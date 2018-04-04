Forget Hoops, This Michigan-Based REIT Does Nothing But Net

The only reason that I am maintaining a HOLD on ADC is based on valuation.

I look forward to the March Madness showdown each year as it provides a perfect venue for comparing stocks and helping build an intelligent REIT portfolio.

Yesterday I published the April edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, and in this issue, I provide subscribers with my top 16 picks, including the crowned REIT champion. I look forward to the March Madness showdown each year as it provides a perfect venue for comparing stocks and helping build an intelligent REIT portfolio.

It should be no one’s surprise that Realty Income (O) was the champion this year, as the stalwart Net Lease REIT continues to deliver on its predictability promise, after all, this REIT is called “The Monthly Dividend Company.”

As I type this article, I am preparing for the NCAA Men’s championship tonight, and since I completely bombed bracketology, I have decided to become a fair weather of the Michigan Wolverines. I was hoping for an ACC contender, but I’m betting on the Michigan’s defense, recognizing that Villanova has arguably the best offense in the NCAA.

Michigan has a talented bench and although Villanova has the scoring threat, the Wolverines have the ability to morph and change no matter the situation. Villanova is picked to win (7 points) but if Michigan brings its “A-game,” there could possibly be 2 winning teams that shoot nothing but net…

Source

This REIT That Does Nothing But Net

Founded in 1971 by Richard Agree and public since 1994, Agree Realty (ADC) has been in operation for over 45 years (and has been public for over 21 years). With a current total capitalization of around $2.1 billion, ADC is considered a small-cap REIT with 436 retail properties totaling approximately 8.7 million square feet in 43 states.

Like many of the other Triple-Net REITs, ADC operates its investment platform with a variety of free-standing net lease tenants including many household names such as Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Staples, Chase Bank, AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Family Dollar (NYSE:FDO), Harris Teeter, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Wawa.

As shown below, ADC has evolved from a diversified retail REIT into a pure play Net Lease REIT (98.5% Net Lease):

During the Great Recession, ADC was forced to cut its dividend. The dividend cut was not substantial, but the unexpected decline forced ADC to reset the clock in its pursuit of becoming a dividend champion. Unlike O, NNN and WPC – that have paid and increased dividends for decades – ADC commenced its quest for becoming a dividend diva in 2013 – so the company has just 4 years of dividend growth to build on.

To manage the risk (of future dividend cuts), ADC has done an excellent job of diversifying its portfolio. As viewed below, ADC’s top 3 tenants now represent just 14.7% of overall concentration (was 70% in 2010).

In addition to expanding its tenant base, ADC has also expanded its concentration in high-quality tenants:

Keep in mind, ADC invests in 100% retail (just like NNN):

The portfolio consists of many industry-leading brands and retailers operating in e-commerce resistant sectors. As you can see below, ADC has reduced exposure to apparel and increased exposure to fitness:

ADC has also reduced Walgreens exposure from 11.6% to 7.7% year-over-year and Rite Aid exposure has been reduced to 0.8% after Walgreens purchased two Rite Aid locations. Also, ADC is similar to O, in that both REITs have substantial investment grade tenants:

ADC has the highest occupancy in the peer group:

ADC’s portfolio has well-laddered leases:

ADC’s average lease term is 14 years, the highest (average) in the peer group:

The “Secret Sauce”

ADC is one of the only Net Lease REITs that focuses on development. As a Net Lease developer (in a prior life) this resonates with me, and I like the value proposition that ADC offers (so does Mr. Market). It’s surprising to see ADC trading at such a high multiple, given the higher risk of being a developer.

However, it mitigates the risk by putting its experience to work. The company has a 45-year track record and Net Lease development is a cookie-cutter approach. The biggest risk is weather and most Net Lease buildings can be constructed in 90-100 days. By taking on the development role, ADC is able to generate returns around 100 bps higher than by acquiring them one off.

ADC also “partners” with retailers who are seeking experienced development partners; the company emphasis is on comprehensive real estate solutions that drive multi-faceted partnerships.

Since 2010, ADC has invested approximately $1.4 billion in high-quality retail net lease properties. The light blue shaded area represents development deals. In 2017, ADC completed or commenced 11 development projects that represent capital deployed or in progress of approximately $62.7 million.

Here are examples of development projects under construction:

During 2017, ADC solidified and diversified its portfolio through proactive asset management and disposition efforts. In Q4-17, the company sold eight properties for gross proceeds of $15.4 million. For the full year 2017, ADC disposed of 15 assets for $45.8 million in gross proceeds (2017 disposition activity included the sale of four Walgreens thereby reducing exposure to 7.7%, down from 11.6% at the end of 2016).

Disciplined Balance Sheet

During Q4-17, ADC issued nearly 1.8 million shares of common stock through its at-the-market equity program at an average price of $49.3 raising gross proceeds of approximately $87.1 million. The total proceeds were raised through two separate transactions and represent a highly cost-effective and efficient capital raise.

For the full year 2017, ADC issued a total of 2.4 million shares of common stock through the ATM program at an average price of $49.17 realizing total gross proceeds of $116.5 million.

As of Q4-17, ADC’s total debt to enterprise value was approximately 24.5% and the fixed charge coverage ratio, which includes principal amortization, was the strongest in the company’s history at 4.2x.

Net debt-to-recurring EBITDA was approximately 4.3x and all three of these metrics are among the strongest of the peers and net debt-to-EBITDA remains well below ADC’s stated range of 5-6x.

ADC’s cash on hand (net of outstanding borrowings on the revolving credit facility) totaled $45 million. In addition to the $250 million revolving credit facility, ADC has two untapped $100 million private-placement shelf agreements.

ADC is not reliant on the equity markets to achieve its targeted 2018 acquisition volume and this prudent approach to leverage allows the company to be opportunistic while making capital raising and capital allocation decisions.

The Latest Earnings Results

For the full year 2017, ADC invested in 90 properties in 30 states, representing record investment volume of $394 million. Of the $394 million invested in 2017, ADC originated a record $337 million to its acquisition platform.

Subsequent to year-end, ADC announced 2018 acquisition guidance of $250 million to $300 million, as well as disposition guidance of $25 million to $50 million.

In Q4-16, ADC’s FFO quarter was $21.3 million, representing an increase of 28.7% over the comparable period of 2016. On a per share basis, FFO increased to $0.71 per share, a 10.9% increase as compared to Q4-16.

For the full year 2017, FFO was $76.3 million, representing an increase of 28.9% over the comparable period of 2016. On a per share basis, FFO of $2.72 per share, represents a 7.1% increase as compared to the full year 2016.

AFFO for Q4-17 was $20.9 million, a 29.2% increase over the comparable period of 2016. On a per share basis, AFFO was $0.70, an 11.4% increase as compared to Q4-16.

For the full year 2017, AFFO was $75.7 million, representing an increase of 29.7% over the comparable period of 2016. On a per share basis, 2017 AFFO was $2.70 per share, a strong 7.8% increase as compared to the full year 2016. As viewed below, ADC has the strongest FFO/share growth in the Net Lease REIT sector:

ADC paid a dividend of $0.52 per share on January 3rd to stockholders on record on December 20, 2017. This quarterly dividend represents a 5.1% increase over the $0.495 per share quarterly dividend declared in Q4-16. This was the company’s 95th consecutive cash dividend since its IPO in 1994 and represents a five-year increase of 30% over the company’s 2012 quarter dividend.

For the year, ADC declared dividends of $2.025 per share, an increase of 5.5% over the dividends per share declared in 2016. The quarterly payout ratio for Q4-17 was 73% of FFO and 74% of AFFO. For the full year 2017, the payout ratios were 74% of FFO and 75% of AFFO.

Forget Hoops, This Michigan-Based REIT Does Nothing But Net

From the looks of it, ADC will be a bracketology contender, sooner than later… It’s clear that Joey Agree is doing an excellent job, focusing on growing earnings and dividends. The problem however is that Mr. Market likes ADC and tickets to entry remain in the “nosebleed section.”

ADC is the only Net Lease REIT that trades at a premium to the 4-year FFO/share average. Also, ADC has the lowest dividend yield in the peer group:

In conclusion: ADC is hitting on all-cylinders – acquisitions, development, and dispositions – and the balance sheet is in excellent shape. The only reason that I am maintaining a HOLD on ADC is based on valuation. I consider O, STOR, and WPC better alternatives with a wider margin of safety.

My latest articles:

Realty Income (NYSE:O)

STORE Capital (STOR)

W.P. Carey (WPC)

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page). Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and ADC Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, AVB, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, TXRT UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.