Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: bluebird Bio Teams Up; Galectin's Advance; Pfizer's Late-Stage Win

Bluebird Bio And Celgene Team Up For CAR-T Drug

News: Bluebird Bio (BLUE) announced that it has agreed to move on an option to co-develop and co-promote an anti-BCMA CAR-T drug known as bb2121. This option was taken on the basis of a deal that Bluebird Bio and Celgene (CELG) had made back in 2013. With this deal on hand both companies will split the costs and profits for bb2121 evenly for the United States. According to the agreement Bluebird will be able to potentially receive $70 million as a milestone payment for the first indication of refractory multiple myeloma. This does not include potential milestone payments for a second clinical candidate. Bluebird also stands to receive ex-U.S. royalties arising from the sale of the product.

Analysis: This is a good option taken by Bluebird Bio, that's because it gets the backing of Celgene so that it can split the costs of the bb2121 drug. Most important of all, Bluebird gets the expertise that Celgene provides for setting up future trial designs. That's because Celegene is known for its oncology franchise. In other words, Celgene is an expert when it comes to the oncology space, and has been holding strong with its drug Revlimid. That's because Revlimid had most of the sales for oncology drugs in 2017. It generated most of the sales against other drugs that treat server different cancers. Revlimid is mainly indicated for treatment of multiple myeloma. Although, it has been used in just a few other cancers such as myelodysplastic syndromes and mantle cell lymphoma. This was a good move for Bluebird Bio because it now has the backing and expertise from a major oncology developer.

Shares Of Galectin Therapeutics Surges On FDA Update

News: Shares of Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) closed the day higher by 25.40% on Thursday, March 9th after the company announced that it will meet with the FDA in May of 2018 to discuss the design of a phase 3 clinical trial for patients with NASH Cirrhosis with portal hypertension. It will present results from the NASH-CX trial which showed that patients without esophageal varices had achieved a statistically significant improvement in HVGP compared to placebo. This was observed in a subset of patients, at least 50% of them.

Analysis: This is good news for Galectin Therapeutics because it will be the first phase 3 study that the company has ever conducted should the FDA approve the trial design. In addition, the company has filed for breakthrough designation status for this therapy. If the FDA gives this designation to Galectin it will be a big catalyst for the stock. The phase 3 trial will be done to prove the findings from the NASH-CX trial. That's because the NASH-CX trial didn't meet the primary endpoint of the study. Instead, it was observed that half of the patients (those without esophageal varices had responded to GR-MD-02. I believe that the phase 3 study being initiated will be another positive for Galectin as well.

Pfizer's Win In Rare Heart Disease

News: Pfizer (PFE) announced recently that its drug tafamidis was able to achieve the primary endpoint in a phase 3 study treating patients with a rare condition that leads to heart failure. This positive data will allow the company to discuss with the FDA on the next steps necessary for a potential path for approval. I believe that the data and safety is strong enough to allow Pfizer to file an NDA to the FDA for approval. This data caused Alnylam (ALNY) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to trade lower. That's because both of these biotechs are targeting a rare disease known as TTR-Amyloidosis which is also a rare disease involved with misfolding of proteins that leads to heart failure.

Analysis: This data for Pfizer in the ATTR-CM disease was positive, but as I noted above both Alnylam and Ionis traded lower because of it. That's because both Alnylam and Ionis have achieved positive data with their drugs patisiran and inotersen respectively. Both of these drugs treat ATTR ((hATTR)) amyloidosis. Notice the hATTR I put in parenthesis that's because both these drugs target the hereditary version of the disease. Hereditary meaning that a person obtains the genetic mutation from their family member. That means that family members could be at risk for developing hATTR amyloidosis as well. People with this type of amyloidosis, that are affected, are between the ages of 50 to 60. What does hATTR amyloidosis have to do with Pfizer's clinical target of ATTR-CM? That's because both hATTR and ATTR-CM have an issue with misfolding proteins causing deposits of amyloid fibrils to be deposited onto organs such as the heart. This buildup of these fibrils cause the heart to become stiff of hard. Thus, the heart can no longer function like it used to. The only difference between hATTR and ATTR-CM is that one is a hereditary type, and the other is a wild mutation type respectively. The ATTR-CM disease is a wild mutation type and typically occurs in patients over the age of 60. The reason why Alnylam and Ionis saw a drop for their share price is because now that Pfizer has obtained positive phase 3 data for ATTR-CM, it might be able to branch out to the other version of the disease hATTR. That means that Pfizer could potentially initiate a study to test tafamidis in patients with hATTR. That would encroach on the market share that Alnylam and Ionis are going after. From what has been revealed thus far, Pfizer is in good position to be a competitor in this space.

