent long-term outlook."

I feel this statement perfectly illustrates where ETP units lie at present. The reward far outweighs the risk at the time. The over 14% yield coupled with adequate coverage ratio of better than 1 establish a solid margin of safety. The ETP is under-owned and oversold presently. In the following sections, we make our case.

Units are oversold

With an RSI of just above 30, the units are in oversold territory.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

ETP's units are trading just 7% off their 52-week lows. This level has seen strong support in the past. I see the strong support at $16 as providing a substantial margin of safety.

40% Valuation Upside

ETP units are vastly undervalued at present based on the recent selloff. The standard metric for valuing MLPs is Unit Price divided by Distributable Cash Flow (P/DCF). Currently, ETP units are trading at $16.29, and the DCF per unit stands at $2.26. This equals a P/DCF ratio of approximately 7, that's definitely bargain basement pricing. Our resident SA ETP expert Ray Merola stated recently:

“At the time this was written, units closed at $15.81. The book value of the stock is $29.43. You read that correctly: ETP is trading at 0.54x P/B. The AMLP trades at a 1.58x P/B.”

According to TipRanks, analysts have a price target of approximately $24 implying 50% upside.

Source: TipRanks

I am slightly more conservative with a price target of $22 implying 40% upside potential with an asymmetric risk/reward set-up. The stock has received three upgrades recently as well.

Source: Finviz.com

Asymmetric risk/reward set-up

The limited downside due to the recent slide and units bouncing off strong support coupled with 40% upside potential makes for an asymmetric risk/reward play.

Source: TD Ameritrade

Odds favor an upside move at present. Nevertheless, the question remains… is this a value trade or trap? The answer lies in whether or not a long-term growth story exists. Let's take a look.

ETP long-term prospects

ETP's newly combined assets have created a strong foothold in the most prolific producing basins for the MLP. This should augur organic growth for years to come. See below slide.

Source: energytransfer.com

I see ETP's future growth prospects as rock solid. The MLP has well positioned assets, strong organic growth prospect, and solid financials. Please review the following Key Investment Highlights slide.

Source: EnergyTransfer.com

The following slide depicts the most recent major events for the company.

Source: EnergyTransfer.com

The present distribution ratio stands at 1.30X. This significantly lowers the risk to future distributions by providing a substantial cushion. Furthermore, there are several other moves the company can make to increase the coverage ratio at this time. The company's long-term growth prospects are solid.

What are the risks?

- Execution risk

ETP has had issues arise with the Dakota Access Pipeline and now has an issue with a spill in Pennsylvania. You can read about it here.

- Risk of dividend cut

Some espouse the debt load will eventually cause ETP to cut the dividend. I don't see it happening. ETP and its general partner Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) have a few Aces up their sleeves left to play. What's more, I see the recent merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. as a major positive as well. The combination of the two MLPs presents a much lower risk profile. This is due to increased diversification through the combination of ETP's primarily gas-focused pipelines and SXL's primarily liquids-focused businesses. ETP expects distributions to grow substantially in the coming years.

Furthermore, ETP units are trading at bargain-basement prices presently based on technical and fundamental factors. The units appear oversold and undervalued currently.

The Bottom Line

ETP's units are undervalued and oversold at present. Even so, we could see more downside if the stock fails to hold this level. Nevertheless, I submit the reward outweighs the risk at present. I believe Templeton would consider ETP's units a buy here. The company's future prospects have been masked by the present noise. On top of all this, oil has made a significant comeback while shares in most energy stocks have barely moved. I expect a bit of a catch up trade to occur as well.

Contrarian Mindset

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. An unjustified sell-off based on transitory factors often creates opportunities to buy units in solid MLPs with sound prospects. I submit this is the case we have here with ETP.

If you have a low-risk tolerance, wait for the stock to complete a trend reversal prior to starting a position. Hopefully, you have powder dry and take advantage. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.