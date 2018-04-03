Millennial Generation Is Largely Untapped By T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price is well managed, and very profitable as a financial stock, whose 32 year dividend streak has survived even the financial crisis a decade ago.

Despite time being an investor's greatest weapon in the journey of wealth creation, most young people don't invest as much as they should. Statistics show that a shocking number of Millennials do not have an ample amount of assets in the stock market as the Millennial demographic enters its prime earning years. As Millennials eventually enter "catch up mode" with their retirement savings, companies such as T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) stand to benefit. We will review the investment outlook for T. Rowe Price, and examine whether shares are a smart buy at just over $100 per share.

Strong Business Model

T. Rowe Price creates, manages, and sells investment products to an assortment of clients, ranging from institutions to individual investors.

Source: T.Rowe Price Group, Inc.

The products range in function, to fill an assortment of investing needs. Most common, you may recognize T.Rowe Price's wide range of mutual fund offerings. Hybrid products have also become popular such as retirement date funds. For example, investing in a "2050 fund" would simplify retirement investing for a client. The fund would be made up of a blend of equities and bonds, adjusting itself for risk as the year 2050 approaches (fund would become more conservative over time).

T. Rowe Price then manages these mutual funds and other products. In exchange they take a "cut" of the AUM that typically equates to a couple of percentage points. T. Rowe Price also offers advisory services and wealth management services where it generates profits off of service fees, transaction commissions, etc.

TROW Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

This model has driven revenues consistently higher for T. Rowe Price over the years. The main indicator of T. Rowe Price's business success - defined by revenue, earnings, etc. will center around how much AUM (Assets Under Management) that T. Rowe Price possesses. AUM is the variable that drives T. Rowe Price, and can be moved in either direction by two main factors. The first being organic movement in the amount of money that clients invest into T. Rowe Price products. The other is the total movement of AUM value driven by movements in the stock market. If the stock market goes up (for example) 20%, the AUM of T. Rowe Price will move higher as a result because many products that T. Rowe Price sells are made up of equities.

The majority of AUM growth is driven by the appreciation of equities versus net inflows of cash (new money added to AUM), so the business is quite sensitive to stock market fluctuations. You see a sizable dip in revenues and earnings during the dot-com bubble crash, and financial crisis because not only are AUM decreasing, but clients are withdrawing funds as human psychology brings people to "panic sell." Less people investing equates to fewer service revenues, etc.

Source: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

When you have people putting their financial future into your products, you need to have a strong record of performance. Not only for the emotional and financial security, but also to justify the "cut" that you are taking for your services. T. Rowe Price has a strong performance track record that has given it a high retention rate among its client base. Wealth management is ultimately a performance based business. It is significant that T. Rowe Price has built a reputation for strong performance. This is a competitive advantage against other firms.

Dividend Royalty

With 32 years of consecutively increasing dividend payments, T. Rowe Price is a "dividend champion." This is impressive, because there are a lot of dividend paying companies in the financial sector that have had to freeze, or cut the dividend during times of financial chaos. This just speaks to the stability and manner the company is run with, despite its place in the financial sector.

For example, T. Rowe Price doesn't have any debt. So unlike most companies, it possesses full use of its operating cash flows. This is part of the reason why T. Rowe Price has managed such an impressive dividend streak. The dividend itself has grown at a 10.9% CAGR over the past five years.

TROW Payout Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

Meanwhile, the dividend has easily remained a minor portion of overall earnings. The dividend still consumes less than 40% of earnings. T. Rowe Price's most recent dividend raise was a massive 22.8% increase. This is a nod to the recently passed tax reform that will see T. Rowe Price's effective tax rate fall from 36.9% to a range of 24-27%.

Millennial Fueled Growth

Source: Pew Research

A few years ago, the Millennial demographic overtook Generation X as the largest demographic currently in the active workforce. Millennials are also the largest generation in U.S. history with a projected population of more than 92 million.

Source: Time.com

The size and location on the age curve makes Millennials a very prominent group in the labor force as they come of age in their earning careers. Despite this massive presence, Millennials in general, are very much behind the curve investing wise. With a large problem being student loan debt, many Millennials don't have any funds invested for retirement, or otherwise.

As the generation continues to mature and more Millennials begin to gain traction in their financial lives, they should become more active with their investments. This will be a tailwind for T. Rowe Price and similar companies.

Source: USA Today

Most Millennials are either intimidated by the stock market, or don't understand it enough to feel comfortable around it. As Millennials age and realize how far behind their nest eggs are falling, more Millennials will turn to investing to grow their wealth. This lack of willingness to invest on their own behalf will push money towards services and mutual funds offered by companies such as T. Rowe Price.

Are Shares a Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price have been on a tear over the past year. With a wide range of 52 week highs/lows, shares are well above their 52 week low of $67, despite the recent market pullback.

TROW data by YCharts

But does this mean you should jump on shares? T. Rowe Price finished the year with earnings of $5.43 per share. This places shares at 19X TTM earnings, a shade under its decade average of 20X earnings. Its current dividend yield of 2.59% is a notch higher than its historical average of 2.1% (although this is partly because the recent dividend hike was so large).

Despite the massive ride up in share price this year, the stock is still reasonably priced. The truth is though, I would consider shares past the point of being a good deal. Shares are more along the lines of "fair value" right now. The stock is still discounted to the market as the S&P 500 is currently trading at 24x earnings.

Analysts are quite optimistic, with analyst estimates looking for 15% earnings CAGR over the next five years. I would prefer to be a little more conservative. If you assume actual earnings growth of 10%, the dividend will get you to total returns of 12-13% per annum moving forward.

While this would seem optimistic, T. Rowe Price has actually been minting millionaires with total returns of more than 16% for more than two decades. To think that T. Rowe Price can sustain growth in this ballpark isn't a stretch by any means. The risk with T. Rowe Price would center around a hypothetical collapse in the stock market. This would potentially do a lot of damage to T. Rowe Price's AUM (and thus its earnings) and is something to keep in mind as we are in a very "long in the tooth" bull market. Still, if you have an eye for the very long term you should do well. Stocks may crash or stagnate for a while, but over the long term stocks always go up - and thus will T. Rowe Price's AUM and earnings power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.