JF's Core Biotech Buys #9: Shire In Play, Volatility Continues And Capitalizing On Weakness

The model account will also be adding to two existing stock holdings that are looking increasingly attractive in light of recent weakness.

If Takeda successfully bids for Shire (or rival biders come in) it could provide a much-needed boost for the biotech sector.

Welcome to ninth edition in our new series, JF's Core Biotech Buys.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $5,000 and will hold up to 20 stocks. Trades will be less frequent with cost averages calculated at the day's close when an article is published. Depending on the size of a reader's account, buying or selling in smaller increments may be warranted or as cash flow allows. Regardless, the model account is primarily for referential purposes, so readers can easily follow along.

***New editions will be made available on a weekly or bi-monthly basis (depending on news flow).

***This series seeks to aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside. However, the sector itself is still quite volatile, subject to unique risks (i.e., regulatory change, adverse legislation, loss of patent protection, etc.) and bad news regarding key assets (i.e., regulatory downthumb, disappointing data) could result in larger losses than expected. Readers need to evaluate holdings and ideas discussed here for themselves, weighing the risks in light of their particular risk tolerance and objectives. Blind following is strongly discouraged.

***

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account

Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array BioPharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results by year-end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

7. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) - Data for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA appears encouraging to me (decreases in heparan sulfate, neurocognitive benefits), initial data for ABO-101 in MPS IIIB showed early promise, EB-101 in RDEB could see an expedited path to market if the pivotal study yields fruit and other gene therapy candidates are soon to enter the clinic. The short report (with several dubious claims) appears to have brought shares down to a more palatable level that provides a greater margin of safety, with current programs and its cash position providing a decent downside cushion.

8. Radius Health (RDUS) - The TYMLOS launch continues to progress well (as reflected in sales, insurance coverage and market penetration), the opportunity for abaloparatide-transdermal patch appears under-appreciated and elacestrant provides high optionality. As sales and market penetration head north, the company should continue to gain significant visibility and all three lead assets provide a substantial downside cushion.

9. Galapagos (GLPG) - Partnered assets continue to progress in the clinic, its IPF program offers optionality, efforts in cystic fibrosis to develop a triple combination therapy should not be underestimated and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)-partnered filgotinib could have peak sales of over $3 billion alone. As for downside cushion, it has a solid cash balance and impressive data to date along with the looming specter of M&A which should keep a healthy premium in the stock.

10. Exelixis (EXEL) - Label expansion and new trial data for cabozantinib and cobimetinib should continue to drive upside, while revenue growth and increased gains in market share have also been encouraging. The stock is quite attractive as an M&A candidate and the post-fourth-quarter earnings dip in share price makes for an interesting entry point.

11. Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) - Revenue growth is impressive on a quarterly and annual basis, its cash position is growing, and several pipeline assets (recorilant, CORT118335, CORT125281) could reach key inflection points in other areas such as oncology and NASH. The stock price plummeted after news of generic competition from Teva, but it has plenty of time to grow Korlym revenues and unlock value in the pipeline.

12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)- GOCOVRI peak sales could exceed $500 million (conservative estimate) and the company has a promising pipeline of assets (including ADS-4101) that could create value. The current depressed valuation comes as a result of a generic filing and approval of Osmotica's Osmolex, with their large cash position (includes funding from HealthCare Royalty Partners and $134 million secondary offering) providing us additional downside cushion.

13. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)- Heplisav appears to be a superior treatment option as compared to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Engerix-B with peak sales potential of $500 million, they have a strong cash position and upcoming data for SD-101 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA provides a nice call option (ORR at ASCO last year was 100% in early-stage dose escalation study). It is possible that downside is cushioned by the potential of HEPISLAV-B and prior encouraging data for SD-101.

Performance Versus IBB Since Launch February 5th

-5.05% for Core Biotech Model Account versus -4.33% for IBB

General Commentary

Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) is considering a bid for Shire (SHPG), which would be a $40 billion plus deal and likely to boost the biotech sector if it goes through (big if), reminding Wall Street that this year should bring a good amount of M&A. The possibility of a bidding war with other big pharmaceutical companies would also be a positive turn of events bringing attention back to the sector.

As for volatility and weakness in markets in the past couple weeks, I believe the image below says it all.

IBB data by YCharts

The Core Biotech series is intended for readers with a multi-year time frame, and so I point out that several key holdings are offering enticing entry points (or opportunities to add to one's position). When adding to a position, I verify first that the thesis is still intact and continue scanning for any potential red flags.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)- BofA/Merrill initiated coverage with a $39 price target, citing a survey of 25 neurologists which indicated favorable near-term sales growth for Gocovri. They also pointed to upside potential from the company's pipeline, including indications of multiple sclerosis and epilepsy.

The company also announced that the first patient has been enrolled in their pivotal phase 3 study evaluating ADS-5102 extended release capsules in multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment. Up to 540 patients in total will be enrolled in the United States and it is encouraging to see progress with their pipeline.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)- There appears to be a possibility that the company pursues an NDA filing for EB101 utilizing existing phase 2 data and their RMAT designation (intimated in year end conference call). They also announced the appointment of Carsten Thiel (prior Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals). Remember that key executive appointments is a green flag we constantly look for.

Exelixis (EXEL)- The company announced that partner Ipsen received validation of the application for variation to the CABOMETYX marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the addition of a new indication for patients with previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Radius Health (RDUS)- Leerink started the stock with an Outperform rating and $53 parice target stating belief that the transdermal patch could expand treated market and Tymlos share.

Also, it was recently announced that the company initiated the phase 3 ATOM study of abaloparatide injection for the treatment of osteoporosis in men.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)- The stock has benefited from increased interest following reports on the deaths of five patients taking Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) potential-blockbuster hemophilia drug Hemlibra.

Novocure (NVCR)- The company announced it will report first quarter financial results April 26th prior to market open along with a conference call/webcast. I see the timing as potentially bullish.

Actions To Take This Week

Initiate half-size position in Xencor (XNCR)- The firm's antibody platform is quite attractive, they possess a deep pipeline, recently pulled off an upsized financing and received much needed validation in the form of positive data for Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) ALXN1210 (makes use of Xencor's Xtend technology to extend half-life and reduce frequency of dosing). The Core Biotech Catalyst Tracker and Two Sentence Thesis/Case For Limited Downside will be updated in the next edition.

Initiate half-size position in bluebird bio (BLUE)- The company's BCMA CAR-T drug candidate bb2121 remains attractive despite overblown fears on durability (peak sales of $2 billion or more), LentiGlobin has a good shot at success in TDT (Transfusion-Dependent ß-Thalassemia) and SCD (Severe Sickle Cell Disease) and they have a strong cash position. The Core Biotech Catalyst Tracker and Two Sentence Thesis/Case For Limited Downside will be updated in the next edition.

Adding second half of position to our stake in Exelixis (EXEL) as it becomes increasingly attractive at lows.

Adding second half position to Galapagos (GLPG) as it becomes increasingly attractive at lows.

**Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

Below I've included the link that will take you to the new Excel spreadsheet for our own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech holdings. Feel free to private message me with any material events you believe should be included.

Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each other's investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

I hope you found the above article useful - currently, I provide my Core Biotech and Institutional Top Ideas series in the free section of Seeking Alpha (go behind paywall after 10 days unless you are subscriber to ROTY or PRO). In the Marketplace Service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we have an incredible community focused on finding high % gainers in the biotech and tech sectors along with resources I'm developing to aid members in becoming more profitable and disciplined. I hope you will consider reading recent reviews of the service to determine if ROTY is right for you.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRY, NBIX, EXEL, GLPG, HCM, SGEN, NVCR, ABEO, RDUS, ONCE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.