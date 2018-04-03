United Technologies: Military Funding Making The Company Interesting With Good Dividend Growth

United Technologies cash flow is good and will allow the dividend to be increased and still have cash left over for new product development.

United Technologies total return underperformed the DOW average for my 51.0 month test period by 25.72%, which is poor but the last two years have been good.

United Technologies has increased its dividend for 10 of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 2.2%, which is above average.

United Technologies (UTX) is a high technology and services company to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world and is a buy for the dividend growth investor. The management of UTX is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to increase the dividend and add to their diversified products. United Technologies is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, United Technologies has a moderate chart going up and to the right in a bumpy and growth pattern over the past five years. The present downturn in the market creates a buying opportunity to buy United Technologies 20% below the company target price, and recent two-year total return is good.

UTX data by YCharts Fundamentals of United Technologies will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

United Technologies passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

United Technologies does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with ten of the last ten years of increasing dividends and a 2.2% yield. United Technologies is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The recent five-year average payout ratio is low at 36%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by adding capacity and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. UTX passes this guideline. UTX is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $101 Billion. United Technologies 2018 projected cash flow at $5.7 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 12% meets my guideline requirement. This future growth for United Technologies can continue its uptrend benefiting from the growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. UTX fails this guideline since the total return is 20.90%, less than the Dow's total return of 46.62%, but recent two total return is good. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,700 today. This makes United Technologies a fair investment for the total return investor looking at the last two years. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which will increase earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. UTX's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $155, passing the guideline. UTX's price is presently 20% below the target. UTX is under the target price at present and has a moderate PE of 18, making UTX underpriced at this entry point. If you are an investor that wants an above average increasing dividend and total return that beats the DOW over the past two years, you may want to give UTX a try. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The recent total return is good, and the above average yield makes UTX a good business to own for income growth long term. At the present entry price, UTX has a 20% upside potential. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes UTX interesting is the potential long-term growth of its aerospace and military businesses as the increases in the United States and world economy continues.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. United Technologies under-performs against the Dow baseline in my 51.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 20.90% makes United Technologies a poor investment for the total return investor over my test period but has over-performed in the last two years. UTX has an above average dividend yield of 2.2% and has had increases for ten of the past ten years making UTX a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend was last increased in September 2017 to $0.70/Qtr. from $0.66/Qtr. or a 6% increase.

DOW's 51.0 month total return baseline is 46.62%

Company Name 51.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage United Technologies +20.90% -25.72% 2.2%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 24, 2018, United Technologies reported earnings that beat expected by $0.04 at $1.60 and compared to last year at $1.56. Total revenue was higher at $15.68 Billion more than a year ago by 7.0% year over year and beat expected revenue by $280 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line and top line beating expected values and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in April 2018 and is expected to be $1.51 compared to last year at $1.48, a small gain. The graphic below shows the earnings and cash flow of the UTX business.

Source: Earnings call slides

Business Overview

United Technologies is a large manufacturer of industrial products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

United Technologies, incorporated on July 21, 1934, is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis, UTC Climate and Controls & Security (collectively, referred to as the commercial businesses) serve customers in the commercial, government, infrastructure and residential property sectors and transport and refrigeration businesses around the world. Pratt & Whitney and UTC Aerospace Systems (collectively referred to as the aerospace businesses) primarily serve commercial and government customers in both the original equipment and aftermarket parts and services markets of the aerospace industry."

Overall, United Technologies is a good business with 12% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand from a good world economy. The good earnings and revenue growth provides UTX the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries. The graphic below shows growth of major sectors of the UTX businesses.

Source: Earnings call slides

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered, earnings of the United Technologies business earnings should increase going forward. UTX's five-year average tax rate is 29% well over the new rate of 21%.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From January 24, 2018, earnings call Greg Hayes (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

2017, a really good year for UTC. We did what we said we would do, and in many cases, we did even a little bit better than what we thought. Our financial results were above the high end of our expectations, and we grew adjusted earnings per share to $6.65, and of course, that's a small beat to the top end of our own expectations range. Our sales also topped our expectations, and we saw organic sales grow 4%, our best year of organic growth since 2014. And importantly, each of our four business units saw organic growth with Pratt & Whitney leading the way at 9%. We generated stronger- than-expected free cash flow of $3.6 billion while still making substantial strategic investments, and importantly, fully funding our U.S. domestic pension plan. Operationally, we continued to execute against our growing aerospace backlog. At Pratt & Whitney, we shipped 374 Geared Turbofan engines in 2017, and that's right in the middle of our 350 to 400 target and nearly triple our 2016 shipments. And of course, we successfully implemented the engine improvements that we promised to customers in 2017. In our commercial businesses where we continued to innovate for growth, our investments are producing results. We gained share and generated solid organic growth at both Otis and in the Carrier business. Otis delivered its best year of organic growth since 2014, and CCS generated 4% organic growth and launched over 100 new products in 2017. As you know, we announced the Rockwell Collins acquisition late in the third quarter. This deal will transform our Aerospace Systems business, positioning the United Technologies to enhance customer value in this high-growth end market. We also contributed nearly $2 billion to our domestic pension plan in the third quarter, and that plan is now fully funded. And this will significantly reduce our pension-related earnings volatility going forward."

The quote above shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the United Technologies industrial business and shareholder return with growth in future earnings and dividends. The graphic below shows the forecast for 2018, which has good growth.

Source: Earnings call slides

I think the economic growth worldwide will increase demand in the UTX products. Also, the recent income tax reduction plan puts more money in the hands of development companies and will increase the cash flow of United Technologies more than expected, giving UTX strong growth in revenue, earnings, and dividends justifying the companies the target price.

Takeaways

United Technologies is a good investment choice for the dividend growth and total return investor looking forward with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for ten of the last ten years. United Technologies will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio. At this time there is not an open slot in the portfolio since my portfolio is limited to 25 positions. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and good total return potential, UTX may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 26 reduced position of L Brands to 1.5% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next month.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 reduced position of L Brands to 1.8% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 16 increased position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 13.1% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, Omega Health Investors, Digital Reality Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.