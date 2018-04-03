Your Daily Pharma Scoop: MediciNova Makes A Strong Comeback, Alkermes' Setback, BioLife Preliminary Q1 Results

After a sell-off last week, MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares have bounced back sharply in trading today as the company announced that it is terminating a phase 2 study of MN-001 in NASH and NAFLD with hypertriglyceridemia early based on the significant positive results from an interim analysis.

MediciNova had suffered a setback last week as its other pipeline candidate MN-166 failed in a mid-stage methamphetamine dependence. The trial failed to achieve the primary endpoint of methamphetamine abstinence during the last two weeks of treatment (weeks 11 and 12). There were no issues on the safety front though. We do not see this as a major setback for MediciNova with regards to MN-166 as the investigational candidate is being evaluated in two other indications. We particularly see solid prospects for MN-166 in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). As we had noted in an article discussion on MNOV, the MS space has become extremely crowded. But MNOV is interesting because it is targeting an area in MS where there is still significant need. Moreover, clinical data reported so far has been very promising.

On Monday, MediciNova announced that MN-001 significantly reduced mean serum triglycerides, a primary endpoint, from 260.1 mg/dL before treatment to 185.2 mg/dL after eight weeks of treatment (p=0.00006). There were no clinically significant safety or tolerability issues during the study. We will be waiting for detailed interim analysis, which the company plans to present at the International Liver Congress 2018 in two weeks.

With promising data in MS and now NASH, MediciNova certainly is worth a look. The stock has wiped most of the losses from the sell-off last week. Year-to-date, MNOV shares are now up almost 90%. We believe that any pullback in MNOV should be seen as an opportunity to pick up some shares.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced that it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA with regards to marketing application seeking approval for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) who have not responded adequately to standard antidepressant therapies.

In its notification, the agency said that the application was not complete enough to allow for a review. The agency specifically noted that the filing did not contain enough data to demonstrate overall effectiveness for the proposed indication and additional studies will be needed. Also, a bioavailability study to generate additional bridging data between ALKS 5461 and the reference drug buprenorphine will be required. Alkermes plans to appeal to rejection. The company's CEO, Richard Pops, noted that he strongly believes that the clinical development program, including data from more than 1,500 patients with MDD, provides substantial evidence of ALKS 5461's consistent antidepressant activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) announced that it has out-licensed the exclusive rights to its bi-specific and multi-specific antibody candidates to AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) MedImmune unit.

As per the terms of the agreement, MedImmune will be responsible for all research, development and commercialization activities. CGEN will receive $10 million in upfront payment, up to $200 million in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales for the first product. CGEN is also eligible for additional milestones and royalties on additional products. Compugen will retain all rights to its other pipeline programs as monotherapies and in combination with other products.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced that Todd A. Trapp has been appointed as VP and CFO, effective April 9th.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved its BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System as a companion diagnostic with AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) PARP inhibitor LYNPARZA (olaparib) for patients with BRCA-mutated metastatic breast cancer.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) announced that the first four patients have been dosed in LOGICS, a second global phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of RECORLEV levoketoconazole), a next-generation cortisol synthesis inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome (CS).

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) announced its preliminary Q1 results. The company reported Q1 revenue from sales of CryoStor and HypoThermosol biopreservation media products reached $3.8M, up 61% and 22% over Q1 and Q4 2017, respectively.

SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) announced positive preliminary data from phase 2b clinical trial evaluating the combination of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin (trastuzumab) and NeuVax (nelipepimut-S) in HER2 1+/2+ breast cancer patients in an adjuvant setting to prevent cancer recurrence. After median follow-up of 19 months, patients receiving Herceptin + NeuVax experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in median disease-free survival. In a subgroup of patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), there was a 70.4% reduction in the relative risk of cancer recurrence compared to control. In patients not receiving hormonal therapy, the relative reduction in risk of cancer recurrence was 74.1% versus control.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) announced that NERLYNX (neratinib) is now included in the National Comprehensive Central Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in breast cancer patients with brain metastases.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) announced a private placement under which it agreed to sell 8 million shares of Series D convertible preferred stock convertible into 8 million common shares at $0.75 per share. The investor will also receive one-year warrants to purchase up to 35 million shares of common at $0.75 per share (subject to shareholder approval). Net proceeds should be approximately $5.25 million and will increase to $26.25 million if shareholders OK the deal and the warrants are exercised.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) announced that dosing in underway in a phase 2 study, MAVERICK-HCM, evaluating mavacamten in patients with non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick (hypertrophied) which makes it more difficult to pump blood.

