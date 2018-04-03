SilverBow Resources: Growing And Undervalued

Initiating Coverage

I am initiating coverage on SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) with a “Buy” rating and an initial time horizon of 12-18 months. This initiation will discuss the key factors that make SilverBow Resources attractive with focus on the company’s financial flexibility and growth visibility.

SilverBow Resources is an independent oil & natural gas exploration and production company with operations in South Texas Eagle Ford. The company produced an average 177MMcfe per day during 4Q17 and had proved reserves of 1,024MMcfe (82% natural gas)

As an important introduction to the company, SilverBow Resources was earlier known as Swift Energy and Swift declared bankruptcy in December 2015. The company subsequently exited bankruptcy in April 2016.

This thesis will discuss in details why SilverBow Resources is well positioned after emerging from bankruptcy to create shareholder value.

From a stock price perspective, SilverBow Resources has moved higher by 4% in the last 12 months. With the stock moving sideways even as financials improve, an attractive buying opportunity exists.

Current Financial Position

It’s been just 24 months since SilverBow Resources has emerged from bankruptcy and the first analysis needs to be related to the balance sheet.

The following balance sheet and cash flow factors are likely to ensure that the company’s financial risk remains low in the next 12-18 months (the investment horizon):

As of December 31, 2017, SilverBow Resources reported $7.8 million in cash and $253.6 million in undrawn credit facility. With total liquidity buffer of $261.4 million, the company is well positioned for the medium-term.

Just to put things into perspective, SilverBow Resources expects 2018 capital expenditure in the range of $245 to $265 million. This implies that the company is fully funded for FY18 investments without considering the potential cash inflow in the next 12 months.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, SilverBow Resources reported operating cash flow of $108 million. I will discuss later in the coverage why I expect OCF to be higher in FY18. However, even if a ball-park estimate of $110 million in OCF is considered for FY18, the company’s liquidity buffer will get an additional boost.

As of December 31, 2017, SilverBow Resources reported total debt of $273 million that includes $200 million in second lien facility and $73 million of credit facility.

The first key positive related to current debt is that the revolving credit facility is due in 2022 and the second lien facility falls due in 2024. With extended debt maturity profile, SilverBow Resources has no immediate refinancing pressure.

The second important point is that the revolving credit facility covenant requires debt to EBITDA to remain below 4.0. Further, the second lien covenant requires debt to EBITDA to remain below 4.5.

SilverBow Resources reported EBITDA of $122 million for FY17 and this implies debt-to-EBITDA of 2.2. Therefore, the company has ample headroom to leverage for growth.

Importantly, EBITDA is likely to grow in the coming years and the financial headroom will see further expansion. I will elaborate later in the thesis why EBITDA visibility remains robust.

However, the above points on liquidity, debt maturity and covenant headroom clearly indicate that SilverBow Resources is unlikely to face any financial hurdles in the next 12-18 months.

Strong Growth Visibility

The discussion on the company’s balance sheet was primarily to underscore the point that SilverBow Resources is well positioned from a credit perspective 24 months after emerging from bankruptcy. However, the bull thesis is based on the company’s growth outlook for 2018 and the valuations.

This section will discuss the company’s guidance for 2018 and how it positions the stock for potential upside in the coming quarters.

The first key point to note is that SilverBow Resources closed FY17 with production of 154MMcfe/d and pro-forma (adjusted for divested properties in 2017) production of 143MMcfe/d.

For 2018, the company has guided for production (mid-range) of 185MMcfe/d. This would imply 29% production growth as compared to 2017 pro-forma production. This is one of the key stock upside triggers and I see this growth very likely considering the following factors:

In FY17, SilverBow Resources acquired approximately 36,500 acres and 370 future drilling locations. Inorganic growth sets stage for stronger production. For FY17, the company reported capital expenditure of $193 million with 17.8 net wells drilled. For FY18, the investment (mid-range of guidance) has been scaled up to $255 million with target of 32.2 net wells to be drilled. This will push production higher. As discussed in the financial section, the company is fully funded for FY18 and that ensures smooth execution of planned investments. This is coupled with the fact that the company is 63% hedged for 2018 (conference call transcript) and this gives SilverBow Resources the flexibility to remain aggressive even amidst any gas price volatility. The restructured company has an impressive record of delivering quarterly numbers that have beat expectations. This has been witnessed in all four quarters of FY17. It is entirely likely that the company’s guidance is conservative and potential out-performance will continue.

What follows is the point that revenue, EBITDA and cash flow can conservatively grow (backed by 30% production growth) at 15% to 20% in FY18 as compared to FY17.

My ball-park estimate is further established by estimates from 4-traders that shows potential revenue and EBITDA growth of 18% and 30%, respectively, for FY18 as compared to FY17.

These estimates will make more sense when discussed from a valuation perspective in the next section.

Attractive Valuations

One of the ways of looking at the company’s valuation on a standalone basis is the discounted future net cash flows (PV-10 value).

For SilverBow Resources, the PV-10 value comes to $805 million and if that’s further discounted for future income tax (discounted at 10%), the PV-10 comes to $732 million.

Currently, SilverBow Resources trades at a market capitalization of $332 million and on adding $265 million in net debt; the enterprise value comes to $597 million. This suggests a 25% valuation gap as compared to the company’s PV-10.

I am of the opinion that this valuation gap will be covered in the next 12-18 months as investors’ further gain confidence in the new management team that has already been delivering results.

Looking further into the valuations, I mentioned earlier that 4-traders expect 30% EBITDA growth in FY18 to $158 million. Even if a relatively conservative estimate of 20% EBITDA growth is assumed, SilverBow Resources is likely to report EBITDA of $146 million in FY18 as compared to EBITDA of $122 million in FY17.

Further, SilverBow Resources has current enterprise value of $597 million. If this EV is stressed for $150 million increase in debt in FY18, the forward EV is likely to be $747 million. The assumption for $150 million increase in debt makes sense as SilverBow Resources expects $255 million capital investment in FY18. If the OCF is around the same levels as FY17, debt financing of $150 million will be needed. I have already discussed that SilverBow Resources has secured financing.

Therefore, considering EV of $747 million and EBITDA of $146 million, the FY18E EV/EBITDA comes to 5.1.

The table below gives the EV/EBITDA valuation for SilverBow Resources and peers for 2018E.

SilverBow Resources trades at a discount of 23% as compared to average peer valuation and this is largely in line with the company’s valuation gap on a standalone basis.

I am therefore of the view that SilverBow Resources can trend higher by 20% to 25% in the next 12-18 months, making the stock worth considering at current levels.

Risk Factors

Financial Risk “Low” For the given time horizon of 12-18 months, the financial risk remains low with robust cash flow visibility, undrawn credit facility buffer and enough headroom when tested with financial covenants.

Commodity Price Risk “Medium” While oil & gas price volatility is likely to stay; commodity price risk for the company is lowered by the fact that 63% of 2018 production is hedged at weighted average NYMEX gas price of $3.04/Mcfe. Therefore, cash flows are likely to be relatively stable.

Conclusion

SilverBow Resources has truly emerged from bankruptcy and the company has outperformed from a results perspective in 2017 (on a sustained basis). The year 2018 is likely to be even better with robust financial resources, rich assets, sustained lowering of cost and potentially strong production growth.

While the stock has been sideways and clearly undervalued, I expect upside in the coming quarters as the fresh management increasingly gains investor confidence. I rate SilverBow Resources as an attractive “Buy” with potential upside of 25%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.