Reckitt Benckiser Has Value If You Can Live With The Debt (But You Shouldn't)

The company is hoping to grow the business primarily in Asia following the Mead Johnson (MJN) integration.

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) ("RB") has lost 10% of its value since the start of the year. Over the same period, The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) has lost only 5.85%. Clearly the stock is underperforming, but why?

Is this a buying opportunity? Or are there significant reasons why this company is lagging behind its peers and the market.

Let’s start by going over the three business units.

Strong brands in three business units

Those who follow me know I have a thing for brands, especially if it comes to B2C consumer staples firms. RB has plenty of strong brands in its portfolio. I will talk more about the transformational year 2017 for RB and its shift in strategy later in this piece. Let's quickly go over the three units.

Health

The biggest business unit in terms of revenue is Health with £5,090 million in revenue for 2017. Health is responsible for 60% of total revenue and half of this is generated in developed markets.

I'm sure many of you will recognize some of these products. On the right side of the picture, you can read the products being #1 or #2 in certain markets. For me, this signals brand strength and a competitive edge.

The revenue increased massively by the acquisition of Mead Johnson (NYSE:MJN) as they produce Child Nutrition (IFCN) and are a top player in consumer health for babies. More on M&A activity later. The acquisition contributed 46% to the increase of revenues in the Health Business Unit. Without currency effects and acquisitions, there was no revenue growth.

Gross margins in OTC health products tend to be relatively high. Unfortunately, the company does not give margin numbers on separate business units.

This business unit has grown an average 7% in revenues a year over the last 6 years, but has failed to grow during 2017.

Hygiene

Again, a nice portfolio of brands with #1 and #2 positions in different segments. In fact, the 7 top brands are #1 and #2 and make up 80% of the revenue for this business unit. Growth only amounted to 1% like-for-like.

At £4,343 million pounds, it's a very important unit for RB. Two of the growth markets are dishwashing products and toilet cleaning products for a more demanding Chinese consumer market.

Home and Portfolio

The two smallest units are Home and Portfolio with revenues of £1,860 million and £249 million respectively. Growth was a negative 3% like-for-like.

From January 2018 onwards, the Hygiene and Home business units are merged into one.

Recent M&A activity: Mead Johnson purchase and sale of RB Foods business unit

RB marks 2017 as a transformational year. It has been a tough year, but the business took some strategic decisions it thinks will add value over the next years.

About a year ago, RB finalized a deal buying Mead Johnson for $16.6 billion in cash. Including debt, the deal was worth $17.9 billion.



The company did so to increase exposure to the Chinese market and realize cost savings of $250 million annually starting in year 3. In the 2017 annual report, this estimate was increased to $300 million annually. Mead Johnson has been losing market share in China due to increased competition and changing consumer habits. Top-line growth of Mead Johnson has been negative for almost half a decade now. RB believes it can rebuild the brand of the US baby formula maker. And if here's one country where there are plenty of babies are being born, it's China.

The company paid around 29x EBIT or 4x Sales for Mead Johnson which many in the market have called 'pricey'.

In a parallel move, RB sold its food business to McCormick for $4,2 billion in the same year. The company is trying to focus on higher margin consumer health products and is therefore reshuffling its portfolio. We'll go deeper into the financials shortly.

Because of the bold move of buying Mead Johnson, there was no room to buy additional assets. Pfizer's consumer healthcare division was for sale, but RB recently announced to have pulled out of the race. The deal would have made a lot of sense, since having scale in the OTC (over-the-counter) medicine market is how money is made. The portfolio would have been a great addition for RB.

The timing was simply not right for this deal. Some argue that RB would have never bought Mead Johnson if they would have known a deal with Pfizer was possible. The CEO of RB Rakesh Kapoor denied this in a recent interview.

The overall financial picture

As most of its revenue is made outside of the UK, the company has benefited from the drop in value of the Sterling. If we take into account currency effects and the acquisition of MJN, revenue growth was 21%. Like for like, however, revenue growth was completely flat.

Gross margin dropped slightly from 61.1% to 59.7%. Long story short, revenue and earnings per share are not growing. But free cash flow is:

It's immediately clear that the interest expense has skyrocketed since taking on additional debt. The company paid £167 million in interests in 2017, 10 times as much as a year earlier. Total net finance expense was £238 million for the year.

However, the cost synergy savings with MJN have been revised upwards to be $300 million annually by the end of third year full ownership (up from $250 million). So in fact, the acquisition should pay for itself over time.

At the end of 2017, the Group had total equity of £13,573 million (2016: £8,426 million), an increase of 61%. Net debt was £10,746 million (2016: £1,391 million). This makes a gearing ratio of 79% which is really high.

Clearly, the company will focus on paying of its debt before doing anything else. However, the company states it wants to pay 50% of total Adjusted Net Income as a dividend to the shareholders.

Let's assume that revenue growth and margin expansion remain flat over the next year. In that case, around £1,154 million would be paid to the shareholders. If we deduct this amount from the Free Cash Flow number of £2,129 there's £975 million left to pay of the debt each year.

However, the $300 million in cost synergies and snow-ball effect of paying of the debt (and thus lowering interest expenses) can speed up the process of getting back to a more sensible debt level.

But there's another trick RB potentially has up its sleeve: negative working capital.

Net working capital is the difference between current assets and current liabilities. If this is negative, the company has more short term bills to pay than it has assets it can liquidate. For this reason, it’s often used as an indicator of a company’s liquidity. In theory, a negative net working capital is bad. However, in RB’s case, this is positive. In the annual report they even quote:

There was an improvement in NWC to minus £1,424 million (2016: minus £1,102 million).

Now why is this? It could be the case that RB is using its market power and high inventory turnover to optimize the payment of bills to their suppliers.

If RB has been able to pay their suppliers on credit (let’s say 90 days out) but their customers have to pay immediately (less than 30 days), the company is being financed by this construction rather than having to put in the cash itself. A company with negative working capital is ‘borrowing’ operating working capital from customers and vendors to finance its growth. This should help the free cash flow keeping the free cash flow high.

All in all, RB’s debt is still dangerously high at 3.5 times EBITDA.

Growth going forward

The biggest problem for RB is the lack of organic top-line growth. For me, this is what is pushing the stock down. More growth in the end solves the debt problem automatically.

It’s simple: If the company manages to increase sales, the high cash flow (94% of net earnings) should be able to pay off the debt quicker. I don't think margins have room to improve because of commodity prices pushing up costs. The company warned of pressure on margins in the latest earnings call.

There are only a handful of short-term catalysts that could revive the top-line growth:

Reviving growth at Mead Johnson

RB is known as a good brand builder. Mead Johnson helps them with exposure to developing countries. RB wants to make 40% of revenues in developing countries by 2020. Half of the revenue they make in China is now made through online sales.

While Mead Johnson only grew 1% in revenues for 2017, it did end the year strongly with a 3% surge.

Penetrating China with other products

The company states that China is at an inflection point for certain consumer trends. For example, dishwasher penetration in Europe and The Americas is 50%, whereas in China this is only 1% to 2%. As the Chinese consumer becomes richer, this market could easily grow. It's something that's out of their hands, but a shift in consumer preferences can quickly bolster sales.

Successful launches of new products

RB positions itself as an entrepreneurial and fast-moving company. It constantly launches new products in rapid iterations to see if one 'will stick'. The sales numbers in 2017 were weak because some new products weren't liked by the consumer, but it could easily be the other way around next year.

The company gave guidance during the last earnings call of sales growth coming in between 2% and 3% for 2018.

To dividend or not to dividend?

RB has been a good dividend growth stock. In 10 years time the yearly dividend grew from £0.62 to £1.61, which is quite impressive. The company says it will pay out 50% of adjusted net income as a dividend and use the remaining cash to pay back debt.

Because of the debt load, I don't think RB will increase the dividend this year. You could even question if they shouldn't pay back debt first before continuing with dividend. It would be a very unpopular and bold move, but could in fact be the right thing to do financially.

The dividend yield at current prices is 2,66% if the company keeps the dividend in line.

Should you buy Reckitt Benckiser?

So it was quite a long analysis, because 2017 was a transformational year. For me, there are three main issues.

Recent numbers and guidance for revenue growth are weak (2 to 3%)

Margins will not grow excessively in the short term (or even deteriorate)

The debt has to be paid off, leaving less room for investments in growth

There are some clear changes to the business, but the effects are a lot less clear. This has confused the market and perhaps most of the bad news is now absorbed by the RB stock price.

If we look in the longer term, I think this company can get back on its feet. Five years down the road, the company can easily have paid of £5 billion or half of its debt while maintaining the dividend. This is in a scenario where sales growth is 2 to 3% and margins stay the same. If sales growth would pick up again by then, the leverage or Debt/EBITDA could be well below 1.5. This is very much in line with similar Consumer Staples companies such as Nestle, Unilever or Kimberly-Clark.

The conclusion is simple: either the acquisition pays off massively, or it was a huge failure and damaged the company's future. In order for it to be a success, I think the benefits will have to materialize sooner rather than later. The sooner RB can use its free cash flow to pay off debt, the sooner they can start building up a pile of cash to distribute to the shareholder (as they have done before).

There have been some one-off challenges in 2017 such as a failed product launch and a cyber attack, so there could be an upside surprise.

But is the stock trading cheap? Be careful of using numbers you can find on the internet. The net income is £6,127 million due to exceptional items, resulting into a P/E of only 8. However, the adjusted income is £2,308 million. This means the true P/E ratio is around 18. For me, this is way too high to initiate a position given the problems discussed earlier.

There are two ways I would like to enter this position:

Either the stock trades in the 60 to 70 dollar range for it to be at an attractive price in the short term.

In the long term, we wait some years to see if the Mead Johnson acquisition starts paying off.

