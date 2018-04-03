Earnings From Lennar Keys Stability For The Housing Market

Lennar reports quarterly results pre-market Wednesday after setting its 2018 low on Monday, below its 200-day simple moving average.

The housing market has been struggling as home prices have risen and as new and existing home sales have stalled.

Homebuilders DR Horton, KB Home, Lennar and Toll Brothers are in bear market territory, suggesting that the housing market is not vibrant.

In mid-March I focused on homebuilder confidence and single-family housing starts. Today my focus is on home prices, existing and new home sales and earnings from Lennar, a benchmark homebuilder stock.

On March 21 the National Association of Realtors reported that existing home sales came in at 5.54 million units in February, stuck around the 5.5 million thresholds. Back in 2005, existing home dales peaked at 7.26 million units.

On March 23 the Census Bureau reported that New Home Sales declined 0.6% in February to 618,000 less than 50% of the July 2005 peak as shown in this chart.

On March 27 we learned that the January Core Logic S&P

Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price rose by 6.4% year over year in January. Since the end of 2012 home prices are up by an inflation-adjusted annual rate of 4.7%, well above the rate of inflation.

The 20-City Composite fell by 35.1% from its July 2006 high to its March 2012 low. Since then it’s up 53% and just 0.7% from the old high. In my opinion the house price bubble has reinflated.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar reports quarterly earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 4. The stock has a reasonable P/E ratio of 17.23 and analysts expect the homebuilder to earn between 82 and 85 cents a share. Most say that Lennar is seeing strong demand for homes in a favorable job market in a strong market. The data I have shown does not support a vibrant earnings report. A more realistic assessment is that homebuilders are under margin pressures given shortages of labor, the rising cost of lumber and difficulty in finding suitable land.

Lennar closed Monday at $56.83 down 10.1% year to date and in bear market territory 21.1% below its Jan. 18 high of $72.07. The stock is back below its July 2005 high of $67.68. Lennar traded to its 2018 low of $55.87 on Monday staying above my second quarter value level of $55.77.

The Daily Chart For Lennar

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Lennar has been above a ‘golden cross’ since March 1, 2017 when the stock closed at $49.16. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average and indicates that higher prices lie ahead.

Weakness held the 200-day simple moving average on Sept. 25 when the average was $49.16. These trades tracked the stock to my annual risky level of $70.88 (the upper horizontal line) which was exceeded at the Jan. 18 all-time high of $72.07, providing an opportunity to reduce holdings.

The stock has been below its 50-day simple moving average since Jan. 31 and the 200-day simple moving average of $57.12 was violated to the downside on Monday, but weakness held above my quarterly value level of $55.77, the lowest horizontal line on the chart.

The Weekly Chart For Lennar

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Lennar has a negative but oversold weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $59.24, and above its 200-week simple moving average of $47.99, considered the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Jan. 6, 2017 when the average was $42.42. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 18.29 this week down from 21.16 on March 29 falling below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $55.77. I show weekly and semiannual pivots of $57.98 and $60.09, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $60.09.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.