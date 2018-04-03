Buy AMD Now And A Sell At $12 A Share Before Earnings

In the last several quarters, a pattern emerged for shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Speculators could buy the stock ahead of the earnings report and then sell the stock just before or shortly after the event. With the company estimated to report its results on May 7, it is a good time to determine whether AMD a stock to buy now at today’s prices and then sell at around $12 a share?

Lower Highs

Despite trading at a low forward multiple of 18 times earnings, the drop in AMD's stock is scaring its investors. Bears, who have a short float of 18 percent on the stock, know that the company is still in a turnaround phase. Since it is allocating most of its cash flow from operations to build up inventory for its Ryzen, EPYC, and Vega GPU products, the company will report earnings of no more than $0.10 a share. The 22 analysts covering AMD estimate AMD will earn, on average, $0.09 a share. Revenue will grow 57.9 percent from last year.

AMD data by YCharts

Even with the bright quarterly report expected in May, AMD’s stock is getting caught up in the stock market selling gripping the markets. Where there is turmoil in the markets, there are opportunities for investors. And with the volatility (VXX) up last month, there is a good chance that stocks like AMD will move in a wide range.

Below, volatility is spiking higher in the last quarter, up 82.66% compared to the 0.1 percent change in the Nasdaq:

QQQ data by YCharts

On Apr.2, AMD’s competitor, Intel (INTC), fell by nearly 9 percent intra-day when Bloomberg reported that Apple (AAPL) will stop using its chips. The speculation makes little sense: Intel produces the most powerful single-threaded chips. Apple did succeed in making A10 chips for mobile devices but that computing power has vastly lower demands than desktop software. So last year, when a PC running AMD Ryzen and costing $1,530 crushed a $5,660 Mac Pro in Photoshop tests, odds are low today that Apple will stop using the newer, faster Intel chips. If anything, Apple will start offering a Ryzen-powered Mac product this year.

INTC stock shined in the last six months:

INTC data by YCharts

Apple’s support for AMD will not add meaningfully to the latter’s total revenue but the vote of confidence will encourage other PC suppliers to offer more Ryzen-powered options to their customers.

AMD Stock Decline Irrational

In the last month, AMD’s 20 percent drop in the stock market is overdone. The Nasdaq’s ETF (QQQ) fell 5.45 percent while Intel’s stock actually climbed 2.26 percent. Graphics card competitor Nvidia (NVDA) fell 4.81 percent but for good reason: the company suspended its self-driving test program on the week of March 29, even though Uber does use its DRIVE self-driving platform architecture.

AMD and Nvidia are a moving in the opposite directions:

NVDA data by YCharts

Quarterly Earnings Highlights

In AMD’s upcoming Q1 report, investors will look for supplies in memory and GDDR5 improving. Last quarter, AMD’s foundry partners faced shortages for memory across the board. Cryptocurrency mining also more than doubled the prices of GPU cards, hurting its affordability for the mainstream market. Though CEO Lisa Su will not likely comment on the eventual demise of cryptocurrency (OTCQX:GBTC), she will reiterate that this market will have barely any negative impact on the graphics card business. In fact, when prices fall to the MSRP prices, unit sales should increase. There is a pent-up demand from the PC gaming community for graphics cards and memory as users wait for prices to fall to more reasonable levels.

Takeaway

AMD’s stock may continue falling, creating an even bigger discount to its fair value. Given the positive outlook for growing EPYC, Ryzen, Ryzen 2 and Vega sales for 2018 and beyond, buy and hold investors will want to accumulate the stock at these levels. Selling AMD at $12 ahead of the earnings report will satisfy the short-term speculator but the stock is worth more than that. AMD needs to continue executing on its product rollout. Releasing products that are better than that of Intel and Nvidia’s at better prices will add to AMD’s top-line growth.

Please [+]Follow me for value stocks on sale. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article to get DIY (Do-it-Yourself) posts streamed through the ‘People’ tab. This trading idea on AMD first originated from the DIY Value Investing marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.