A Look At Resolute Energy's 2018 Guidance

Resolute is guiding for 52% oil during 2018, although longer-term I think it may end up slightly lower.

A risk to guidance is that any well delays could push some of that growth into 2019 instead.

There will likely be significant cash burn during 2018, but the overall production growth should help improve Resolute's chances of refinancing its notes at a lower rate.

Resolute Energy (REN) provided 2018 guidance and looks for very strong growth during 2018, with production expected to grow upwards of 90% from Q1 2018 to Q4 2018.

This growth will come at the cost of significant cash burn during 2018, but I believe that this fairly aggressive approach improves Resolute's odds of being able to refinance its 2020 notes at a lower interest rate.

2018 Outlook

Resolute is now guiding for around 31,500 BOEPD average production during 2018, of which 52% is oil, 23% NGLs and 25% natural gas. This leads to an estimate of $440 million in oil and gas revenue at current strip prices (roughly $62 WTI oil and $2.85 Henry Hub natural gas).

Resolute is quite likely to receive the maximum $10 million 2018 earnout for its Aneth Field sale due to high oil prices. It is also forecasting around $28 million in earnout payments from Caprock Midstream.

On the other hand, Resolute's hedges are estimated to have negative $24 million in 2018 value as it has close to 7,000 barrels of oil hedges per day at the low $50s.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 5,978,700 $59.00 $353 NGLs (Barrels) 2,644,425 $20.00 $53 Natural Gas [MCF] 17,246,250 $2.00 $34 Aneth Earnout $10 Midstream Earnout $28 Hedge Value -$24 Total Revenue $454

Resolute's total cash expenditures are expected to be around $586 million during the year. This includes $408 million in capital expenditures as Resolute runs two rigs throughout 2018 and a third rig from between February to September.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $64 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $29 Cash G&A $32 Cash Interest $48 Preferred Dividend $5 Capital Expenditures $408 Total Expenses $586

Resolute's estimated cash burn is around $132 million during the year. This is slightly less than my previous estimate as higher oil prices and a marked improvement in realized pricing for NGLs offset the effect of increased capital expenditures.

I'm not sure how sustainable the improvement in NGL pricing is yet, so I've modeled 2018 at slightly lower realized prices than Q4 2017.

Notes on Guidance

Resolute previously talked about a three-rig program generating around 32,000 to 34,000 BOEPD during 2018. Resolute's 2018 guidance is for slightly lower average production (30,000 to 33,000 BOEPD) as the wells appear to be more backloaded into the middle and later part of 2018 than previously expected. This results in Q4 2018 production expectations increasing (despite lower overall average production during 2018) from 40,000 to 42,000 BOEPD in the original discussion to 42,000 to 44,000 BOEPD in its guidance. There is some risk that 2018 average production falls short of expectations due to the reliance on significant production growth during the latter part of the year. Modest delays could push some of that added production into 2019 instead.

Resolute also is expecting 52% oil production during 2018, a few percentage points higher than its Q4 2017 Permian Basin oil percentage. Resolute's oil percentage is significantly influenced by the location of its new wells. In 2017 it appears that 28% of its wells were in the higher oil Appaloosa area. In 2018 it appears that 47% of its wells are in the Appaloosa area. In addition, the new Appaloosa wells are scheduled to have over one month more of production during 2018 than the new Mustang wells on average. This should help push the oil percentage higher, although in the long-term a high 40s oil percentage may be more realistic for Resolute.

Conclusion

Resolute is set to achieve very strong production growth during 2018 as it commits to three rigs for the majority of the year. I believe this is the right choice for Resolute despite its significant expected level of cash burn during the year.

Resolute is trying to put itself in a good position to refinance its 2020 notes at a lower interest rate. Strong production growth while oil prices remain relatively robust will likely help more than a more conservative approach.

There are some risks to Resolute's 2018 guidance though, as its production growth targets are pretty aggressive. Any well completion delays may result in some of that growth being pushed into 2019 instead. As well, I think Resolute's oil percentage is likely to end up slightly lower in the long-term than its 52% guidance for 2018.

