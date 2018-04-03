Qudian - Behind The Q4 Earnings Results, Regulation, And Outlook

In all, it will be hard for QD to keep up their EPS for 2018 Q1.

The partnership with Alipay seems to be loosening, which is likely to jeopardize QD’s growth as well as increase their marketing cost.

Qudian had a strong 2017 based on YoY growth, but the scene is not so beautiful when you look at it from a QoQ angle.

The company, and the "high-key" CEO

In my last article "China's Regulation on Fintech Sector - Disaster or Opportunity," I analyzed the impact from regulatory hammer on China's Fintech industry. Now it's time for some real analysis on the companies. Among the 7 Fintech companies listed in the U.S. market (6 listed in 2017, and one listed in 2015), I would like to start with Qudian (QD). There is no specific reason, except that this company has attracted so much attention since its IPO, especially given its "high-key" CEO. Mr. Min Luo, born in 1983, founded Qudian Inc. in 2014. He caught my eyes because of the interview right after the IPO.

QD's IPO attracted a lot of attention since it was reported as started from Campus Loans. Now please note here that the Campus Loans QD did was different from the student loan business in US. Although QD's Campus Loan business also targeted college students, it didn't allow deferred payment but rather immediate payment like regular unsecured loans. Since college students typically don't have income sources, nor mature understanding of money and consumption, QD's campus loan business became so controversial when it filed for IPO.

Mr. Luo's interview with a Chinese online media was intended for clarifying the disputes on QD's business and IPO, which was titled "A Response To Everything From Min." However, this interview has exposed him to another round of nationwide criticism. In this interview, when asked about collection strategy, Min said, "we won't try to collect the overdue, not even through phone calls. If you don't pay, we will just let go, like a gift."

As a person majored in finance and specialized in risk management, I could hardly close my mouth when I heard him saying so. But soon I understand that he is a "high-key" CEO, which means he wants to attract attentions in front of cameras, although this may not be a good strategy for a public company. On his 35th birthday, he made another announcement on the internet that he has relinquished his salary and bonus until QD's market capitalization reaches US$100 billion. According to Min, this decision has been approved by the board.

Although I don't think this decision will have any material impact on QD's business or financials (as evidenced in the stock price), I have some respect for Mr. Luo now. He is a real entrepreneur, although suffered from lack of sophistication, who moves fast, and has the courage to take responsibility. After all, he is the one who created a company that reached $10 billion with just 3 years.

Behind the Q4 Earnings Results (ER): strong YoY, bad QoQ

OK, enough gossiping, let's talk about some numbers. QD had their 2017 Q4 Earnings Call on March 12, 2018. Total revenue reached RMB 1,491.2 million (US$ 229.2 million), representing an increase of 108.4% YoY. Net income increased by 80.1% to RMB 540.1 million (US$83.0 million).

Yes, it has been a shining 2017 indeed, with strong growth momentum. But I'd like to go into more details of the numbers. Remember the regulation hammer hit the industry on Nov. 21, 2017, right in the middle of Q4. It may not have a huge impact on the yearly result, but if we look into the quarterly data, we will see the impact.

The average MAU (monthly active users) decreased 300,000 from 2017 Q3 (or -0.9% QoQ):

The number of active borrowers decreased 600,000 from 2017 Q3 (or -8% QoQ):

The number of new borrowers, decreased 1.2 million from 2017Q3 (or -42.9% QoQ):

The number of transactions and amount of transactions decreased 4.9% and 1.7% from 2017 Q3, respectively. Now the question here is: How long will the impacts from regulation last? Will QD be able to grow or even maintain the current 6.9 million active borrowers? I am cautiously negative on this.

Other than the slowing down of user growth, I have also noticed some "warning" points for QD.

Warning No. 1: Rising Delinquency

Another thing that caught my eyes in QD's Q4 report is the delinquency rate. Look at the 2017 Q2 and Q3 vintages. Their M1+ delinquency rates in the second half of 2017 jumped dramatically. For the 2017Q3 vintage, 3 month cumulative delinquency rate is already above 0.8%, higher than 12 month cumulative delinquency rate for previous vintages.

Now you may wonder how this happened. Theoretically, the regulation was put on lenders, which should not have changed the borrowers' behavior at all. On the contrary, the regulation increased the requirement on risk management for all the online lenders, which should push up the credit quality of the borrowers.

So, what is the problem? One argument is that (just an argument, not proved, but I personally buy it) the increased regulation put a higher bar for the new entrances, and thus stopped the speculators from recursive borrowing (borrowing from new lenders to pay off old debt). Without new sources of money, they will have to default on their old loans.

Ironically, risk management was one of the bragging points in QD's IPO prospectus. Although it's hard to know what the exact percentage of this type of speculators in the portfolio, this surely is a big warning sign on QD's risk management and underwriting process. After all, this is not a universal phenomenon. For example, Yi Ren Dai's (YRD) delinquency curve looks much more satisfactory for recent vintages:

Warning No. 2: Relationship With Alipay

If we have to talk about QD, we won't be able to ignore its relationship with Alipay. According to the IPO prospectus, QD "established a strategic partnership with Ant Financial, one of our principal shareholders, and have in-depth cooperation in multiple areas of our business. Alipay, operated by Ant Financial, is a leading online and mobile third-party payment service provider in China. We engage the majority of our active borrowers through the Alipay consumer interface, which has significantly contributed to our rapid growth."

If you are not familiar, Alipay is like the No.1 e-commerce app in China, which is now part of Ant Financial. Partnership with Alipay brought huge advantage to QD's growth, and they are quite honest with it as well.

There are reasons why Alipay wanted to partner with QD. According to the IPO prospectus, Ant Financial holds 12.8% of QD's shares at the time of its IPO. Also, QD and Ant Financial jointly founded QuCampus in October, 2016, where QD holds 45.9% and Ant Financial holds 44.1%.

The benefit from this partnership with Alipay is not just on customer sourcing, but also on marketing costs. Although QD is reported to pay channel fees to Ant Financial for customer sourcing, but how much would you pay your parents for rent, really? As summarized below for the quarterly sales and marketing expenses for QD, the expense per new borrower dropped dramatically in 2016 (after Ant Financial invested in QD):

Laifenqi, a sub-brand of QD and the primary app for their loan business, used to appear in Alipay's "third-party service" page. Due to the regulatory pressure after 2017.11.21, if customer wants to open Laifenqi, a liability disclaimer will appear as shown below:

Apparently, Alipay didn't want to irritate the regulators for QD. Now the question is really on QD:

Since QD's relationship with Alipay seems to be loosening, can it maintain customer sourcing capability? I think the Q4 results gave us an answer already.

What will happen to the sales and marketing expenses? Obviously, the "easy business" time has passed. Most likely, the sourcing cost for QD will increase significantly.

Warning No. 3: The New Auto Loan/Lease Business

During the earnings call on March 12, Mr. Luo emphasized heavily on QD's new business focus: auto finance. The basic idea is to create a "unique and convenient" user experience related to traditional auto sales. The revenue/profit, however, will have to be generated by the financing part. In another word, QD wants to enter the auto loan business, by taking it to the next level - an auto dealer as well.

Started in November 2017, QD has already established 175 showrooms in 175 Tier-2 to Tier-5 cities across China by the end of January 2018. According to Mr. Luo, QD has successfully reached out and delivered over 4,800 cars as of March 10, 2018, and their target is 100,000 cars by end of 2018.

I am not an expert on auto financing business. What I can say is that:

Auto financing was quite a competitive market these days, whether QD will find their own position is still a question mark.

The customer sourcing expenses and other operating costs will likely to increase.

Before Q1 2018 earnings release, we won't be able to know how this new strategy works out for QD.

Warning No. 4: Lock-Up Period Ends on April 16

The 180 days lock-up period will end on April 16th.

Conclusion

I think it will be really hard for QD to keep up their EPS for 2018 Q1, with:

Slowing down in customer growth

Rising delinquency trend

Rising marketing costs for existing and new business

The only potential surprise would be the new auto finance business. But before seeing the numbers in their next ER, I would stay away from QD.

