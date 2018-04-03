BBVA Banco Frances: This Ugly Duckling Is Transforming Into A Beautiful Swan

For those, who are cautious on Banco Macro due to the Ciccone corruption scandal, we believe BBVA Banco Frances could be an attractive opportunity to capitalize on growth prospects of the Argentinian banking sector.

Thanks to a stronger funding profile, healthy loan growth, resilient margins, improving cost/efficiency ratios and the ongoing write-backs, BFR is expected to deliver the sector-best EPS growth rate.

BBVA Banco Frances has been the worst-performing Argentinian bank over the past three years mainly due to sluggish loan growth, below-peer margins and sub-par profitability levels.

As our regular readers know, we have been covering Argentinian banks for quite a while now. Our bullish stance on Banco Macro (BMA) and Grupo Galicia (GGAL) has been largely driven by the fact that credit penetration in Argentina, measured as total banking loans against the country's GDP, remains one the lowest in the world, suggesting that the sector will continue to deliver healthy growth.

With that being said, there are several company-specific factors that could deteriorate investment sentiment towards these stocks. While we are still bullish on Banco Macro, we note that some investors may be cautious on the stock due to the so-called Ciccone case. As a recap, Jorge Horacio Brito, BMA's major shareholder and chairman, is allegedly involved in that corruption scandal.

Grupo Galicia, another Argentinian banking stock, has had an impressive since we shared our bullish thesis. However, we no longer find its risk/reward attractive as GGAL currently trades at a premium to its peers. Most importantly, Grupo Galicia has the lowest Tier1 capital ratios among its LatAm peers. We believe this could a red flag for many investors as the Argentinian banking sector continue to deliver 40-60% loan growth. In other words, GGAL's weak capital position sets a limit on its balance sheet growth. As a result, GGAL is most likely to do a capital raise in the near-term.

For those, who are cautious on Banco Macro due to the Ciccone scandal, we believe BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) could be an opportunity to capitalize on attractive prospects of the Argentinian banking sector. As shown below, BFR has been the worst-performing Argentinian bank over the past three years mainly due to sluggish loan growth, below-peer margins and sub-par profitability levels. However, that's all about to change.

What is important here is that there are several factors that make BFR stand out among its peer group. First, in contrast to BMA and GGAL, there are no company-specific risks in BFR's investment story. Second, BFR is a subsidiary of a large banking group. In fact, it is the only public Argentinian bank that is owned by international shareholders. Finally, we expect BFR to deliver the highest EPS growth rates among its peer group in 2018-2019, thanks to a stronger funding profile, more resilient margins and improving efficiency metrics.

Company overview

BBVA Banco Frances is a Top-5 Argentinian private bank based on key operating metrics.

The group was founded in 1886 as Banco Frances del Rio de la Plata. Notably, it has been listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange since 1888. In 1993, the group's ADRs started trading on the NYSE. In December 1996, Banco Frances was acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya (BBVA), a Spanish banking group.

BFR is owned by an international banking group

As shown below, BBVA currently owns a 66.55% stake in BFR, while the rest of the shares are free-floating.

While Santander Rio, which is owned by Santander (SAN), is the largest Argentinian bank, its shares are private. Banco Macro, Grupo Galicia and Grupo Supervielle are owned by Argentinian residents. As such, BBVA is the only public Argentinian bank that is owned by an international banking group. We believe it may be viewed as a significant positive by many investors. First, being a global banking group, BBVA does ensure that BFR follow certain corporate governance standards and disclosure requirements. Second, in our view, there are operational synergies between BBVA and its subsidiaries mainly due to IT solutions and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) systems. Third, BBVA has a strong franchise in Latin America and emerging markets. For instance, BBVA Bancomer is the largest banking institution in Mexico. BBVA has a presence in Peru and Colombia and it is also the largest shareholder of Garanti, a Top-3 bank in Turkey.

Strong funding profile bodes well for credit growth

With one of the strongest funding profiles in Latin America, BBVA Banco Frances is especially well-positioned to capture the growth potential of the Argentinian banking sector. As shown below, BFR has the lowest LtD (loans-to-deposits) ratio among its peer group.

LatAm banks: Loans-to-deposits ratio

Such a low LtD ratio will allow the bank to comfortably grow its loan portfolio. Importantly, according to recent management guidance and consensus expectations, BFR is expected to deliver the highest credit growth rate among South American banks in 2018.

Even though Banco Macro has a much lower assets-to-equity ratio, BFR's leverage is also quite conservative, in our view.

LatAm banks: Assets-to-equity ratio

LatAm banks: Tier 1 Capital ratios

Finally, BFR has a strong capital position, especially when compared to Grupo Galicia.

As we noted in our prior article on BMA, Argentinian banks will adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in 2018. BBVA Banco Frances will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the IFRS implementation, as, according to management guidance, the bank's capital ratio is expected to increase by 200bps.

To summarize, BBVA Banco Frances is especially well-positioned to capture the growth potential of the Argentinian banking sector. Its Tier1 ratio is much better than Galicia's one, while BFR's LtD is the lowest in its peer group. Even though BMA has a higher capital metric and a lower assets/equity ratio, we note that BFR has a stronger presence in Buenos Aires and that is another catalyst for its credit growth.

Plenty of room to cut costs

According to the bank's strategy, one of its key priorities is to improve its efficiency metrics. As shown below, with the bank having the highest cost/income ratio among LatAm peers, there is indeed plenty of room to cut costs. We also note that Banco Macro has done a terrific job of improving its efficiency ratio lately and we believe its cost-cutting efforts could serve as a road map for BBVA Banco Frances.

LatAm banks: Cost/income ratio

Management expects operating costs to remain flattish in real terms. That would significantly improve the bank's efficiency ratio, given that revenue growth should be well above inflation.

The ongoing digitalization of the bank's products has already had a positive impact on its efficiency metrics. BFR continues to prioritize digital solutions and that is another catalyst for a better cost/income ratio.

A word on margins

As mentioned in our article on BMA, net interest margins of Argentinian banks remain a hotly debated topic among investors.

What is important here is that BFR's NIM is lower than the sector average. As such, it will be more immune to falling policy rates due to a low-base effect. The bank's low loans-to-deposit ratio is another positive factor for its NIM. In addition, BFR has guided for a higher-yielding loan mix that should be also supportive for the margin.

Asset quality: Write-backs on the cards

With an NPL coverage ratio of 253%, BBVA Banco Frances has excessive loan loss reserves. Notably, the group has already started write-backs of these provisions.

This trend clearly has legs, especially given that despite the ongoing write-backs, BFR's NPL coverage is still much higher than the sector's average.

NPL Coverage, YE2017

The sector-best EPS growth rate

Thanks to a stronger funding profile, healthy loan growth, resilient margins, improving cost/efficiency ratios and the ongoing write-backs, BFR is expected to deliver the highest EPS growth rate among LatAm banks.

LatAm banks: EPS growth, FY2018E

One might argue that such a high growth rate is solely attributed to the bank's sluggish earnings growth in 2017. However, we note that consensus expects BFR to maintain its sector-best EPS growth rate in 2019.

LatAm banks: EPS growth, FY2019E

In other words, this ugly duckling is gradually transforming into a beautiful swan.

Valuation

BBVA Banco Frances is undervalued on a P/B - RoE basis.

The stock trades at 10.7x 2019E earnings, which we view as an undemanding multiple, especially given healthy EPS growth.

Risks

1. Execution risks on cost-cutting measures.

2. An inability to improve efficiency metrics due to cost inflation.

3. A higher-than-expected NIM compression due to pressure on asset yields.

Bottom line

While we no longer find GGAL's risk/reward attractive, we are still very bullish on Banco Macro. With that being said, we do acknowledge that potential corruption allegations could be a red flag for some investors. As such, for those, who are cautious on Banco Macro due to the Ciccone scandal, we believe BBVA Banco Frances could be an attractive opportunity to capitalize on growth prospects of the Argentinian banking sector. Importantly, thanks to a stronger funding profile, healthy loan growth, resilient margins, improving cost/efficiency ratios and the ongoing write-backs, BFR is expected to deliver the highest EPS growth rate among LatAm banks. In addition, the stock is trading at undemanding multiples.

