MediciNova Soars After NASH Study Stopped Early Due Too Extremely Positive Outcome

Recently, MediciNova (MNOV) announced that it had stopped its phase 2 NASH/NAFLD study early due too extremely positive efficacy achieved in an interim analysis. It met the primary endpoint of the study, and thus the company terminated the study early so that it can advance it immediately to the next stage of testing. Last week, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article about MediciNova failing a phase 2 methamphetamine dependency study, but that it was still a good stock to buy. This article was "MediciNova Flunks Mid-Stage Study, But Not All Is Lost". In that article, I noted that it would be a good idea to stay in because there was a potential to still benefit from upcoming phase 2 NASH/NAFLD study. Well, that potential was realized just this week.

Phase 2 Data

MediciNova ran a phase 2 study treating patients with both non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The phase 2a study recruited these patients with NASH and NAFLD with elevated serum triglyceride levels > 150. Patients were treated with MN-001, MediciNova's clinical candidate. It was noted that the primary endpoint of a reduction of mean serum triglycerides after 8 weeks of treatment was achieved. It was shown that patients treated for 8 weeks with MN-001 (tipelukast) achieved the primary endpoint. There was a reduction of mean serum triglycerides from 260.1 mg/dL before treatment with MN-001, and then 185.2 mg/dL afterwards. This gave a statistically significant p-value of p = 0.00006. Based on this extremely positive data, the company moved to terminate the trial early. The reason for doing so is in order for it to advance this clinical candidate into the next stage of studies. In my opinion, this was a smart move by management. They have a highly active drug in the NASH/NAFLD population. In addition, this drug could also be applied to hypertriglyceridemia (higher levels of fat or triglycerides in the blood). That means that this candidate can be branched out to other studies as well.

Competitors

There are many competitors in the NASH space. Such competitors who are currently in phase 3 studies are Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF). Both of these companies had achieved some positive efficacy in phase 2 NASH studies. I say "some", because both Genfit and Intercept have seen mixed data for their NASH clinical candidates. For example, Genfit failed meeting the primary endpoint for one of its phase 2 NASH studies a few years ago. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had one successful phase 2 trial in NASH patients that was stopped early due to positive efficacy. On the other hand, another phase 2 NASH study in Japan failed to meet the primary endpoint. They have the upper hand for now in that they might be first to market. That will only happen if their phase 3 studies come out meeting their respective primary endpoints. Both of these biotechs might be in the lead in NASH for now, but the truth is that it is far from being over. In addition, both of them don't expect phase 3 trial readouts by 2020. The results from MediciNova are good in that they show a reduction in fat for liver disease, which is highly positive. That's because NASH and NAFLD are highly associated with excessive amount of fat found in the liver. Of course, the work is not yet over for MediciNova. That's because its study was performed without a placebo. That means in order to completely confirm these findings, another study will need to be done with a placebo in place. Still, that doesn't retract from the liver fat reduction observed in the study with statistical significance.

Financials

As of December 31, 2017, MediciNova Inc. had cash and cash equivalents of $28 million. It should be fine for awhile now in terms of cash. That's because in February of this year it also raised $40 million. It sold 4,419,890 shares in an underwritten public offering of $9.05 per share raising that much cash. Considering that most of the candidates in the pipeline are being done at academic research centers, it limits the amount of money that MediciNova needs to raise in the near future.

Conclusion

MedicNova's positive phase 2 results provides the basis for further evaluation in NASH. What I must point out is that the company was able to achieve positive data for the biggest issue associated with NASH, which is excessive fat accumulation in the liver. The fact that MN-001 was able to reduce serum triglycerides and achieve that type of a p-value noted above proves just how strong of a clinical candidate that MN-001 is against this indication. There is still some risk involved. That's because another study will be needed with a placebo to really determine clinical outcome. There is no guarantee that the next stage of testing will be positive. As you can see not even Intercept and Genfit went along without hiccups for their NASH candidates. I believe that this data is quite solid, and lays the foundation for the next trial to be done for this patient population.

