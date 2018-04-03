What Happens After A Large Negative Day On The First Trading Day Of The Second Quarter?

More importantly, a large negative down day on the First Trading Day of the 2nd quarter, as well as month, portends a bad omen for the trading week to follow.

63% of all First Trading Days of the 2nd Quarter are positive, so experiencing a drawdown on the first day is rare.

After such a miserable first trading day to start the 2nd Quarter, April 2nd's performance stands alone as the worst First Trading Day of the 2nd Quarter since 1929.

From China's trade tariff retaliation and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) privacy issues to constant attacks on Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) business and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) credit issues, the bearish reasons to sell equities run aplenty. This is especially true for the widely held, popular FANG stocks, many of which comprise the top 10 most crowded trades in the market from a positioning standpoint. After such a miserable first trading day to start the 2nd quarter, it's natural to wonder what the future holds and whether this is a harbinger of more negative performance to come. Or, could this simply be an opportune entry point to fade the fears and look for a rebound going forward?

Using data over the past 100 years since the early 1900s for the S&P Index, we have taken a look at specific trading performances on and around the first trading day of the 2nd quarter (over 100 data points). Today's negative -2.23% blood-bath was the second biggest in history, following that of April 1929 - the onset of the Great Depression in the United States. The empirical evidence is interesting to say the least as fully 63% of all first trading days of the 2nd quarter are positive, so experiencing a drawdown on the first day is rare.

However, what does this portend for the future, more specifically, this week? From the subset of all down days (37% of the dataset), we find that the following week results in negative performance 51.5%, with an average negative reading of -1.81%. Furthermore, when segregating further to very big negative first trading days of the 2nd quarter (at least <-1%), we find that the probability of a negative week in the future stands at 58.3% while the average performance registers negative -3.11%.

Here's a look at first trading day of Second quarter:

CrowdThnk also took a look at generic first trading days of all months to expand the dataset by a factor of 12. Interestingly, a majority of months (58.7%) begin with a positive day, meaning yesterday's price action was an outlier not simply as a start to a quarter, but as a forewarning presage to the start of the month. In fact, only 3.9% of all initial trading days of the month started with a performance less than -2%. What happened over the next week? Stocks continued to decline, on average, -3.16%.

Needless to say, yesterday's miserable price performance in the S&P 500 was a bad omen for things to come if history is any guide. However, as with all historical studies, past performance is not indicative of success and with today's rapidly changing news cycle that can hinge on a Tweet, anything is possible. But with still-elevated market positioning levels and yesterday's performance - the worst start to April since 1929 - the market is in a "prove it" stage whereby positive factors will have to overcome the historical odds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.