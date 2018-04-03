Amazon, Facebook, Google, And The British East India Company: A  Perspective On The Rising Regulatory Risk Of New Model Businesses

All social media companies now face major risks associated with government supervision, calling into question growth into the long term, which their elevated multiples imply and require.

Facebook's problem with Russian sites and Cambridge Analytica have put this problem in focus and threaten major changes in all social media business models.

We live with many hybrid business-government models that we hardly notice, including regulated "systemically important" banks, but social media companies feel immune from such regulation.

The "Company" was the actual conqueror of India and made huge profits on the opium trade, but was shut down after it engendered a rebellion requiring a government response.

The British East India company was among the first "new model" businesses, inventing limited liability and joint stock that traded plus the hybrid model involving company-state entanglement.

The British East India Company was among the first New Model Businesses of its era - an era of enormous innovation. It was not quite the "first mover." The Portuguese and Dutch got to the spice trade first, and the French were the first to employ the new business structure. The British version was merely the most successful, working out the delicate balance between business and national policy and defeating its rivals through business skill and scale, and sometimes through military action.

The structural changes had the most enduring impact - the creation of the joint stock company and the concept of limited liability. As early as the 12th Century, the Venetians had pioneered the concept of assembling fleets of merchant vessels in which the owners received not the profits of an individual vessel but a percentage of profits from the total voyage - a practice sometimes cited as an early model of insurance. The practice was applied only to individual trading voyages. The French and British models went much further.

(The Venetians did another interesting thing, constructing all their ships in the Arsenal - you can still visit it - in a mass production process, which prefigured Ford's (NYSE:F) assembly line and permitted easy retooling for warships. The ships of the East India company effectively doubled as warships.)

The French and British joint stock companies combined the two major innovations - limited liability (which means you can lose only what is ventured) and permanent shares which do not require return of capital after a particular venture, and which can be bought and sold. These two innovations are the foundations of modern capitalism, and are so embedded in our sense of capitalist enterprise that it is hard to imagine a world without them.

The third important element of the East India Trading Companies of both France and Britain was that they grew from being a private business chartered by the king to being a hybrid of profit-seeking enterprise and an instrument of state policy. The British Company gradually brushed aside the other contenders. The Portuguese had too limited a resource base. The Dutch stuck strictly to a business model, which required that forces supporting trade should be paid for by its profits.

That said, the British and Dutch fought four naval wars in rapid succession beginning in the 1750s and ending in British victory. The French version was greatly reduced by naval defeats, which preceded and included the Napoleonic wars. There are many sources for these facts and others to follow, but a reader might begin with the Wikipedia articles on the British East India Company and Robert Clive.

The fact hidden in plain sight: the British East India Company had an effective monopoly on all important areas of world trade for over a century - 1740 to 1857. Having a virtual monopoly which it ferociously defended was the essence of Company. The same fact basically applies to the relatively uncompetitive oligopoly of the major social media companies.

Here's the little known but enormous fact: it was not the British crown, which conquered India and created the British Raj. It was the East India Company. They did it the old fashioned way: bribery, playing Indian kingdoms and ethnic groups against one another, and adroit deployment of their private army made up of British officers and a relatively small number of British troops combined with large forces of well-paid, well-trained, and highly competent Indian troops known as Sepoys. (For an excellent study of Sepoy soldiers see John Lynn's outstanding book Battle: A History of Combat and Culture, Chapter Five: Victories of the Conquered.)

At its peak, the East India company had an army of 280,000 men, more than twice the size of the regular British army, and controlled an area much larger than the combined home islands. There were constant arguments between home office and field operatives and between business and state, along with rampant corruption. Field officers returned to Britain with fortunes and titles.

By the 1800s, there were parallel and entangled structures of civil and military administration. The Duke of Wellington made his bones as a general there while his brother was head of civil administration. Napoleon mocked Wellington as a "Sepoy general," but got an education at Waterloo. The dual structure of civil servants and company managers continued until 1857 when the Sepoy Rebellion seized several provinces and required a response beyond the scale of the Company army.

Despite quite a bit of quarreling over the preceding century the British government was generally content with the activities of the East India Company until it created a problem, which threatened the larger interests of the realm. When this happened, the government dropped the hammer. In 1875, the company was shut down.

Modern Britain would clearly prefer not to think about the East India Company. Aside from a small statue of Robert Clive, there is astonishingly little in present London to show that such a thing as "the Company" ever existed.

Many elements of this story bear upon the New Model Businesses of our times.

We Are Surrounded By Hybrid Business Models

If you have the sort of mind that roams freely around historical facts, you have probably already picked up some resonances involving innovations and structures in modern businesses. Hybrid business models are all around us, though not always seen in that light. The hybrid model combining business and government applies most tightly with public utilities and somewhat more loosely for the transportation industry.

In the case of utilities, governmental entities put a limit to return on capital but also (as Warren Buffett figured out a couple of decades ago) more or less guarantee that they will receive the regulatory return. A complex set of rules applies to defense companies, capping but also more or less assuring returns. There are also strict rules based on defense strategy, such as the requirement that shipbuilding be divided between the two coasts.

The United States Postal Service is an independent agency of the U.S. government, which operates under financial and policy supervision. The U.S. Merchant Marine may be called as an "auxiliary" to the military in wartime. Its officers are graduates of the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY, which has the same status as the other four Academies. By a 1988 court order, all merchant seamen who serve in wartime - and who incidentally had a higher casualty rate than the other military arms in World War II - achieve status as veterans.

Following the 2007 bank debacle the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 defined "systemically important" financial institutions, which would henceforth operate under supervision of several government agencies. The purpose was to save the commonweal from financial recklessness by banks, which were "too big to fail," and coincidentally to save the banks from themselves.

From China to Brazil, large and important companies routinely serve not only as profit-making capitalist enterprises but also as strategic assets or piggy banks for the state and individuals with political power. The resulting accusations that this produces a culture of "corruption" resemble those directed against the East India Company, and the proof of it sometime scares away investors in the U.S. who expect and require greater rule of law.

Nevertheless, some of the most important companies in the world, notably such Chinese giants as Alibaba (BABA), have operated from the beginning under supervision by the state while being at the same time highly competitive and profitable investment vehicles.

The U.S. also has a long history of international businesses entangled with government, particularly those dealing in strategic resources such as oil. An example is the CIA-sponsored coup in Iran run by Kermit Roosevelt in 1953 against duly elected President Mohammad Mossadegh who was in the process of nationalizing strategic and profitable American oil interests. In recent years, national oil companies have provided heavy competition for the Western oil majors.

Entanglement of the corporate quest for profits and the governmental pursuit of strategic interests has always existed and been accepted, sometimes reluctantly, by business management and owners. This suggests a fundamental question for technology and social media companies.

Are technology companies and especially social media companies in some important ways "systemically important"?

How Does This Apply To The Social Media Stocks?

If you listen to the public statements of founders and leaders of the major social media companies you hear a combination of three things: (1) a high-minded libertarianism, (2) an overweening belief in the benevolence of applied technology, and (3) an arrogance, which dismisses inputs from anyone outside top management - often a single individual - be they shareholders or government entities acting on behalf of the public interest.

I must admit that I myself would be a high-minded libertarian if I happened to live in an ideal world. We don't.

The founders of the British East India Company were low-minded libertarians - wealthy merchants and aristocrats who saw the opportunity for plunder and easy gain and bought the right to it for a pittance from the king. The interests of Britain may or may not have ever crossed their mind, but they operated ruthlessly in pursuit of their primary goals. It did not trouble them greatly if the policies of their distant agents resulted in wars between private armies, famine and starvation for millions of Indians (although Parliament expressed a negative view on this), or the opium trade.

The opium trade was one of the diabolically brilliant initiatives of Company agents in the field. The opium was produced by Company employees in northern India then delivered to consumers in China in clever avoidance of various national laws. The Company and government policy coincided and can be summed up in the politically incorrect statement of the Mafia don in The Godfather about the specific population to which drugs should be sold: "let them lose their souls."

Thus a minor modification of laissez faire capitalism: tea, spices, ambergris, and saltpeter (for gunpowder) were good for the home market. Opium was good for the Chinese.

So who is the opium seller in the social media area and what is the targeted market? The short answer as to the seller is Facebook (FB). The expanded answer includes Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and to a lesser degree Apple (AAPL).

Their targeted consumer is the home market: us.

Will their systemic impact eventually get the full attention of the body politic and compel its representatives to take action?

What The Recent Facebook Affair Has Set In Motion

Up to this point, the social media companies have succeeded in flying under the regulatory radar. The combination of high-minded rhetoric and invisible product has kept responsible observers from noticing important aspects of their impact. Most individuals with the intellectual influence or political authority to do anything about it are too old to "get" tech and its implications without a lot of catch-up effort. Sooner or later, this is likely to change. Thanks to Facebook that change may now be underway.

The story of the British East India Company places the coming change in historical context - a context of 500 years as seen from a high-orbit space station. The difference between "the Company" and the social media companies is the incredible speed of change in the modern world. Evolution from fascinating profitable adventure to corrupt, amoral destroyer can happen in ten or fifteen years instead of more than 200.

The immediate outcome of Facebook's particular problem is not yet clear. I have read persuasive arguments that it will blow over and Facebook will continue the march to higher profits, perhaps as an honorary member of the tobacco industry. Others argue equally plausibly that their basic business model cannot coexist with the required reforms.

Which is it? I'm well over 70, and can't venture a prediction on the short-to-intermediate term outcome.

Facebook may scrape by and continue to prosper, for now. As an investor, that does not reassure me. At present valuations all of the social media companies (excluding Apple, a special case, which continues to be treated as an ordinary profit-making enterprise) imply growing revenue and cash flow streams well into the future with significant cash disbursements happening fairly soon.

Their lives are likely to get a lot tougher before those out years arrive.

Facebook's problem is simply the first and most profound. It is run by a single individual whose main prior experience was a high order of skill in writing code. Its user base produces no revenue in itself and its users receive in return little of measurable value. Its true customers are advertisers who pay for the use of that user base in ways that were recently shown to be highly exploitative of their private identities. Its governance structure is the equivalent of political dictatorship. Its senior executives - Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg - appear to have few people of broader experience to turn to. They have handled the problem miserably.

It would be wrong to think that Facebook packages and sells individual identities. This is made very clear in the wonderfully funny book Chaos Monkeys by Antonio Garcia Martinez, a former Facebook insider. As Martinez explains, selling individual identities would be hard to do and without purpose anyway. What the model does is slice and dice user identities into groups defined via algorithms, which cause them to be targeted efficiently by advertisers. These advertisers and opinion makers then exploit their vulnerabilities and stupidities. Our vulnerabilities and stupidities.

It's not much different from the British East India Company model. The Company produced nothing itself, at least until the demand for more opium got it into the opium production business. It instead arbitraged goods between customers and producers. It had a tremendous edge in information drawn from all around the world. It had no scruples. It was perfectly comfortable dealing in opium, a terribly addictive and harmful product.

Its one prohibition was not selling that harmful product in its home market (although Robert Clive himself, then Baron Clive, probably died of an opium overdose taken to dull the pain of gallstones).

Facebook delivers the moral equivalent of opium in the home market while taking care not to appear to endorse amoral behavior. It took their exploitation by Russian sources and a sleazy political consulting firm to bring the general nature of their business model to public attention. The fact that Facebook is so far unregulated is astonishing. That will certainly change. If stiff regulation comes to pass it is hard to imagine how Facebook will generate revenue on the current scale.

The underlying but never stated principle of the high-minded libertarians who run social media companies is that they and their companies are above the law of mere nation states. Their model of the world is of an international community, which is benignly anarchic and held together by a general faith in technology. The interests of nation states exist as part of an outdated model. This unstated principle may soon be put to the test.

The social media companies taken as a whole amount to a monopoly. Oligopoly, you might say, but the slight differences of approach keep their competition from becoming a major problem. Once these basic facts are clearly understood, regulation of all social media giants is very likely to follow.

What does this imply for their future?

Alphabet

Alphabet operates on a model very similar to that of Facebook. A major difference is that it does in fact add value to its user - I myself use it as a tool every day. For that reason alone, it is probably a survivor. Its function in the world of advertising and promotion is less covert than that of Facebook, although its advertising clearly reflects a gathering of personal information, which is presented to marketers, as well as a prioritization of product presentation, which appears to be but is not neutral.

The founders of Alphabet were nerdy pseudo hippies who were mainly good at code writing but shared the high-minded libertarianism of their social media peers. The current management is broader than Facebook's and more attuned to the real world and determined to look into the future for ways to meet real needs of real customers. They have the same problem with finding good investment uses for gobs of cash. They will survive, but with their wings clipped.

Amazon

Amazon is the true New Model Business. It resembles the East India Company in almost every respect except the main one: it doesn't much bother with profits and free cash flow. Who needs profits? Check out the stock price. Like the Company it has historically taken advantage of its privileged information to conduct arbitrage between producers and consumers - except with paper thin margins.

Jeff Bezos appears to have deep conviction that his company is the business model of the future - possibly, in fact, the future organizing model of everything on the planet. What do details like profits and cash flows matter in that grandiose context?

One wonders if wealthy British merchants and aristocrats would have massively funded a joint stock enterprise on the premise that it would first conquer the world and then find a way to administer it, gouge enormous profits out of it, and then give some thought to providing dividends. The organizers of the venture would also reassure potential investors that it promised better lives for its users - all of whom it loved and who would love it back in turn. I can just imagine British aristocrats talking that idea through over a glass of port in the smoking rooms of their clubs.

Amazon's goal is to own a share of every aspect of the life of every human being, and all for purposes that are noble. Up to this point, they appear to have succeeded at this goal. Customers have benefited in terms of convenience and lower prices. Shareholders have done splendidly. It is hard to imagine that this will continue when Amazon can no longer operate with zero cost of capital and is forced to confront the need to monetize their overall business by increasing the margin of the arbitrage between producers and customers in order to return some actual cash to its investors.

The long view is everything to a company whose stock is as expensive as Amazon's. When it is eventually forced to justify that price with profits, Amazon will likely encounter flak from its customers. It will likely also become the target of the most massive anti-trust legislation and enforcement in the history of this republic.

As For Apple...

Apple's products generally add value to the lives of their customers, although their products come accompanied by the addictive qualities of electronic opium. I have to say that as a tennis pro working with young people for thirty years I have watched an alarming decline in ability to concentrate and interact directly with another human being who is standing physically in front of you.

If my students take texting breaks, I confiscate their gadgets. Sometimes I glance at their gadgets and notice the non-communication communications that they were absenting themselves from their actual lives to engage in.

Apple leads all social media companies in high mindedness, but also perhaps in the ability to not see consequences of their products. Tim Cook is adamant about his refusal to sell a sliced and diced version of you to advertisers. This is a nice scruple, but this high-minded libertarianism also extends to his refusal to cooperate with governmental entities responsible for national security.

Will Tim Cook at some point be called upon to cough up user data in the immediate and pressing national interest? Very likely. Apple is probably one major terrorist event away from being asked to cooperate or suffer draconic regulatory consequences.

Conclusion

The social media companies discussed in this article are all systemically important companies, whether they like it or not. Taken together, they are the British East India Company of this era. This fact is not generally recognized at present, but exposure of the manipulation of Facebook by Russian propagandists and the Cambridge Analytica consulting firm is likely to open the floodgates. Facebook's problem is the visible tip of an enormous iceberg.

Legislation involving government supervision seems a likely outcome. They may well eventually come to resemble utilities, railroads, or the Merchant Marine. The question is whether the social media business model will survive and continue to be as profitable after the current problem begins to be understood and addressed.

High stock prices have so far made shareholders willing to wait for cash returns (again excepting Apple), but high P/Es come with a problem. Much of the actual cash return expected by shareholders lies far in the future. A crisis involving their basic business model will call into question those expected returns. The current break in the prices of social media stocks may prove to be a blip, but it may also reflect recognition of (1) the diminished value of future dividends or cash flows if higher future rates generate a higher discount factor and (2) growing concerns about the longer term persistence of the current business model.

I don't own any of these stocks except Apple, indirectly as an important holding of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). I don't anticipate buying any of them anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.