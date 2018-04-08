Oversold Property REIT Yields 9.2%, With A +50% Upside

Assuming the shares reprice at 13x FFO over the long run, there could be +50% upside on top of the 9.2% annual dividend yield, which we consider sustainable for now.

2017 was challenging and near-term growth prospects remain minimal. However, as we approach the end of the portfolio repositioning, we expect growth to return and the market to warm up.

While the firm kept on improving the quality of its portfolio, the shares dropped by over 20% during the last 12 months.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) traded recently at $7.75 for a yield of 9.2%. This is the perfect example of a company experiencing a disconnect in fundamental performance and share price performance. The firm has remained laser-focused on its strategic plan and continued executing on it successfully, and yet the market punishes the company with another +20% decline in share price over the past 12 months.



Lexington is certainly not alone here. In fact, the whole REIT market has suffered from a correction with most REITs dropping by up to 10% on what we consider to be irrational fears. Below is a chart depicting the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).



Lexington suffered even more than its peers because it is in the middle of a portfolio transformation, limiting its near-term growth potential. Seeing interest rates rising, combined with no cash flow growth, and an uncertain portfolio transformation, investors became increasingly worried and the stock sold off. In this sense, short-term investors are seeing the glass as being half empty for LXP today. We, on the other hand, as long-term investors decide to take the other side of the trade and see the glass as being half full.

Source: YouTube

Despite having just had a challenging year 2017, Lexington is not getting the credit it deserves for its recent portfolio repositioning towards higher growth and lower risk assets. Selling higher yielding (albeit higher risk) assets and reinvesting the proceeds into lower yielding properties creates dilution over the short term, but most importantly, it positions LXP for stronger long-term performance. Today, as we approach the end of the portfolio repositioning, we believe that many of the "negative headlines" will naturally disappear and be replaced with "positive headlines" including growth and increased stability.

We consider the current price to be ridiculously cheap and that after a long period of underperformance, LXP is finally set to outperform. The portfolio improvements appear to have remained unnoticed by the market, which has kept focused on interest rates rather than the true fundamentals of LXP. We see great value, a sizable yield, and substantial upside, here is why:

Hidden Value Creation

LXP has been in the process of transitioning from being a diversified REIT to becoming a net lease REIT over the past 5 years.

In the process, it sold a great deal of non-core assets with lower growth prospects and higher risk profiles, in order to reallocate proceeds into more favorable properties. In particular, the exposure to retail was almost completely eliminated and the office portfolio was scaled down to increase investments into the industrial sector. We are not talking here about one property here and there; but rather $100s of millions of dispositions/acquisitions on a yearly basis - resulting in the following changes:



We believe that the management had great insight here. First off, the retail market disruption is real and selling these assets ahead of the many tenant bankruptcies was certainly a great move. Today, less than 1% of the revenue is generated by retail properties, and as such, LXP is pretty much immune to any further pain that retail landlords could suffer.

We have discussed this topic at a number of occasions and continue to believe that retail REITs including CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL), Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Tanger (NYSE:SKT) are opportunistic, but clearly the competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not going unnoticed for these REITs. LXP, on the other hand, is now very much unaffected from retail risk and this is all thanks to the management actions undertaken in the recent years.

Secondly, we greatly appreciate the efforts to lower the exposure to single tenant office properties in favor of industrial properties. While industrial properties represented only 25% of the portfolio back in 2013, they are today well over 40%, and expected to exceed 50% by the end of 2018.

This is partly subjective, but we do not see great appeal in single tenant office properties as investments. Our research team has experience working in private equity real estate, and have had to deal with many bad experiences involving such investments and consider them higher risk assets compared to many other property types such as industrial. In short, the attraction of single tenant office properties is that they can often be bought at relatively high cap rates and with long leases, which is all great, but as soon as the lease expires, it can become very difficult to sustain the cash flow.

In case of vacancy, these properties typically require substantial Capex and tenant improvements to potentially secure a new tenant. Moreover, while the property sits empty, the owner must carry all the operating expenses, and it may take a surprisingly long time to find a new occupant. This does not mean that single tenant office investments cannot be successful, but returns come with elevated risk compared to most other property types.

The good news is that LXP has done a great job at managing this risk by repositioning the portfolio towards more net lease industrial assets, which tend to generate more stable and predictable returns over time. This is because they are typically less management intensive and require less Capex.

A warehouse is just simpler to maintain, and prospective tenants will not be as picky about their warehouse space compared to their office space. Furthermore, the demand for industrial space benefits from many major long-term trends such as globalization and e-commerce, to name a few. This has in the recent years resulted in above average NOI growth, a trend that we expect to continue for years to come.

Along with the portfolio repositioning towards net lease industrial assets, LXP also managed to increase its weighted average remaining lease term (WALT) from 8.2 to 9.0 years.

LXP's strategy going forward is to remain focused on single tenant net lease properties, and particularly more and more industrial. In this sense, it will continue to sell non-core office properties and reinvest in industrial by entering into sale-leaseback transactions and engaging in build-to-suit projects - some of which are currently underway. The management guided to reach +50% exposure to industrial already this year, or 2x more than 5 years ago. According to the latest earnings transcript:

Industrial revenues continued to increase and we expect more than half of our revenue to come from industrial properties by year-end 2018. "

The market may not be enthusiastic about LXP today, but it is easy to argue that with a 2x higher exposure to industrial than in 2013, value creation has been real. Industrial REITs are trading at +24x FFO, one of the highest multiples of any property sectors; therefore LXP’s income stream has become more valuable over the years.

2018, 2019 And Beyond

2018 will remain a flat year in terms of growth. The management made the following guidance in their latest earnings call:

We provided initial 2018 guidance for net income and adjusted company FFO this morning with adjusted company FFO in the range of $0.95 to $0.98 per diluted common share. This indicates the 2018 results will be similar to 2017 despite lease rollover and concessions on early extensions, continued non-core asset dispositions, and higher average borrowing costs as we extend debt maturities. "

In comparison, LXP reported $0.97 per share of AFFO in 2017 - so there is no growth expected for 2018. This is what the market is fixating on today: NO GROWTH. We think that this is a good example of short-term thinking, or put differently, excessive focus on short-term results at the expense of long-term prospects. 2018 will be flat, but what about 2019, 2020 and beyond?

While there is no official guidance, we believe that growth could return as soon as in 2019. This is simply because 2018 is guided to be flat despite a number of headwinds including:

Rent concessions on certain office lease rollovers. Higher average borrowing cost from debt maturity extensions. An additional $250-300 million of office dispositions in 2018, which is even more than what was sold in 2017.

While the above items will negatively impact results in 2018, the rest of the portfolio is expected to produce NOI growth to keep the AFFO in balance. However, as we move to 2019, the one-time effect of the above items will not be felt anymore - causing a potential return to AFFO growth. In fact, the management guided for the office rent concessions to end in 2019:

Once we manage through 2018 and the first half of 2019 in lease roll, the vast majority of our office portfolio will have been mark-to-market or acquired subsequent to the financial crisis. So, we believe we should see some relative release thereafter as it relates to reduced rental rates and lease concessions."

Looking beyond 2018 and 2019, we see LXP becoming a consistent grower with its now improved asset base. Industrial properties are still benefiting from high NOI growth, and with its soon-to-be +50% exposure to this asset class, LXP will be one of the beneficiaries. We do not expect an abrupt end to the disposition of office properties, but rather a progressive slowdown in disposition volume, helping LXP achieve more consistent results. As all this unfolds, we expect the market to warm up and bid up today's highly discounted share price of LXP.

Material Upside Potential

2018 is expected to be flat and 2019 could be the return to positive AFFO growth. We believe that this is the CATALYST that the market is awaiting. As this occurs, we expect the market to wake up and regain interest in the high yielding shares of LXP.

At a 9.2% yield, LXP is today the highest yielding net lease REIT at the exception of just Spirit (NYSE:SRC) and Global Net (NYSE:GNL), which are not directly comparable and suffer from other higher risks and fundamental issues.

On a multiple basis, LXP shares are currently priced at just 8.0 times expected mid-range AFFO, or a 60% discount to industrial REITs and a +50% discount to office REITs.

Given that by year-end, the company has guided to own a portfolio consisting of about 50% industrial and 50% office, we determine the following implied valuation for its asset base.

(50% Industrial REITs * 24) + (50% Office REITs * 19) = 21.5x AFFO

To this implied multiple, we subtract a 20% discount for the lack of pure play strategy, and another 20% discount for the ongoing portfolio repositioning and lack of near-term growth.

We come to an adjusted implied multiple of approximately 13 times expected FFO – implying that there could be +50% upside potential to fair value.

Conclusion

LXP is in the middle of its turnaround. There is no growth. The portfolio repositioning is ongoing. And finally, to add to the negative headlines, interest rates are rising. As such, there is elevated uncertainty over the short run, and the market hates that.

By taking a longer-term perspective, we see great value in the shares of this improving property REIT. The current dividend yield is 9.2%. The valuation discount to peers is massive. And the upside potential could be very material.

There is a clear trade-off between risk and return, and we consider the current risk-to-reward of LXP to be very positively asymmetrical to the upside.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Sources: All charts/images taken from LXP's website unless otherwise stated.

About "High Dividend Opportunities" High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and most comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha. We are dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations for sustainable income and long-term capital gains. Our managed portfolio is currently yielding over 10%. We have recently implemented many changes to our Portfolio to position ourselves for superior performance in 2018. We would like to invite readers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future out-performers in the high yield space. For more info, please CLICK HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP, WPG, CBL, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.