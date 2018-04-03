YogaWorks: Worse Than Expected

A look at 5 important aspects which management and analysts did not discuss.

An in depth look at both GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings results.

Better late than never!

YogaWorks (YOGA) reported their Q4 2017 and FY2017 earnings results after market close on Monday, April 2nd.

After having been scheduled to report earnings on March 22nd, the company posted their release day of until April 2nd.

In my last article, "YogaWorks: Bad News Coming?" we discussed my expectations and the four key areas where I was looking for clarity and insight in order to make a more informed investment decision.

Now that the company has reported, let's sum up and figure it out.

Q4 Results

At the time of writing, 11:30 PM on 4/2/2018, the company had not yet released the full, standardized 10Q.

Instead, what we are going off of is the selected quarterly press release which has a tendency to highlight certain aspects over others.

For the Fourth Quarter ending 12/31/2017, the company reported Net Revenue of $14.5 million. This compares with $13.2 million in Fourth Quarter 2016. The results also come in line with guidance provided last quarter which called for revenues between $14.3 and $14.8 million.

During this time period the company reported a GAAP Net Loss of $11.8 million which compared with a $2.7 million loss for the same quarter last year.

Because the company is so grossly unprofitable, YogaWorks also puts substantial focus on providing Non-GAAP guidance and breaks down the income/loss at both levels, the studio level and then the broader Non-GAAP numbers for the entire company.

The company's Non-GAAP loss, which excludes certain "one time" expenses came in at the top of the estimate at a $1.1 million EBITDA loss.

The 66 studios did earn $2.7 million however by the time corporate expenses are taken into account, the company lost $3.5 million.

Full Year 2017 Results

The big area of concern however is with the full year results.

For the full year ending 12/31/2017 the company reported net revenues of $54.5 million. This is down from $55.1 million earned by the company for the prior year.

The company's losses also got worse as the company reported a full year GAAP net loss of $23.4 million, up from a $9.5 million loss a year ago.

Even on a Non-GAAP basis the company's results deteriorated.

On a Non-GAAP basis the company reported a $1.2 million Adjusted EBITDA loss, which compares with a $1.7 million EBITDA profit a year ago.

Quite concerning of course is the studio level EBITDA which declined to $10.7 million down from $12.4 million a year ago. This is a 13.7% year over year decline.

Lastly, even excluding the "one time" goodwill adjustment charges the company took this quarter, the company's adjusted net loss increased to $11.7 million from $9.1 million a year ago. This is a 28.57% worse than a year ago.

Does Anyone Care?

Listening to the conference call there was only 1 major mention of the whopping net loss.

The vast majority of the call was management discussing how they have seemingly done a great job growing the brand and expanding their studio count to 66 studios up from 53 studios in the prior quarter.

The analysts on the call were predominantly the underwriters and asked softball questions primarily related to new acquisitions and acquisition plans going forward.

Here is what was NOT discussed and what are in my opinion, major causes for concern.

1. Growing Losses - the losses grew in all manners, both at the top and bottom line.

2. Declining Revenues - The company's revenues declined year over year, DESPITE significantly growing their number of studios. Revenues declined from $55 million to $54 million.

3. Declining Per Studio Revenue - Breaking it down further, we can see that YogaWorks generated $14.5 million from 66 studios in Q4. This works out to $219k per studio. This is down from the $13.2 million generated by 49 studios, or $269k per studio a year prior. (We do have to keep in mind that not all studios reflect full quarter results. I believe even if we account for that, the same-store numbers will still show declines. Same store numbers were not reflected in the press release but should be in the 10Q which was not yet released.)

4. Declining Per Studio EBITA - $2.7 million was generated by 66 studios, or $40.9k per studio in Q4 2017. This compares with $2.5 million earned by 49 studios, or $51k per studio in Q4 2016. (We do have to keep in mind that not all studios reflect full quarter results. I believe even if we account for that, the same-store numbers will still show declines. Same store numbers were not reflected in the press release but should be in the 10Q which was not yet released.)

5. Stock Based Compensation - The company excludes stock based compensation as "one time" expenses and thus they are not reflected in Non-GAAP numbers. The company recorded $464k in stock based compensation expenses for the quarter, up significantly from the year prior. My main question is, with ever widening losses, was this necessary or earned?

Bottom Line

The company reported pretty bad financial results and the analysts on the call did not ask the tough questions. One of the reasons is surely that they are also representing the underwriters of the IPO and in line for any potential future capital raises.

The company will most certainly need to raise more money in the future as even based on the company's own guidance, profitability is no where in sight especially without massive scale. This means YogaWorks will have to acquire significant amounts of studios which then incurs its own issues and I believe the company has had issues integrating the newly acquired studios under the YogaWorks brand.

As I stated before, thus far, the company has taken profitable studios and run them through the corporate entity which took those profits, paid themselves and generated losses.

The yoga industry is highly fragmented and perhaps there is a reason for that.

YogaWorks may offer amazing classes, awesome instructors and an holistic culture... BUT it does not mean that it is anywhere close to being a profitable investment.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, the company is set to present at a Cowen conference, surely trying to generate interest in the company. Shortly after any pop, I will be looking to open a short position in the company. YogaWorks may be a good company, but it sure looks like a bad investment for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, as there are no stock options available to trade, we cannot implement any income ideas on YogaWorks. Instead, YogaWorks is merely a speculative long or short position.

I hope the company releases the full 10Q shortly and I will complete an update if there are any more meaningful insights there.

