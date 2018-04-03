Investors Need To Keep An Eye On These 3 Film Studios In April 2018

Warner Bros. need to keep the momentum going off the success of “Ready Player One” with the Dwayne Johnson backed “Rampage” as its summer slate is less potent than usual.

Disney’s strategic plan to shift its new “Avengers” movie to April will have a long-term impact on both the studio and the overall summer movie race.

With March ending on a higher note, many investors are wondering what April may hold as the big studios continue towards the all-important summer movie season.

Thus far the 2018 box office has been under-whelming with just a few films truly breaking out with audiences, which puts pressure on this final month of the spring season.

The first few months of 2018 have overall been very forgettable if you’re an investor in any of the big Hollywood studios. With the exception of Disney’s Black Panther and Warner Bros. Ready Player One, the list of breakout success stories is very short. However, April could shore up a few things overall as we move one step close to the annual summer movie box office battles that define the industry. Though before we get there, here are the studios investors need to keep an eye on this month.

Disney (DIS)

It’s hard to not lead off with Disney. Forgot for a second the game-changing success of Black Panther, Disney is just Disney. It’s a well-oiled machine that runs smoothly from big franchise to big franchise. This month the studio’s tentpole will once again come from the land of Marvel as Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters.

I have to give Disney credit here because they took a movie that was already going to break records and gave it an even bigger boost. Traditionally the summer movie season begins the first weekend in May, but this year Disney decided to shift the timetable a week and move Infinity War from May 4th to April 27th.

So essentially Disney just left a big gaping hole where a big mega-film would usually go, knowing full well no rival could/would slide into the date this late in the game. This means Disney will now get an extra week in theaters without any real competition. In this competitive landscape where prime dates are staked out years in advance – that’s huge.

It’s also a move Disney may only be able to pull once, but they certainly picked the right spot to try it as this is the climax of the studio’s core cinematic universe.

Disney was also smart for a second reason as that last April weekend, which had in the past been traditionally ignored by the major studios, can be very profitable. In the past Universal has used it re-launch its Fast & Furious franchise (before sliding even further back in the month for maximum results), Warner Bros. used it to re-boot the famed Nightmare On Elm Street series and Fox took advantage of a lack of female-centric films during the summer in general to debut The Other Woman which turned a $40 million production into a $83 million success story (which was closer to $200 million when adding in international results).

Disney recognized that slot doesn’t have to be a “dead” week and investors are going to see what was already going to be a profitable film, rise even higher in value.

Universal (CMCSA) (a subsidiary of Comcast)

Universal is also one to watch in April as the studio’s latest collaboration with Blumhouse Productions is set for release during the middle of the month. Truth or Dare follows a very successful formula where the horror mavens at Blumhouse take a simple thriller concept and on a micro-budget create a significant ROI.

For example, last October’s Happy Death Day (i.e. Groundhog Day meets a teen slasher film) took a $5 million budget and turned it into $55 million domestically. You can also look at 2015’s social media-centric horror film Unfriended which ended up making 32 times its initial budget ($1 million into $32 million) or Ouija (based on the board game) which flipped a $5 million budget into $50 million and a sequel which in turn turned a $9 million budget into $35 million in earnings (domestically).

And the best part about all of these is they had no real “name” in the lead role. The films made the plot the main character and that let them skimp on paying for a big “A-lister.” Here though what should make investors excited is the teen-skewing films have two big teen-genre names (Lucy Hale from Pretty Little Liars and Tyler Posey from Teen Wolf) which should help goose the numbers higher – especially when factoring in the film has a Friday the 13th release date.

Investors may also know the name Blumhouse because that was the studio Universal teamed with on last year’s breakout hits Get Out and Split, along with the long-running Purge franchise. Combined Get Out, Split and the original Purge cost just $13 million and to date has earned over $375 million domestically and well over $600 million globally.

Warner Bros. (TWX) (a subsidiary of Time Warner)

Lastly investors in the sector should continue to watch Warner Bros. as the studio will look to continue the momentum it built over the last weekend with Ready Player One. The Time Warner owned (for now) company really needed a win following the high-profile collapse of fall 2017 big swings Blade Runner 2049 and Justice League and the under-performing re-boot of the Tomb Raider franchise a few weeks ago.

The good news is that this April the studio’s big tentpole is being fronted by Dwayne Johnson – who in the past has been very good to the company. April’s Rampage is the film adaptation (of sorts) of the popular video game - and with any other lead would likely be in trouble.

Yet this is The Rock and he made San Andreas into a $400+ million hit…so anything can happen here.

Where shareholders need to be looking though is towards the summer. Warner Bros. has an uneven season ahead with less tentpoles than usual so it needed the spring trifecta of Tomb Raider, Ready Player One and Rampage to be a one-two-three punch of power. So far, it is doing 50/50 at best and it (along with its investors) really need a win here to enter summer strong.

The good news for shareholders is the studio has a healthier fall but it will be an interesting road getting to that point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of TWX, it is not related to anything discussed in this piece and the author is not a full-time employee.