Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Takeda's Potential Bid, Alkermes Setback, MediciNova Impresses

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Takeda Makes It Known It May Potentially Bid For Shire

News: Last week it was made known that Takeda might make a bid to acquire Shire (SHPG). This was a bold move for Takeda, but it seems as if it wants to spruce up its pipeline. No bid has been made as of yet, but if Takeda really wants to get its hands on Shire it will have to do so soon.

Analysis: The biggest issue lies with U.K. takeover rules. This means that if Takeda wants to make a bid for Shire it will have to do so by April 25. If it doesn't do so then it will be forced to walk away. The time is now ticking, but the problem is that this could allow other potential bidders to step in. The ball has now started rolling, and there are potentially many other big pharmaceutical companies that wouldn't mind getting a chance to bid on Shire as well. Some potential bidders could be Abbvie (ABBV) or Pfizer (PFE). Pfizer has been looking to spruce up its pipeline, and a bid on Shire just might be what it needs. Abbvie attempted to acquire Shire back in 2014 for $32 billion but failed to do so because of a new U.S. rule blocking tax inversion deals. I don't believe that such a deal would be good for Takeda. For the simple fact that it and Shire are both in debt. Takeda is sporting a debt of $11 billion, while Shire on the other hand has more debt totaling $19 billion. I'm more inclined to believe that Takeda will not likely make a bid at all.

Alkermes Suffers Major Setback For NDA Filing Of Depression Drug

News: The FDA on Monday gave Alkermes (ALKS) what is known as a refusal to file letter. That means that the FDA reviewed the company's application and determined that there wasn't sufficient data to approve its drug ALKS-5461 in its current form. This caused the stock to close lower by 21.96% to $45.23 per share. The FDA is now requiring Alkermes to send additional trial data before it will even consider reviewing an NDA for ALKS-5461. Alkermes has responded accordingly, citing that the rejection of the application was a huge shock. In turn, it has stated that it will file for an appeal of this decision.

Analysis: In my opinion, things are not looking good at all for Alkermes. I think the company needs to face the fact that it tried to curtail the FDA with one positive phase 3 study. That's because back in 2016, it failed two back-to-back phase 3 studies using ALKS-5461 to treat patients with depression. It was noted that the biggest problem was a higher than expected placebo response. Alkermes was able to fix the trial design and run a third phase 3 study known as FORWARD-5. This study did manage to achieve the primary endpoint of an improvement of ALKS-5461 compared with placebo on the change from baseline on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) - a scale used to determine the level of depression found in a patient. It can try to file an appeal, but the FDA this year has already shown to be lenient enough. It has overturned three other prior rejections this year, and has allowed such pharmaceutical companies to get another chance at FDA approval. With the FDA being this lenient, and the fact that Alkermes wasn't able to get the benefit of the doubt, I don't believe that its appeal will go so well. I think had Alkermes at least met the primary endpoint for two of the three phase 3 studies, then I believe it would have a shot to convince the FDA for approval. In its current state, the likely outcome is that it will have to run another phase 3 study. That will likely set it back a few more years, and for that reason I would avoid this name.

MediciNova Achieves Positive Phase 2 NASH/NAFLD Data

News: MediciNova (MNOV) closed the day higher by 18.88% on Monday after it had announced that the phase 2 NASH study was positive. The trial was terminated early after an interim analysis concluded that the primary endpoint of the study was met. The primary endpoint was looking for a significant mean reduction in the amount of serum triglycerides after eight weeks of treatment with MN-001. There was a reduction of mean serum triglycerides from 260.1 mg/dL before treatment with MN-001, and then 185.2 mg/dL afterwards. This gave a statistically significant p-value of p = 0.00006. This was a preliminary study, but it bodes well for the next stage of clinical testing.

Analysis: What these positive results do for MediciNova is that it puts the company in a good spotlight along with other NASH heavy hitters such as Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), Genfit (GNFT), and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL). The good news is that the high reduction of triglycerides will allow the company to quickly advance to the next stage of clinical testing. That's because one of the biggest issues with NASH is that it is highly associated with elevated levels of serum triglycerides. All that is left now is for MediciNova is to initiate the next study for NASH. It gets even better than that, because it will give the company an opportunity to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia as well, not just those who only have NASH or NAFLD. I expect more good things for MediciNova and recommend it as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.