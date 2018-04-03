Omeros:  OMS-721 And HST-TMA's, What Does It All Mean?

I’ve written recently on Omeros and their development of Complement targeted medicines for the treatment of several disease states that implicate Complement immunity. For those that haven’t read the article, it’s worth a quick read to catch up on the company and some of the basic science behind the Complement system of immunity (Link to my prior article). This will be a more technical article, but I felt the subject material merited the extra detail. I’ve included references for cited studies and in this bibliography are some great review articles that offer additional background.

The last few weeks for a long in this stock have been enough to send most sane people to their physicians for anti-anxiety meds. A quick background. Omidria, Omeros’s only marketed product, was selling well and growing quarter over quarter. Through most of the fall, the stock had fallen into a comfortable trading range giving it a market capitalization of approximately $1 billion. Even late in December, most holders of the stock were enjoying a fairly stable stock price. On January 1, 2018, however, Medicare CMS Pass-through reimbursement for Omidria ended. Even though the expiration of reimbursement was expected and although no formal guidance was given by the company on what happened to Omidria sales, post-January 1, doubt crept into the stock and it fell in value. Then a couple of pessimistic pieces by Four World (Four World Capital) were released in February casting doubt on the liquidity of the company and the stock tanked, hitting levels less than half of the December valuation; levels not seen since October of 2016.

However, it now appears that the path forward for the company’s sole marketed drug, Omidria, may have been illuminated. The Omnibus spending bill which was signed into law by Trump last Friday includes a provision for the extension of CMS pass-through reimbursement for an additional two years. The bottom line is that this valuable extension will likely create a bridge needed for most of their funding until their most promising pipeline candidate, OMS-721, achieves FDA approval and begins generating revenue. Despite this recent clarity, the stock continues to be punished which has extended a buying opportunity for Omeros.

OMS-721 is a MASP-2 monoclonal-antibody inhibitor with blockbuster potential

OMS-721 is being actively pursued for three indications, aHUS, IgA Nephropathy, and Hemopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Thrombotic Microangiopathies (HST-TMA). OMS-721 is a monoclonal antibody for MASP-2, a serine protease (protein cutter) that with Mannose Binding Lectin (MBL), associates with cell surface proteins known to “look like” bacterial signatures or Pathogen Associated Molecular Proteins (PAMP’s). MBL-associated and activated MASP-2 mediates Complement activation via the Lectin pathway.

Complement targeted medicine is a relatively open field. Soliris (eculizumab), currently marketed by Alexion, is the only approved therapy for aHUS. Its exclusivity in this space allowed it to generate approximately $3 billion in revenue in 2017. Eculizumab works by shutting down the Complement immune response via Complement protein C5. Because C5 inhibition is indiscriminate and downregulates all three pathways of Complement immunity (Classical, Alternative and Lectin pathways), it therefore renders patients more susceptible to bacterial infections. This is because the Classical pathway of immunity is needed for a proper immune response to bacterial challenge, especially with certain types of bacteria. In summary, the only approved therapy for aHUS is not ideal, and there are no approved therapies for IgAN or HST-TMA’s.

Omeros has been developing OMS-721 in the clinic since 2014 and I was drawn to the company and this drug by an ex-vivo study that (in my opinion) de-risked the drug in terms of efficacy for aHUS. However, for Omeros, the path of least resistance to approval is through the other two indications, for which no approved therapeutic exists. As I’ve studied the company and this drug, I’ve likened OMS-721 development to a horse race for multiple indications in which Omeros owns all the horses.

HST-TMA: The first OMS-721 horse to cross the finish line?

On their 2017 third quarter conference call in November of 2017, management laid out the three primary pathways to approval for OMS-721. Although Breakthrough Therapy Designation had already been awarded for IgAN, it was hinted that the HST-TMA indication might actually be the first to cross the finish line. So, I thought with all of the Omidria stuff settled for now (right?), it might be good to take some time and get to know this indication a little better. To the extent currently known, this article will try to answer the following questions:

What does this patient population look like?

How do HST-TMA’s originate?

What is the frequency and outlook for patients that do develop TMA’s?

What is currently known about the cellular and molecular causes of TMA’s?

I’d then like to ask a bigger question, assuming that OMS-721 is successful in HST-TMA’s, where else could Omeros take OMS-721. Could OMS-721 evolve a larger role in post-transplant medicine?

Who are Hemopoietic Stem Cell Transplant recipients?

To understand how HST-TMA’s originate, it’s first necessary to think about the totality of the patient’s background.

Physiologically speaking, a stem cell transplant patient is a hot mess. It’s important to understand that we begin with a sick patient that has probably been through multiple rounds of chemo and/or radiation. Therefore, this is a patient whose healthy tissues have already been challenged. Then, prior to HST, there is a conditioning process that prepares the body for the transplant. This conditioning ranges from fully myeloablative to reduced intensity myeloablation to non-myeloablative. Myeloablation, defined, is the killing of the bone marrow which results in decreased blood cells (suppression is the nicer term). You may ask yourself, if the purpose of the transplant is to eliminate a blood cancer and start over, why would you ever have a transplant that is less than fully myeloablative? Conditioning regimens that are less myeloablative rely on the stem cell graft to kill the remaining cancer with donor T cells (1). An elegant figure that outlines the various conditioning protocols and their relative intensities can be found here (Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation-50 Years of Evolution and Future Perspectives).

Approximately 20,000 patients benefit from HST annually in the US (50,000 worldwide) at about 200 locations domestically. Stem cell transplants can be Autologous (where the patient is the donor) or Allogeneic (a graft from a healthy and compatible donor). Approximately 42% of all HST’s are allogenic (2) and one of the biggest advances improving the outcome of allogenic transplants has been the introduction of Peripheral Blood Progenitor Cells (PBPCs) as the source. The following overall percentages break down the background of patients who undergo either form of HST:

Autologous:

33% Multiple Myeloma

18% non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

6% Hodgkin Lymphoma

2% Leukemia

Some less common indications include M.S., Crohns Disease, Sarcoma, Germinal Tumors, & Neuroblastoma

Allogeneic:

16% Acute Myeloid Leukemia

6% Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

6% Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Some less common indications include Aplastic Anemia, Thalassemia, & Severe Combined Immunodeficiency

The patients relying on HST is an evolving landscape. As more effective, targeted medicines have been developed for various cancers the reliance on HST has decreased and some cancers (like Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, for example) for which HST was the upfront standard of care now rely on HST when disease progresses and there is no other option. Nevertheless, HST is still an important part of the cancer toolbox and will be for decades to come (3). Only the more common indications are mentioned above. Counting all of the less common conditions and non-malignancies for which HST is a currently used tool would be a vast list of diseases (4). You can view a registry of every condition and the US exact numbers carried out from 2010 to 2014 at this link (HST Data 2010-2014)

Once the conditioning protocol has been followed, and the transplant has been completed, a post-transplant drug regimen is followed to ensure that the graft is accepted and does not attack the host (Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD)). Calcineurin inhibitors (CNI’s) like Cyclosporin A or Tacrolimus are used to prevent GvHD, by inhibiting Calcineurin in T-cells and their subsequent immune response. GvHD is a common complication, it occurs within the first 100 days after transplant and prevention trumps treatment in terms of patient outcome. In an immunosuppressed patient, infections are also a big concern, especially early post-transplant as the immune system is regrowing. Therefore, part of the post-transplant regimen is a variety of prophylaxis. Recently added to the repertoire is Letermovir (Prevymis) as an antiviral for CMV-seropositive recipients of HST’s. Anti-bacterial, anti-fungal drugs are critical during this time. A post-transplant patient may also receive blood and platelet transfusions as well as colony-stimulating factors to speed up the recovery of myeloid cells.

One of the major hazards associated with HST continues to be the high rate of mortality which varies depending on the context of the patient. Remember, we’re talking about many different disease states so overall mortality runs from about 9% to 90% depending on the background. But patients who survive for two years have favorable long-term survival and for this population things get a little more predictable. In one study the ten-year survival for patients that make it past the two-year mark was 69% (remember, many of these patients are older so that’s pretty good) (5). For patients who do not survive to the two-year mark, disease relapse accounts for 41% of deaths. As for the other 59%, we could refer to these as being due to the unintended consequences of HST. Organ failures and other secondary cancers are valid culprits of mortality in this setting, and two big ones that occur frequently are GvHD and infections.

Another post-transplant killer is Thrombotic Microangiopathy

From one study, HST-TMA’s occur in 8.2% of patients, post-transplantation with median mortality of 75% within 3 months (6). So, for the patients that acquire HST-TMA’s, this is a serious condition with a poor prognosis. Technically speaking, HST-TMA’s occur in the context endothelial injury causing hemolytic anemia in small blood vessels, platelet destruction, and thrombosis and fibrin deposition in the microcirculation. The kidney is especially prone to injury here because of the delicate endothelium critical for proper function, and you typically see changes in various renal markers early in HST-TMA’s. My previous article on IgAN gives some additional background on this as the mechanism of kidney damage is similar in HST-TMA, although the underlying cause is obviously different.

Classical presentation of HST-TMA the is acute onset of anemia and thrombocytopenia w/RBC fragmentation in a blood smear. Secondary confirmation is obtained with elevated LDH, acute renal dysfunction. About half of these patients also experience some neurologic deficits, mostly confusion and seizures. There had been some disagreement on the consensus of what defined HST-TMA, but the Bone Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network (BMT CTN) Toxicity Committee Consensus Definition for HST-TMA is now as follows although some practitioners exclude the renal/neurological criteria from their assessment (10,18) :

RBC Fragmentation and >2 schistocytes per high-power field on peripheral smear

Concurrent increased serum LDH above normal

Concurrent renal and/or neurologic dysfunction without other explanations

Negative direct and indirect Coombs rest results (to rule out antibody-mediated destruction of RBCs)

Like GvHD, TMA usually occurs within 100 days of stem cell infusion, with a median of 44 days (range 13-319 days) (7). HST-TMA occurs more frequently in women and is also more common with unrelated or HLA-mismatched donor grafts. GvHD, previous infections, and use of Calcineurin inhibitors (CNI’s) (especially Cyclosporine A) (8) are also risk factors. The post-transplant immunosuppressive regimen, while important for preventing GvHD, is a big risk factor in TMA’s and discontinuation of Calcineurin inhibitors (or “conservative therapy”) is currently the best available option for TMA’s post-transplant (9).

Another factor in the etiology of HST-TMA’s is the management of immunosuppressive drugs post-transplant. The near universal use of CNI’s like cyclosporine or tacrolimus reduces the risk of GVHD. But maintaining these drugs at the desired levels can be a dynamic process that varies from patient to patient. For example, certain genetic factors such as Cytochrome P450 polymorphisms can have an effect on the serum concentration of CNI’s. Differences in renal function can impact tacrolimus serum concentration. Drug-Drug interactions can also impact serum concentrations for immunosuppressives. Finally, patient compliance is another factor that can obviously impact drug levels. In one study, only 51% of patients demonstrated drug concentrations that fell in the target zone for cyclosporine (100 to 400 ng/ml) and tacrolimus (5-25 ng/ml) (11).

Summarizing all of this is difficult, but the context of the post-transplant patient could be summed up as one of severe endothelial insult. Here are the potential triggers:

The underlying condition

Chemo/radiation

Conditioning for HST (from myelosuppressive to myeloablative)

The HST itself (HLA-mismatch)

Post-transplant immunosuppressive regimen

Other post-transplant drugs

Bacterial/fungal/viral infection and subsequent immune sensitization

Other factors, genetic predispositions

And so, for the medical research community it has been a challenge developing a solid thesis on which of these factors can be said to be definitively causal in HST-TMA’s. A sizable body of literature points the finger at Calcineurin inhibitors, for example. But there is also a sizable body of literature that looks at circulating endothelial cells (CEC’s) as a good correlating factor in states of endothelial damage. And with HST’s, CEC’s spike after the pre-conditioning protocol (12,13). Several lines of evidence suggest that CEC’s are not just a marker of endothelial damage, but may be pro-inflammatory as well (14). Damaged cells like CEC’s release various cell factors like TGF-beta and can stimulate inflammation and the development of myofibroblasts. Parsing out associated factors versus causal factors can be tricky stuff.

On a molecular level, Complement immunity has been implicated in HST-TMA’s. C5b-9 levels (recall C5b-9 represents the terminal complement cascade or the “Membrane Attack Complex”) are high in HST-TMA’s and some anecdotal treatments with Eculizumab have proven efficacious in improving platelet levels and restoring renal function (15). Some of the most fascinating research in this field has been reported in the last few years and investors interested in Omeros and OMS-721 should feel their ears perk up when I mention that it involves the Mannose Binding Lectin Pathway of Complement immunity which is directly blocked by MASP-2 inhibition.

The Central role of the Lectin Pathway in Hemopoietic Stem Cell mobilization and the host response

There is some very interesting recent research going on around the role of Mannose Binding Lectin and the Lectin pathway of immunity that is very relevant to HST.

Let me step back a moment though and say that when science has discovered molecular “truths” about certain modulators of cellular signaling, it is so easy to simplify the identity of the players, to typecast them if you will and assume that their discovered role is their only role. Molecular physiology, however, is anything but simple. My own experience is that whenever you see something as a straight line (i.e. A activates B, B activates C, C inhibits D, and so on…), it’s almost never that simple. Cell signaling doesn’t run in straight lines, but rather networks that interact, talk to each other, compensate for one another in different situations. And it is often the case that when we identify a purpose for a particular protein, that we must not assume that this is necessarily the only purpose.

Mannose Binding Lectin (MBL) has been a known component of innate immunity for decades, but poorly understood historically in terms of precise roles and mechanisms. Recall that MBL was first characterized in its role in identifying bacterial to eliminate, binding to glycoproteins on the external surfaces of cells that “don’t look right”. As MBL binds a target, it activates MASP-2 which then activates the Lectin pathway that leads to the potential destruction of a cell through the eventual activation of the C5b-9 membrane attack complex. A recent study has determined that MBL-MASP is critical for the “effusion” of Hematopoietic Stem/Progenator cells (HSPCs) from bone marrow. For lack of a better explanation, the activation of Complement via the Lectin pathway is used to “punch a hole” out of the bone marrow niche and gain access to the bloodstream (19). Obviously, this particular evolved utility for MBL-MASP has nothing to do with bacterial clearing and so this is a newly discovered use for a protein that had been classically thought to just mediate an immune response. Poor mobilizers for Autologous HST, in fact, may turn out to be individuals with MBL deficiencies, more studies are needed.

Even more fascinating, is that for the transplant recipient, the Lectin pathway appears to represent a critical part of the pathophysiology of GvHD and HST-TMA’s

In a 2015 paper that was highlighted in Nature, a key study revealed that HST patients who are MBL deficient are no more infection prone than MBL-carrying patients. The huge finding, however, was that although the infection risk was not significantly higher, MBL deficiency resulted in a marked decrease in GvHD (16). In fact, in the MBL deficient patients, only 2 of 12 developed mild acute GvHD vs. 46 out of 76 of the patients with normal MBL developing mild to severe GvHD! This study is one of several in recent years suggesting a substantial role for MBL-MASP Complement activation in GvHD.

Endothelial injury occurs in several ways prior to and after HST. In recent studies of HST-TMA, the most important risk factor for developing TMA post-transplant was Grade 3-4 GvHD (17). Other risk factors include the use of Calcineurin inhibitors, especially Cyclosporine A. It has been well known for over 20 years that Calcineurin inhibitors are nephrotoxic. It appears that Cyclosporine use may upregulate Complement signaling, possibly through the Lectin or Alternative pathways (or both), through endothelial cell release of complement-activating microparticles (20). It has also been shown that in kidney epithelial cell lines that Calcineurin inhibitors also up-regulate MAPK1 & 2 which amongst other targets downregulates complement regulatory proteins, DAF(CD55) and MCP(CD46). This would allow Complement activation to proceed without inhibition at the level of C3 Convertase (21). I don’t think that you could take the totality of all of the research in this area and point at Lectin and Alternative pathway signaling as the sole mediator of nephrotoxicity and platelet damage. But I think you could comfortably say the following:

GvHD and HST-TMA are both manifestations of overactive Complement immunity

While Complement immunity may not represent the only pathway to damage in terms of hemolysis and nephrotoxicity, it represents important mediators of damage that have been overlooked for their clinical utility

Clearly, a lot has been learned in the last 6 years in terms of Complement’s role in all of this. But despite the discoveries made so far, there is still a great deal to learn in this area. For example, there also appears to be some evidence that Complement activation may hold an important function in the grafting process (22). Determining the proper clinical context to introduce Complement blockade, either through MASP-2 inhibition with OMS-721 or with Omeros’s soon to be introduced inhibitor of MASP-3 (OMS-906) will be critical in maximizing patient benefit.

Cyclosporine A was discovered from fungus back in the early 80’s. If OMS-721 was a small molecule and had been discovered similarly, I can’t help but imagine that some protocol would be nearly ubiquitous utilizing it to mute the Complement immune response in the same way the Cyclosporine is still used today. Despite all of its imperfections, Cyclosporine is still the most highly utilized immunosuppressant in the clinic today worldwide.

All of this leads us to what is currently known by the public about OMS-721 in HST-TMA’s.

To date, Omeros has so far reported 19 HST-TMA patients that have been treated with OMS-721. In January, the company updated the survival information for OMS-721 treated patients with a median of 347 days vs. a historical control value of 21 days. While the selection of 21 days as the appropriately paired control value is certainly subject to investigator bias, the survival numbers are fantastic.

It’s also worth getting in the weeds a little bit with the treatment parameters. Patients are eligible to receive study drug only in a sub-population of TMA patients who have a poor prognosis. Specifically, once a patient is classified as having TMA, the immunosuppression regimen is changed first (elimination of Calcineurin inhibitors), then if the TMA is persistent after two weeks, only then is the patient able to receive the study drug. The studies that I have reviewed talk about survival numbers from HST-TMA in general, and are not reflective of persistent TMA two weeks after CNI withdraw. So, 21 days may, in fact, be a good number. But forget about the numbers for a moment, and reflect upon the following. The overall mortality for patients in this state should have been close to 75%. Of the 19 patients treated, 4 died. One died from disease progression (remember 41% of patients die from cancer relapse post-HST), two died from neutropenic sepsis (complications from the HST) and one possibly due to study drug, but realistically died because it was too late for effective treatment to occur. The other obvious point here is that the other 15 patients are still alive. 79% survival in this population is beyond good, it’s amazing.

A treatment protocol immediately following TMA diagnosis (instead of waiting two weeks) would likely be even more curative. Better yet, incorporating OMS-721 into the post-transplant regimen would probably also be of value in terms of preventing GvHD. It would also expand the market for the drug logarithmically. If I were Omeros, a phase 3 trial for GvHD would be one of my next targets after the approvals for IgAN and HST-TMA were knocked down. The GvHD data in MBL deficient patients are too compelling not to chase this. Incidentally, a trial for GvHD would not need to be limited to HST, it could be for other transplant procedures as well, especially kidney. I thought it was telling in their January press release that in addition to giving background on HST-TMA, they also gave background on GvHD. Hinting maybe? Time will tell.

In their Jan 22 press release regarding obtaining Orphan Drug Designation from the EMA for IgAN, they indicated they would be applying for Break Through Therapy designation for OMS-721 for HST-TMA’s in the “next few weeks”. During their 4th quarter earnings call, they mentioned that it had been applied for. I’m estimating that the application went in during the second half of February and we can expect to hear about it during April. If BTD is granted for OMS-721 in this indication, it could clear an expedited path to approval. The beauty of BTD and accelerated approval is that a needed drug does not need to follow the traditional approval pathway. It is conceivable that Omeros could pursue Accelerated Approval with very little additional data on OMS-721.

For cheerleaders like myself who have been following the robust potential of OMS-721 for a while, the thought of being able to receive Accelerated Approval during 2018 is a dream, but one that could come to fruition. A number of optimists have pointed to Eculizumab’s approval for aHUS as being a trial of only 20 patients. This is only partially true.

The original approval for Eculizumab was for PNH on March 16, 2007. They submitted on Sept 20, 2006 and requested Priority Review, which they received (Accelerated Approval wasn't born yet). That original approval was "old school", they had two P3's, one with 87 patients, the other with 97 patients (and 11 from a previous pilot study).

Alexion’s approval for aHUS was in October, 2011 and was based on two prospective trials totaling 37 patients (20 and 17). These were single arm (no control arm). They also compiled data and formed a "retrospective" trial of 19 patients. They did receive Accelerated Approval for aHUS, but if I'm being objective, I think it matters that it had already been approved for one indication at that time and so there would have been more patient data.

Nevertheless, with Break Through Designation, every drug gets the opportunity to break the rules and set its own precedent. If I were the FDA, I would be supportive of Accelerated Approval in the context that OMS-721 has been used so far. This patient population deserves the hope that OMS-721 offers.

In summary:

The clinical landscape and background of HST patients is very complex

Post-HST patients regraft bone marrow in a physiological state of extreme endothelial damage

A number of the molecular manifestations of endothelial injury occur at the level of Complement immunity and specifically involve the Lectin pathway

GvHD and the drugs intended to prevent GvHD exacerbate Complement-mediated damage on healthy tissue

HST-TMA occurs in about 8% of HST patients, is highly fatal, and manifests as hemolysis and kidney damage.

MASP-2 mediates Complement blockade of the Lectin pathway

Inhibition of MASP-2 by OMS-721 appears to be very effective in advanced HST-TMA patients, will likely be efficacious in patients earlier in disease progression, and also has significant potential for lowering the risk of GvHD

While IgAN, aHUS and HST-TMA represent indications that could bring in billions for Omeros, OMS-721's potential in GvHD could dwarf this potential and radically improve outcomes for transplant patients.

If you read my other article regarding IgAN, it's worth noting that one of their potential competitors at Rigel Pharmaceuticals announced this morning that their candidate, fostamatinib, failed in a Phase 2 study to demonstrate a treatment effect in IgAN. While the company announced that they will continue to look for ways to pursue the indication, this data means they're pretty much out of the race. More good news for Omeros.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER.