Conoco Phillips Nets $250 Million From The Sale Non-Core Assets In The Permian Basin

COP announced it also acquired two early life-cycle unconventional acreages in Austin Chalk play in central Louisiana, and the Montney play in Canada.

The company entered definitive agreements for approximately $250 million of proceeds from the sale of non-core assets in the Permian Basin.

Investment Thesis

ConocoPhillips (COP) is a U.S. E&P company I like mainly because of its extensive assets portfolio and projects pipeline. ConocoPhillips Company was formerly known as Phillips Petroleum Company and changed its name to ConocoPhillips Company in August 2002.

The potential for steady profit is quite evident, given the company robust future growth and the likelihood of a further increase of shareholder distribution in 2018, primarily with oil prices averaging well over $60 a barrel. Also, according to analysts at BMI

The price of Brent crude oil will average $75 per barrel next year [2019], according to the latest forecast from oil and gas analysts at BMI Research. BMI's forecast is significantly higher than the Bloomberg consensus, which forecasts that Brent will average $63.5 per barrel in 2019.

Consequently, ConocoPhillips should be regarded as a long-term investment using a slow accumulation to take advantage of the unavoidable recurring weaknesses due to the substantial volatility of the oil market.

ConocoPhillips sold large chunks of its gas assets in the US shale for a total estimated at over $16 billion in 2017 and used this cash to reduce long-term debt to a more reasonable level, while also increasing exploration CapEx and buying back a significant number of its shares. The net debt was down to $8.5 billion (In December COP retired 1.3 billion of debt). Reducing the debt was one priority for the company in 2017, and Ryan Lance, the CEO, said on the conference call:

We reduce our debt by almost 30% to less than 20 billion and improved our credit rating. We returned 61% of our cash flow from operations to shareholders via our dividend and buybacks.

ConocoPhillips is continuing this trend in the first quarter 2018, selling non-core assets and expanding its position in two early life-cycle, liquids-rich unconventional plays in North America.

The gas assets remaining will account for less than 10% of the company's total portfolio.

On March 14, 2018, the company announced a Cash Tender Offer for up to $400 million of Debt Securities

Quick presentation: COP Global Portfolio

ConocoPhillips owns a global portfolio covering five different parts of the globe with world-class assets producing 1,219K Boep/d in Q4'17 (excluding Libya):

Unconventional assets: Montney in Canada and Bakken, Niobrara, Delaware and Eagle Ford basins in the USA. COP has ~8 BBOE in oil resource. Conventional assets: Alaska North Slope, Offshore UK, and Norway, Bohai Bay in China and Corridor/Gumusut/Malakai in Indonesia and Malaysia. COP has ~4 BBOE in oil resource. LNG & Oil sands: Surmont in Canada, Northfield in Qatar and Australia with Darwin LNG and APLNG. COP has ~3 BBOE in oil resource. The recent deals in Alaska: ConocoPhillips acquired a stake in Western North Slope of Alaska from Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) and completed its retreat from the Cook Inlet region by selling its Kenai LNG operations to Andeavor on Jan 31, 2018.

Note: The company has defined a low sustaining CapEx of $3.5 billion for 2018-2020.

Today's news: ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions.

1 - Presentation of the company lower big three unconventional assets and production.

The lower big three unconventional assets produced 236K Boep/d in 4Q'17 up from 211K Boep/d in 3Q'17 or an increase of 11.8% sequentially. The company also acquired about 245,000 net acres of unconventional exploration leases and three different early stage Lower 48 plays for $235 million in 4Q'17.

The Permian segment is expected to have a production of 330K Boep/d in 2020 (the most significant increase will be in Delaware basin) while the Bakken will remain flat at 70K Boep/d.

Surmont in Canada continued solid production this quarter gearing up for full capacity.

2 - ConocoPhillips' production guidance 1Q'18

For the first quarter of 2018, the company expects total production in the range of 1,180-1,220K boep/d. The output will be close to the 4Q'17, and I am assuming another record in revenues that will top the $10 billion mark.

For 2018, ConocoPhillips expects output in the range of 1,195-1,235K boep/d, excluding Libya.

3 - Today's news.

ConocoPhillips announced today that during the first quarter of 2018, the company entered definitive agreements for approximately $250 million of proceeds from the sale of non-core assets in the Permian Basin.

Also, a package of mostly undeveloped acreage in South Texas is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

Production impacts to the company from these transactions are minimal. The company expects to complete its previously announced disposition program in the second quarter.

At the same time, the company announced it has established or expanded positions in two early life-cycle, liquids-rich unconventional plays in North America:

In February, the company announced that it had acquired approximately 245 thousand net acres of early life-cycle unconventional acreage in Austin Chalk play in central Louisiana and expects to drill several exploration wells in the new position starting in 2018, which will be funded from within the company's announced exploration budget.

and expects to drill several exploration wells in the new position starting in 2018, which will be funded from within the company's announced exploration budget. The company also announced it recently acquired about 35 thousand net acres in the Montney play in Canada for approximately $120 million. This additional acreage is adjacent to the company's existing position in the liquids-rich portion of the Montney. The company now holds nearly 140 thousand net acres in the liquids-rich Montney play, with appraisal underway. Exploration and appraisal activity in the Montney will also be funded within the existing exploration budget.

Commentary and technical analysis

ConocoPhillips is an American E&P company. The company strategy is to reduce its deepwater exploration and to expand its portfolio in North America and Canada. With oil prices above $60 per barrel, the company expects a potential growth of 5+%.

ConocoPhillips intends to keep production steady the next few years, grow the dividend, and pay down debt.

I see it as a unique opportunity for the ones who can appreciate what the game is all about. While the market is selling off oil stocks now, they are producing exceptional returns and the first quarter 2018 is promising to be another stellar result.

Technical analysis (short-term).

COP is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern. Symmetrical triangles are chart patterns that have prices building between converging trendlines. The model is considered bullish for the mid-term, which means that COP may eventually cross $59 shortly.

The first trendline support is $54.20 (buy flag). The trendline resistance which is not indicated in the graph above is at about $59.50 (sell flag).

I recommend accumulating COP if the stock trades below $54. However, I suggest taking some profit off the table if COP retests $59.50.

