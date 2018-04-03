Apple Is Dropping Intel, But Is Unlikely To Buy AMD

We are going to quickly look at the feasibility of this move and the pros and cons of this move for Apple and Intel.

On Monday, April 2nd, 2018, Ian King and Mark Gurman from Bloomberg broke the story that Apple (AAPL) is going to start switching away from Intel (INTC) CPUs in their MacBook and iMac lines of computers in favor of an in-house design. Initially this news has sent Intel stock tumbling even further on the day amidst an overall tech selloff however, at the time of writing, Intel has begun to recover. This move has potential to simplify and streamline macOS/iOS development around a single CPU architecture, but it also has potential to alienate Apple's loyal professional users even further. Likewise, rumors of the potential AMD (AMD) buyout by Apple are premature and have both legal and regulatory hurdles.

This may be a longterm win for Apple, assuming they execute correctly. We see both Apple and AMD as a buy at these levels, however we are a little bit more cautious about Intel. Read our thoughts below.

Apple Dropping Intel

The Bloomberg article mentioned above is based on anonymous sources who have told Bloomberg journalists about the internal Apple initiative code named, "Kalamata." This fruit based initiative is a strategy Apple is deploying to unite their iPad, iPhone, and Mac computers under a single CPU architecture.

At the time of writing neither Intel nor Apple have confirmed these rumours and it is not clear whether or not Apple will be completely replacing Intel-based CPUs with something new, or simply adding more laptop and computer devices to their lineup with alternative processors. The reports indicate that some of the Mac computer models may drop Intel CPUs as early as 2020.

Pros and Cons of Single CPU Architecture

First, let's consider whether this move is even feasible. For the last three years Apple has been making leaps and bounds advancements in ARM core CPU architecture. Their current generation A11 Bionic chips are the fastest ARM processors in the mobile market. According to tests conducted by Geekbench the latest A11 Bionic chip comes incredibly close to the single core performance of Intel's Core i5 7267U chip found in 2017 Macbook Pros, and actually manages to beat the said Intel i5 chip on multicore performance.

(Screenshot of Geekbench results from AppleInsider.com)

With additional thermal envelope available on laptop computers (by contrast to what's available on a mobile device such as a phone) the A11 Bionic chip might actually be even faster than the benchmarks currently indicate when used in a laptop application. That said, this is comparing one of the entry level Intel i5 processors to a top of the line A11 chip. Higher end Intel chips with higher core counts will easily outperform even the best chip Apple has to offer currently. However, given Apple's advancements it is not clear whether that is going to stay true for long.

So it is, at least theoretically, possible to replace Intel chips with ARM System-on-Chip (SoC) designed by Apple. But what are the advantages? The major advantages for Apple would be energy and thermal efficiencies, as well as unification of the iOS and macOS platforms under a single operating system designed to run on a single CPU architecture.

In terms of thermal and energy efficiencies improvements the ARM architecture is designed to be mobile friendly. This means that, from the beginning, it is designed to be energy efficient and powerful. For the last decade Intel has been trying to make their x86 more and more efficient while ARM architecture has been getting more and more powerful. It looks like ARM might actually be winning the race so far when it comes to reaching that perfect balance of efficiency and power.

The second and probably far more important advantage for Apple is the control and unification of their ecosystems. While much of iOS and macOS is already unified behind the scenes with the kernel and low level code shared between the two operating systems, this move would allow Apple to fully integrate the two operating systems and simply run different UI toolkits on top of the same base.

This all sounds fabulous, but what are the disadvantages? The main disadvantage is backwards compatibility with older software written for the x86 platform. For instance, aside from Apple, the largest software supplier to the Apple ecosystem is Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adobe's Creative Cloud software suite is cross platform and available in both Windows and Mac operating systems. However, currently, the majority of Adobe's customers are actually Windows-based customers. Further, the built process for the Adobe Creative Cloud applications is heavily reliant on Adobe's own proprietary UI toolkits and libraries.

If Apple decides to make the move to an ARM-based CPU it is not entirely clear whether Adobe will take the plunge and decide to support Apple's new CPU architecture. Doing so would mean a significant investment in research and development for Adobe and it is not clear whether that investment will be easily recouped.

Some sort of emulation layer, similar to Rosetta, that was used to provide a smooth transition for Apple's customers when they switched from PowerPC to Intel architecture back in 2006 could be used. However, back then the difference was that switching from PowerPC to Intel meant a huge performance boost for the new Macs. In this case, Apple will be able to, at best, match Intel's performance but is unlikely to beat it. So, emulation of x86 software on the new Apple ARM processor may not be feasible from the usability perspective.

To sum everything up, by switching to an ARM architecture Apple will unify its operating systems and gain further stranglehold on their entire platform. However, this move may also push away even further professional users who rely on software support from Adobe, AutoDesk, and other vendors.

To execute this right, Apple would have to implement the switch in stages. For instance, developing ARM based MacBooks and low end iMacs while keeping MacBook Pros and iMac Pros and their future higher end offerings Intel (or AMD) based. During the transition period, they would have to invest heavily into built tools and open source projects and sponsor the transitions of those projects to the ARM architecture.

Basically, this is a huge move for Apple and is quite different from the previous shift from the PowerPC architecture to Intel. Previously, Apple was shifting from a weaker and slower architecture with little support to a more powerful architecture with much stronger developer support. If they decide to switch to ARM architecture they would be switching to at best, equivalently powerful architecture with weaker developer support.

In this case, Apple cannot be their usual heavy handed self. They must approach this transition very carefully in order to make it as smooth as possible.

Apple is Unlikely to Buy AMD

Quickly after this news hit the wires rumours and speculations about a potential buyout of AMD by Apple have started to surface. While not out of the realm of possibility, we believe that this is very unlikely to happen due to legal and regulatory reasons.

The argument for an AMD acquisition is that there are three companies in the world who have the legal right to manufacture x86 CPUs, Intel, AMD, and Via. AMD, with it's current market cap of just 9.24 billion looks like a very enticing buy. However, there is a slight problem with that. Under the 2009 agreement between AMD and Intel (Section 3.2), Intel has granted AMD a non-transferable license to manufacture x86 based CPUs. In exchange, AMD has granted Intel license to their 64-bit extension to the x86 architecture. Because the license is non-transferable, in an event of a buyout, AMD would lose the right to manufacture x86 processors unless they can renegotiate the contract with Intel.

On one hand, Intel would be inclined to block this purchase in order to maintain Apple as a potential customer. However, on the other hand, allowing this purchase to go through would necessarily mean getting rid of a pesky competitor. If Apple was to buy AMD they would be highly likely to discontinue all of AMD's other operations and use all of AMD's technologies for the benefit of Apple computers exclusively. As a result, of course, Intel would get 100% of the desktop and personal computer market almost entirely to themselves, at least in the American market.

While that prospect may seem enticing, Intel is likely to be concerned about monopoly restrictions against them if they were to remain the only CPU supplier in the marketplace. So, this is a complex choice for Intel. A similar concern would of course be shared by Nvidia (NVDA) who will also be left without a token competitor.

Finally, while Apple would get top notch CPU and GPU R&D from AMD they are not going to get the kind of synergy that they are shooting for. AMD does not have any significant intellectual property (IP) related to ARM core architecture and their GPU IP while enticing could be licensed by Apple, if need be, without having to purchase the entire company.

Potential Impact on Intel

(Screenshot of INTC stock price from Google Finance)

We don't usually cover Intel as a stock, but here we will list some of our thoughts on this new development and how it can affect Intel. According to Bloomberg, Apple contributes as much as 5% to Intel's total revenue currently. While a 5% hit on Intel's total revenue is not insignificant at the same time it is not world ending, either. Further, it is unlikely that Apple would switch away from Intel in one fell swoop. So as a result, the hit would over time be able to be absorbed through the company's operations. In the short term, we believe Intel will recover from this news. And if the stock trades much lower in the subsequent days it might present a good entry opportunity.

In the long term however, the biggest threat to Intel is not Apple leaving and taking their money with them but rather Apple setting a precedent. If Apple can show that desktop and laptop computing is possible on an ARM core architecture other companies may follow suit and attempt to do the same. This can threaten both Intel and AMD equally.

The biggest barrier to this move has been to date the availability of software, unlike the Mac world, Windows is highly backwards compatible and most enterprises require backward compatibility with software that is decades old. While Windows 10 on Arm is a thing, to date it has been quite limited and largely a failure. However, if Apple can show that this can be done successfully Microsoft is likely to continue to keep on pushing in this direction as well. As more and more enterprises update their software suites and migrate to cloud-based infrastructure an ARM-based personal computer ecosystem may become more viable.

Investor Takeaway

In this article we've discussed the possibility of Apple getting rid of Intel as their CPU supplier for their Mac line of personal computers, what benefits and drawbacks this could create for Apple, and how this move can affect Intel and AMD.

As a whole, even in light of the current tech market selloff we remain quite bullish on both AMD and Apple.

We also believe that the Intel selloff is somewhat overdone, as this news is likely to impact Intel in the future and to a smaller degree than imagined. We haven't fully evaluated Intel as an investment opportunity in this article so, as a result, we are not going to provide a definitive recommendation here. But we do believe that the effect of this news has been over exaggerated, at least in the short to medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.