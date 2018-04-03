Express Scripts: Is There Any Logic Behind The Sell-Off?

There are a few explanations for this situation, but none makes sense.

With Cigna (CI) trading for $165 and Express Scripts (ESRX) standing at $67, Cigna has lost 15% compared to 3/6/18, before it announced the Express Scripts takeover, while ESRX has lost about 20% compared to its post-announcement highs. It actually is cheaper now than it was before the announcement.

This is in stark contrast to the implied market view on the CVS (CVS)-Aetna (AET) deal that emerged following the 2/1/18 DOJ request for additional information on the proposed merger which delayed the process and made it a bit less likely to succeed: Both AET and CVS lost substantial value. The market evidently considers this merger to be extremely beneficial for both parties.

In the CI-ESRX case, however, the market seems to contradict itself.

Either the merger happens and ESRX shareholders get the money - meaning ESRX should trade higher - and (maybe) CI deserves to trade lower - or the merger doesn't happen and CI should trade where it traded before the announcement. You can't have both.

Anyway, there are two explanations circulating for the market's strange behavior:

1) CI shareholders might not approve the deal.

While this could explain why ESRX is down, it can't explain why CI is down, unless we consider the 15% loss as accounting for the risk that the deal succeeds - which would imply that, if it really succeeded, the stock would go down a lot more.

If this explanation was correct, we should assume a lot of shorts would attack CI - actually not. While it has grown recently, the short ratio is still a tiny 0.8%. This doesn't look like the market is speculating on anything big happening.

But why would shareholders refuse to approve the deal? I have compared the major shareholders of CI to ESRX's shareholder base and found an almost total overlap. Here are Cigna's top 25:

Fund CI shares held ESRX shares held T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC 17,756,569 2,198,251 VANGUARD GROUP INC 17,289,066 39,098,977 BLACKROCK INC. (NYSE:BLK) 17,155,180 35,570,610 DODGE & COX 10,734,593 34,767,794 STATE STREET CORP. (NYSE:STT) 10,402,243 24,955,585 FMR LLC 9,085,650 1,257,530 WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP 8,126,136 105,609 JPMORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (NYSE:JPM) 5,319,944 1,273,964 MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY 3,821,348 6,801,645 TIAA CREF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC 3,544,712 3,165,637 NORTHERN TRUST CORP. (NASDAQ:NTRS) 3,117,910 10,376,228 SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC 3,015,393 0 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC. (NYSE:AMP) 2,998,839 5,913,373 BOSTON PARTNERS 2,700,528 395,065 GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC 2,619,078 0 ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. (NYSE:AB) 2,487,869 999,112 NORGES BANK 2,458,742 5,957,949 GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC 2,419,889 6,608,383 AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 2,360,436 4,158,748 Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) 2,270,168 8,287,905 MORGAN STANLEY (NYSE:MS) 2,027,784 3,813,061 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. (NYSE:GS) 1,982,067 4,557,629 BARROW, HANLEY, MEWHINNEY, & STRAUSS LLC 1,942,695 17,095,646 SWEDBANK (OTCPK:SWDBY) 1,936,346 1,487,352 WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (NYSE:WFC) 1,842,467 2,313,580 Total overlapping interest 133,781,181 221,159,633 % of total s/o holding stock of the other company 53% 38%

(Source: whalewisdom.com)

Why would an ESRX shareholder vote down a CI proposal to acquire his ESRX shares at a premium for (roughly) half cash and half CI shares? He would get $48.75 in cash for every ESRX share + another CI share for each ~4 ESRX shares. Considering that probably many of ESRX's shareholders were actually speculating on a takeover, I think it is almost certain that these investors will vote in favor of the takeover and CI (knowing about the overlap) has likely already asked them if they liked the deal. Finally, CI said that it expects the deal to be accretive to earnings from year one.

On the other hand, it must be said that the list represents the situation as of 12/31 and that since the announcement of the takeover, ~40% of CI shares outstanding have changed hands. Yet, considering that there is certainly lots of short-term trading and that the list represents major and mostly long-term holders of both stocks, it is very unlikely that the 53% overlap has gone far below 40%. And these are only the 25 major CI shareholders. Given the almost total overlap, even after some sales, I guess there is still far more than 50% overlap as of today.

2) Regulatory risks.

Given that UnitedHealth (UNH) already owns a PBM (Optum) and has recently received an applause from FDA commissioner Gottlieb and Alex Azar for its new rebate policies, I think the regulatory environment is quite friendly. Especially since those new policies probably wouldn't have materialized without UNH having its own in-house PBM.

Moreover, a CVS-AET tie-up or a CI-ESRX merger would not create any kind of new entity that has never existed before. An excellent competitor already exists in UNH.

Finally, if the regulatory environment was as hostile as implied by the ESRX sell-off, Walmart (WMT) would probably not try to take over Humana (HUM):

"CVS and Aetna are proposing to use pharmacy clinics to provide coordinated, personalized medical care for members with chronic conditions at a lower cost, by leveraging prescription and medical data. Yet some analysts say a Walmart-Humana combination has the potential to be even more transformative. Humana already has its own pharmacy benefits unit, and has launched nearly 200 standalone clinics to help manage chronic conditions for its Medicare members. Walmart has pharmacies in most of its 4700 stores and Sam Club brands, and in-store clinics in Georgia, South Carolina and Texas. An expanded partnership or merger with Humana catering to Medicare patients could help the retailer become a major provider of primary care."

Evidently, the industry is trying to create an integrated care model with a few large players that combine pharmacies, clinics, insurance, and PBMs. Certainly, this model is also an answer to the perceived "Amazon (AMZN) threat" - which is especially confirmed by WMT's apparent move. If WMT left this large market to AMZN, it would give an enormous competitive advantage to the online retailer. In contrast, by combining online and offline capabilities with an insurer and a PBM, the healthcare industry is basically making it a lot tougher for AMZN to disrupt its business.

Considering how "friendly" the president is treating AMZN, I guess he would not stand in the way of any attempt to make business a bit tougher for Mr. Bezos.

So, what about shorts? CI has seen a recent 57% spike in short interest, however, total short interest still stands at a tiny 0.8% of its total float, so it is hard to argue that shorts are driving the bus. On the other hand, ESRX has seen a sharp 21% decrease in its short interest, which is now down to 3.41% of its float (source: shortsqueeze.com). Evidently, the takeover news has squeezed shorts a bit. Overall, these figures are modest.

There are very few investors speculating on CI selling off further and few investors believe the merger won't be approved, which would be bad for ESRX. So, despite all the chatter, a merger is still seen as the most likely outcome.

But what if CI sells off a bit after shareholder approval? Assuming another ~10% haircut, it could go to $150, thus reducing the total consideration for ESRX shareholders to $85 (assuming CI won't recover anytime soon). This still represents a return of over 26% compared to today's low of $67.

Overall, the risk-adjusted picture could be the following (with ESRX at $67):

Probability Scenario ESRX is worth Return Risk-adj. return 20% No merger $50 -25% -5% 70% Merger, no further CI sell-off $89 +33% +23.1% 10% Merger, CI goes to $150 $85 +23% +2.3% TOTAL +20.4%

The "no merger" probability would need to go north of 40% to make an ESRX investment unattractive at this point, but I believe this to be unrealistic, given where the whole sector is headed, the WMT-HUM news and my findings regarding short interest and overlapping shareholder bases.

In addition, the assumption of ESRX being worth only $50 as a standalone business is probably a tad bearish. Even before the CI proposal, there had been the expectation that some other player might buy ESRX, maybe even AMZN itself.

CI expects the deal to close by year end, so even factoring in a small delay, the expected risk-adjusted 20.4% would be an excellent annual return.

Therefore, I have just initiated a position in ESRX for $67.

What I like about this idea is that it is almost totally uncorrelated to the general market environment. If the S&P 500 tanks over the next few months, the chances for an ESRX takeover don't diminish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.