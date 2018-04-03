Tesla: Another Quarterly Miss

Back in October 2017, I stated that Tesla's (TSLA) board should consider firing Elon Musk. This was after the company's huge fail with the first quarter of Model 3 production, and nine months later, things are still behind schedule. Tesla just reported its preliminary Q1 2018 figures, and the numbers again failed to meet expectations. While the company's press release tried to focus on the positives, it's just another knock against Musk and provides more skepticism for the future.

The Model 3 debacle:

Apparently Elon Musk is now taking over responsibility for Model 3 production. As the CEO, one who obviously has known for some time things have not gone well, why did it take so long? Tesla again missed its Q1 target for the Model 3, coming short of the 2,500 unit per week goal. Also, Tesla in its production and delivery announcement said the following:

Given the progress made thus far and upcoming actions for further capacity improvement, we expect that the Model 3 production rate will climb rapidly through Q2. Tesla continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months.

This would lead you to believe that 5,000 a week by the end of Q2 is not guaranteed anymore. Of course, Tesla was supposed to be at that point last December. Additionally, the company sold just 21,800 Model S/X units in Q1, which was below the bottom end of my prediction range and represents a significant year-over-year decline of more than 3,000 units. While the company maintained its full-year forecast, it remains to be seen if they can get close to 100,000 units without discounting or some other sales tactics.

Tesla says it doesn't need to raise capital, outside of credit lines, but how many times have we heard that before? Given this statement, I wouldn't be surprised to see Tesla try to expand some of its credit agreements, increasing their borrowing abilities. The surge in lithium and cobalt prices will certainly provide a headwind in the future, and rising LIBOR rates mean more interest expenses, especially on those credit facilities.

Tesla blog post and Musk's terrible tweet:

In my latest article regarding the company, I criticized management for again dumping bad news after the market closed on a three-day holiday weekend, the announcement of the massive Model S recall. A day later, Tesla detailed that Autopilot was on during the latest fatal incident. Tesla does shift some blame to the driver for not listening to warnings during the driving period. It took Tesla several days to release the information about the system being on, as opposed to prior accidents where it was quickly revealed that the system was not on. Around the same time that the blog post was published, Elon Musk posted the following reply tweet:

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter page)

So just as the company is talking about a fatal crash that had a massive fire leading to a totaled vehicle and a major highway being shut down for hours because first responders didn't know what to do, Elon tweeted that. Also, it was over a year ago that Ed Niedermeyer published a brilliant piece about Tesla's so claimed 40% crash reduction thanks to Autopilot. Tesla continues to cite this rate today, and the company in Friday night's post went even further by stating the following:

The consequences of the public not using Autopilot, because of an inaccurate belief that it is less safe, would be extremely severe. There are about 1.25 million automotive deaths worldwide. If the current safety level of a Tesla vehicle were to be applied, it would mean about 900,000 lives saved per year.

I found the 1.25 million figure on a Wikipedia page, so it does appear that Tesla is using a fact there. However, to say that all of those lives would be saved by Autopilot seems like a stretch. First of all, nearly a quarter million of those deaths were in Africa, where many poorer countries have terrible road systems. The same can be said about many other places around the world where infrastructure is lacking. If the Autopilot system can potentially lead to a crash on a California freeway, how is it going to work on a wet dirt road in a third world country?

What to watch for now:

Now that we have numbers in for Q1, we can start to adjust our estimates for the quarter. With S/X sales coming in less than expected, it means that the negative margin Model 3 will have a larger impact on Tesla's gross margins for the period. InsideEvs also suggests a shift to more Model X sales in the US for Q1 as compared to last year's period, which could hurt margins slightly as well. Now that I've updated my model, I've penciled in an $800 million loss for the quarter, and that's with GAAP gross margins coming in slightly below where non-GAAP gross margins were in Q4 2017. Should they come in even worse, Tesla could approach a billion dollar loss.

I'm really curious to see where Model 3 progress is in a month or so when we get the full earnings report. If Tesla moves back its 5,000 a week goal again, that would likely mean less capital expenditures this year. Perhaps management also pushes back some investments in the Model Y and other products in an effort to save cash, thus avoiding the capital raise. But with a working capital deficit of a billion dollars at the end of 2017, I expect to see some of those credit lines tapped a little more in Q1.

For the Model S/X, the next major turning point will be late in Q2 or early Q3, as Jaguar's I-Pace starts customer deliveries in Europe. Should this take away sales of the Model X primarily, Tesla may need to take down its guidance for the year. Starting Q2 at under 22,000 units is not a good start, and while deliveries in transit were up 68% sequentially, they still were down almost 600 units from last year's end of Q1 number. Tesla also will have a headwind from the expiration of the US federal tax credit eventually, and the company just boosted its US borrowing rates another 50 basis points to 2.99% APR, making vehicles on a loan more expensive for consumers. That's a 200 basis point rise since Q3 2017's low rate of 0.99%.

Final thoughts:

Tesla shares are jumping in Tuesday trading because the Q1 production news wasn't a complete disaster. However, the company again missed its quarterly goal for the Model 3, sales for the S/X dramatically fell on a sequential basis, and guidance for the remainder of 2018 seems a little questionable. While I'd like to see the board hold Musk accountable for terrible tweets and more quarterly misses, I don't think that will happen. That means the risk involved in Tesla equity or bonds remains high until the company can get Model 3 production to where it should have been months ago.

