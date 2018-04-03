John And Jane - March Dividend Income Tracker - Taxable Account

This article includes all payout updates for March as well as a brief overview of what we are expecting in April.

The taxable account has very few changes left to be made but this doesn't mean we set it on auto-pilot and forget it.

This is the 5th month I have officially tracked dividend income and it was slightly above expectations with a total of $929.59 of dividends received.

Investment Thesis

March marks the fifth month that John and Jane have had a well-established concentration of stocks in their taxable portfolio. A total of two stocks in the taxable portfolio delivered increased dividend payments during the month of March.

As I continue to document John and Jane success my long-term goal is to create a database that allows for year-over-year (YoY) comparisons that demonstrate the power and simplicity of dividend investing. In addition to documenting the past, I also like to forecast the upcoming month of dividends because I believe it helps keep expectations in check.

As always, I would like to include a disclaimer that states this article is based on an actual portfolio for clients' of mine. The goal is to build a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks, bonds, etc. that will continue to produce a long-lasting income stream with a minimal emphasis on capital appreciation.

Dividend and Distribution Increases

Similar to in my update from February, John And Jane - February Dividend Income Tracker - Taxable Account, two more stocks in John and Jane's portfolio delivered increased dividends in the month of March. The remainder of the section is used to give a brief overview of the companies and document the total dividend increase.

Arbor Realty (ABR) - ABR has been a gem in John and Jane's portfolio as it has announced stellar earnings reports for the last two quarters and has subsequently increased the dividend. ABR is probably one of the riskiest holdings in John and Jane's portfolio because of the company's potential exposure to defaults, etc. ABR is easy for me to monitor because my day job makes it easy to keep my finger on the pulse of the housing market. Simply put, when we see a shift in the credit cycle to more defaults I will begin to contemplate selling their position in ABR. I do not foresee this happening (barring an extreme event) for at least one-year. A three-year chart shows that dividend investors have also enjoyed modest capital appreciation in addition to a dividend that was $.13/quarter to what is now $.21/quarter.

ABR data by YCharts

ABR's dividend was increased from $.19/share per quarter to $.21/share per quarter. This represents a 10.5% increase quarter-over-quarter and a YoY increase from $.17/quarter to $.21/quarter. This representation a rolling annualized increase of 23.5%. This results in a current yield just over 9.52% based on a share price of $8.82.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) - ADM's March payment represents it's 43rd consecutive annual dividend increase. ADM has struggled to find a catalyst that can move share prices above the mid-$40 range but the potential acquisition of Bunge (BG) has started to help in addition to a recent upgrade for Goldman-Sachs (GS) who estimates shares being worth $50 after a drought in Argentina put pressure on Soybean prices. The three-year chart below gives a better perspective of how long ADM's share price has remained stagnant.

ADM data by YCharts

ADM's dividend was increased from $.32/share per quarter to $.335/share per quarter. This represents an annualized increase of 4.7% YoY. This results in a current yield just over 3.09% based on a current share price of $43.37.

March Income Chart and April Estimates

I have created the following chart to assist with keeping track of John and Jane's taxable portfolio, with the intention of maintaining a database that can be compared on a month-to-month and YoY basis. Green is used to show when dividends were actually received while yellow represents dividend estimates that haven't occurred yet.

Here is a chart that shows the total dividends received in the taxable account for the first three months of the year.

Here are a few things to remember about this portfolio:

Dividends are not reinvested. John and Jane are at the point where they don't need the money, but we also want to build a cushion that allows us to purchase additional stocks in case the market drops and equities become more attractive.

Since dividends are not reinvested the only time payments increase is when the dividend is raised or when additional shares are purchased with excess cash.

Estimated Annual Portfolio Dividend Increase

When John Jane's portfolio was first established it was generating approximately $11,491.83 in dividends/distributions payments annually. Given that the initial investment in the stocks was approximately $225,000, John and Jane were very pleased with the steady income stream coming from the stocks in this portfolio. While the income being generated is a good start, it is not enough to maintain dividend payments at these levels especially when inflation begins to increase.

Inflation is often overlooked by many investors as they do not consider that one dollar tomorrow is worth less than one dollar today. For this reason, it is important that John and Jane receive regular dividend increases as this will help maintain normalcy in their retirement lifestyle.

At this point, I believe that John and Jane's taxable account is on track to deliver an average dividend growth of 5%. If this portfolio is able to achieve this then John and Jane will be enjoying annual dividend payments in excess of $12,000 from these investments. This would raise the yield on cost from approximately 5.1% to 5.3%.

Nothing Is Safe From Volatility

Whether you invest in Dividend Kings, FANG (Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL)), or even high-grade bonds there will always be some sort of risk associated with your investment. Just look at the market on April 2nd as the Dow Jones Industrials (DJI) joined the S&P 500 by falling below its 200-Day Moving Average.

^DJI data by YCharts

The VIX S&P 500 Volatility Index (Below) shows that the market is no longer filled with overly confident investors who see nothing but upside. Instead, the market has become filled with investors who are panicked whenever Donald Trump sends off a random tweet.

^VIX data by YCharts

As I have mentioned before in prior articles, I have encouraged John and Jane to begin hoarding cash in their taxable and IRA accounts. By doing this, John and Jane will be better positioned to take advantage of falling stock prices for some of the best companies available. Presently, John and Jane have roughly 10% of their total portfolio allocated to cash.

Conclusion

John and Jane's portfolio has continued to fluctuate as the volatility that began in February continues to rear its ugly head at every possible turn. Fortunately, my estimates for March's income were slightly below what it actually came in at as a result of dividend increases I had not taken into account and a small miscalculation on another stock.

I will be following up this article with a summary of John and Jane's Roth and Traditional IRAs so that I can begin to monitor those accounts in the same fashion I do their taxable account. Based on the chart above, I believe that John and Jane should be receiving approximately $625 of dividend income into the taxable account during the month of April.

It can be difficult to keep track of all the available investments out there so I would love to hear some feedback in the comment section about any investments you think would be beneficial for John Jane's portfolio.

In John and Jane's taxable account they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: (AAPL) Apple, (ABR) Arbor Realty, (ADM) Archer Daniel Midland, (APLE) Apple REIT, (BP) British Petroleum, (BPL) Buckeye Partners, (CAH) Cardinal Health, (CINF) Cincinnati Financial, (CLX) Clorox, (CMI) Cummins, (COP) Conoco Philips, (EAFAX) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A, (EMR) Emerson Electric, (EPR) EPR Properties, (ETP) Energy Transfer Partners, (GIS) General Mills, (HP) Helmerich Payne, (HRL) Hormel, (IDCC) Interdigital Corp, (IRM) Iron Mountain, (JCI) Johnson Controls, (LTC) LTC Properties, (MIC) Macquarie Infrastructure, (MO) Altria, (MSB) Mesabi Trust, (NRZ) New Residential, (O) Income Realty, (ORI) Old Republic International, (SCL) Stepan Co., (SEP) Spectra Energy Partners, (SJM) Smuckers, (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlets, (SO) Southern Corp, (SPG) Simon Property Group, (T) AT&T, (TLP) TransMontaigne Partners, (VZ) Verizon, (WASH) Washington Trust, (WLKP) Westlake Chemical, (WPC) WP Carey, and (XOM) Exxon Mobil.

