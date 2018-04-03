Nova Lifestyle: Strong Year But Key Issues Still Unresolved

NVFY could turn out to be a great investment, but right now it doesn't smell like one.

This still remains the case even after a strong FY18 that saw the company close its historical margin gap to peers.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY) designs and markets contemporary styled residential and commercial furniture under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brand names. The company's products are marketed through wholesale and retail channels as well as various online platforms worldwide.

The stock has traded at a discount to direct competitors La-Z-Boy (LZB), Basset Furniture (BSET), Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH), and Hooker Furniture (HOFT) for years, and this continues to be the case today…

Figure 1: Peer Group Comps

Historically the discount to peers was justified at least in part because NVFY was less profitable. Between 2014 and 2016 the company had an average operating margin of about 3% compared to an average of ~7% for the peer group. But Nova has since closed that gap, thanks to its decision to pivot towards high-end products and customers. Results from the latest fiscal year are in and NVFY generated an operating profit margin of 6.5%, versus 7.9%, 5.3%, 6.8%, and 7.6% for LZB, BSET, ETH, and HOFT respectively.

Shares initially bounced after the release a couple days ago, but the stock quickly shed these gains after investors had some time to digest the information. There were certainly a few positives to take from the results, but some familiar issues popped up as well and there are still a lot of question marks hanging over the company. NVFY still trades at the same discount to peers, and it seems that the core issues weighing on valuation haven't been resolved.

Why is Nova so Cheap?

Compared to its competitors, Nova sells similar products to fairly similar customer bases (although NVFY has more commercial customers), and is now just as profitable as these companies. So why is the stock still so cheap? We can think of a few possible explanations.

Revenue Volatility:

Nova is relatively small, with TTM revenues of just $106.5M compared to an average of $850M for the peer group. The company has historically derived a substantial portion of sales from a very limited number of customers (last year three customers accounted for 50% of revenues), and one or two large orders can cause significant fluctuations in volume. These orders often don't recur (much of last year's growth came from a single customer in Australia to whom the company doesn't anticipate future sales), which makes predicting future revenue streams much more of a challenge. There's a real lack of visibility when it comes to the growth outlook, and Nova's short history as a public company (and the limited data available) adds to this uncertainty.

Weak Cash Flow:

Since 2010, operating cash flow has been negative every year except two (and they were barely positive in these years). Last year OCF was -$1.3M, which is an improvement over the previous three years, but it's still terrible when you consider that gross margin improved 900 basis points. The issue here is accounts receivables, and it's been an ongoing problem area for the company…

Figure 2: DSO vs. DPO

It takes Nova, on average, about 165 days to collect from customers after a sale (compared to 25 days for peers), but only about 8 days to pay suppliers. Companies typically try to match the timing of working capital inflows and outflows to minimize the probability of a cash crunch, often stretching out payables (delaying payments to suppliers) when receivables turnover decreases. But Nova's payables period has decreased significantly over the last few years even as DSO has trended up (Figure 2).

Accounts receivables now account for almost 70% of assets, whereas cash is just 7% of the balance sheet. Receivables growing faster than sales for a sustained period of time and abnormal DSO levels are major red flags, and while they don't necessarily imply fraud, this does add to the uncertainty about the outlook for NVFY.

Flying Under the Radar:

The other possible explanation is that there's actually nothing wrong with the company, and that the stock is inefficiently priced simply because it isn't very well known. NVFY has an average trading volume of 187K and very few analysts cover the stock, so it is possible that a lack of widespread knowledge about the company is contributing to the valuation.

That being said, NVFY trades at roughly 3x the volume of both HOFT and ETH, and market inefficiencies, while more common in the realm of small caps, tend not to last very long. The fact that Nova has traded at a discount for years leads us to believe that the concerns are warranted, and that the discount is justified for the most part.

Conclusion

In this light, it's easy to see why NVFY still trades at the same level after its strong earnings report. Management expects "robust sales and significant earnings growth next year" but investors aren't biting. As it stands the growth outlook is highly uncertain, and the ongoing collection issues add fuel to this uncertainty. NVFY could very well turn out to be a great investment, but right now it doesn't smell like one.

